Textbook of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Textbook of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry
This comprehensive textbook is primarily aimed at the course requirements of the B. Pharm. students. This book is specially designed to impart knowledge alternative systems of medicine as well as modern pharmacognosy. It would also serve as a valuable resource of information to other allied botanical and alternative healthcare science students as well as researchers and industrialists working in the field of herbal technology.
Key Features
Salient Features
- Illustrated biosynthetic pathways of metabolites as well as extraction and isolation methodologies of medicinal compounds
- Bioactivity determination and synthesis of herbal products of human interest
- Information on Ayurvedic plants and Chinese system of medicine
- Simple narrative text that will help students quickly understand important concepts
- Over 300 illustrations and 120 tables to help students easily memorize and quickly recall vital concepts
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface to the Second Edition v
Preface to the First Edition vii
List of Reviewers ix
PART 1 Introduction to Pharmacognosy 1
Chapter 1 History, Definition and Scope of Pharmacognosy 3
Meaning of Pharmacognosy 3
Origin of Pharmacognosy 4
History of Pharmacognosy 4
Scope of Pharmacognosy 8
Future of Pharmacognosy 8
Pharmacognostical Scheme 9
Chapter 2 Alternative Systems of Medicine 10
Introduction 10
Traditional Chinese Medicine System 11
Indian Systems of Medicine 12
Siddha System of Medicine 14
Unani System of Medicine 15
Homoeopathic System of Medicine 16
Aromatherapy 18
Bach Flower Remedies 20
Tibetan System of Medicine 20
Chapter 3 Classification of Drugs of Natural Origin 22
Introduction 22
Classification of Crude Drugs 23
PART 2 Pharmaceutical Botany 27
Chapter 4 Morphology of Different Plant Parts 29
Introduction 29
History 29
Study of Different Tissue Systems 31
Cell Contents 38
Cell Division 40
Morphological Study 42
Chapter 5 Study of Different Families 58
Introduction 58
Apocynaceae 60
Compositae 60
Convolvulaceae 61
Cruciferae 61
Gramineae 61
Labiatae 62
Leguminosae 62
Liliaceae 64
Papaveraceae 64
Rubiaceae 64
Rutaceae 65
Scrophulariaceae 65
Solanaceae 66
Umbelliferae 66
PART 3 Cultivation, Collection, Production and Utilization of Herbal Drugs 67
Chapter 6 Cultivation, Collection and Processing of Herbal Drugs 69
Introduction 69
Soils, Seeds and Propagation Material 70
Good Agricultural Practices 72
Factors Affecting Cultivation 73
Plant Hormones and Growth Regulators 76
Collection of Crude Drugs 85
Harvesting of Crude Drugs 86
Drying of Crude Drugs 86
Garbling (Dressing) 87
Packing of Crude Drugs 87
Storage of Crude Drugs 87
Quality Management 88
Documentation 88
Chapter 7 Indian Trade in Medicinal and Aromatic Plants 89
Introduction 89
Indian Herbal Trade in World Scenario 91
Medicinal Plant-Based Industries in Indigenous System of Medicine 91
Export Potential of Indian Phytopharmaceutical Products 93
Indian Medicinal Plants Used in Cosmetic and Aromatherapy 93
Indian Medicinal Plants in Crude Form 93
Spices 94
Export of Spices From India 94
Chapter 8 Utilization of Aromatic Plants and Derived Products 97
Introduction 97
Impact of Industrialization 98
Toxicity of Essential Oils 100
Utilization of Aromatic Plants 100
Chapter 9 Role of Medicinal Plants in National Economy 103
Introduction 103
Economic Growth Potential in Natural Health and Cosmetic Products 105
Future Economic Growth 105
Development of Herbal Medicinal Industry 106
Contribution to Economy of the People 106
PART 4 Analytical Pharmacognosy 109
Chapter 10 Drug Adulteration 111
Introduction 111
Adulteration 111
Chapter 11 Evaluation of Crude Drugs 115
Introduction 115
Organoleptic Evaluation 115
Microscopical Evaluation 116
Chemical Evaluation 117
Physical Evaluation 117
Biological Evaluation 119
Chapter 12 Biological Screening of Herbal Drugs 120
Introduction 120
Need for Phytopharmacological Evaluation 121
New Strategies for Evaluating Natural Products 122
Errors in Screening Procedures 122
Screening Methods for Analgesic Agents 123
Screening Methods for Antidiabetic Agents 125
Evaluation of Antidiarrhoeal Agents 127
Screening Methods for Antifertility Agents 128
Screening Methods for Anti-inflammatory Agents 135
Screening Methods for Antipyretic Agents 138
Screening Methods for Antiulcer Agents 139
Screening Methods for Diuretic Agents 140
Screening Methods for Hepatoprotective Agents 141
Screening Methods for Wound-Healing Agents 143
PART 5 Biogenesis of Phytopharmaceuticals 145
Chapter 13 General Biosynthetic Pathways of Secondary Metabolites 147
Introduction 147
The Building Blocks 148
Biosynthesis of Carbohydrates 154
Biosynthesis of Glycosides 154
Biosynthesis of Alkaloids 154
Biosynthesis of Phenolic Compounds 162
PART 6 Pharmacognostical Study of Crude Drugs 163
Chapter 14 Drugs Containing Carbohydrates and Derived Products 165
Introduction 165
Classification 166
Tests for Carbohydrates 167
Biosynthesis of Carbohydrates 168
Acacia Gum 169
Guar Gum 171
Honey 172
Tragacanth 174
Sodium Alginate 176
Pectin 177
Karaya Gum 178
Bael 179
Agar 181
Manna 182
Xanthan Gum 183
Ghatti Gum 183
Ispaghula 184
Tamarind 187
Chitin 188
Carrageenan 189
Locust Bean Gum 190
Starch 191
Chapter 15 Drugs Containing Alkaloids 193
Introduction 193
Definition 194
History 194
Classification 194
Occurrence in Nature 195
Properties 197
Extraction 197
Chemical Tests 198
Tropane Alkaloids 198
Belladonna 198
Datura Herb 200
Stramonium 201
Hyoscyamus 203
Coca Leaves 205
Duboisia 206
Indole Alkaloids 207
Ergot 207
Rauwolfia 209
Nux Vomica 212
Vinca 215
Physostigma 217
Pyridine and Piperidine Alkaloids 218
Lobelia 218
Tobacco 219
Areca Nuts 220
Imidazole Alkaloids 221
Pilocarpus 221
Quinoline Alkaloids 222
Cinchona 222
Isoquinoline Alkaloids 225
Ipecac 225
Opium 228
Curare 230
Steroidal Alkaloids 230
Veratrum 230
Kurchi Bark 232
Ashwagandha 233
Purine Alkaloids 236
Coffee 236
Tea 237
Cocoa 238
Diterpene Alkaloids 239
Aconite 239
Amino Alkaloids 240
Ephedra 241
Colchicum 242
Chapter 16 Drugs Containing Glycosides 244
Introduction 244
Classification 245
Distribution of Glycosides 245
Chemical Tests of Glycosides 245
Isolation 247
Anthracene Glycosides 247
Senna Leaf 248
Aloe 251
Rhubarb 253
Cascara Bark 256
Frangula 258
Sterol or Cardiac Glycosides 259
Digitalis Leaves 260
Digitalis lanata 263
Thevetia 264
Squill 265
Red Squill 266
Indian Squill 266
Strophanthus 267
Oleander 268
Saponin Glycosides 269
Dioscorea 270
Liquorice 271
Shatavari 274
Brahmi 275
Ginseng 277
Senega 278
Quillaia 279
Gokhru 280
Sarsaparilla 282
Cyanogenic Glycosides 282
Almond 283
Wild Cherry Bark 284
Isothiocyanate Glycosides 284
Mustard 284
Flavone Glycosides 285
Ginkgo 285
Coumarin and Furanocoumarin Glycosides 286
Visnaga 286
Ammi 287
Psoralea 288
Aldehyde Glycosides 289
Vanilla 289
Phenol Glycosides 290
Bearberry 290
Steroidal Glycosides 290
Solanum 290
Bitter and Miscellaneous Glycosides 291
Gentian 291
Picrorhiza 292
Chirata 294
Quassia 295
Kalmegh 296
Chapter 17 Drugs Containing Volatile Oils 298
Introduction 298
Classification of Volatile Oils 299
Extraction of Volatile Oils 299
Terpenoids 300
Classification of Terpenoids 300
Evaluation of Volatile Oils 301
Chemical Tests 301
Storage of Volatile Oils 301
Pharmaceutical Applications 301
Volatile Oils Containing Hydrocarbons 301
Turpentine Oil 301
Volatile Oils Containing Alcohols 302
Peppermint 302
Pudina 303
Sandalwood Oil 304
Volatile Oils Containing Aldehydes 306
Lemongrass Oil 306
Lemon Peel 307
Bitter Orange Peel 307
Cinnamon 308
Cassia Bark 310
Citronella Oil 311
Saffron 312
Volatile Oils Containing Ketones 313
Camphor 313
Caraway 314
Coriander 316
Dill 318
Fennel 320
Jatamansi 322
Anise 323
Cummin/Cumin 325
Volatile Oil Containing Phenol 326
Ajowan 326
Tulsi 327
Clove 328
Volatile Oil Containing Ether 330
Nutmeg 330
Calamus 331
Volatile Oil Containing Oxides 332
Chenopodium Oil 332
Eucalyptus Oil 333
Cardamom 334
Volatile Oil Containing Ester 337
Garlic 337
Rosemary Oil 338
Gaultheria Oil 338
Valerian 339
Chapter 18 Drugs Containing Resins 341
Definition 341
Classification 341
Chemical Composition 342
Isolation 342
Asafoetida 342
Balsam of Peru 344
Balsam of Tolu 345
Cannabis 346
Capsicum 348
Colocynth 349
Colophony 350
Ginger 352
Guggul 354
Ipomoea 354
Jalap 355
Kaladana 356
Male Fern 356
Myrrh 357
Podophyllum 358
Indian Podophyllum 359
Siam Benzoin 360
Sumatra Benzoin 361
Storax 362
Turmeric 363
Chapter 19 Drugs Containing Lipids 366
Introduction 366
Fixed Oils and Fats 366
Waxes 367
Almond Oil 368
Arachis Oil 369
Castor Oil 370
Chaulmoogra Oil 371
Coconut Oil 371
Cod Liver Oil 372
Corn Oil 373
Cottonseed Oil 374
Linseed Oil 374
Mustard Oil 376
Olive Oil 377
Rice Bran Oil 378
Safflower Oil 379
Sesame Oil 380
Shark Liver Oil 381
Beeswax 382
Carnauba Wax 383
Cocoa Butter 383
Kokum 384
Lanolin 385
Lard 385
Chapter 20 Drugs Containing Tannins 387
Introduction 387
Classification 387
Characteristics of Tannins 388
Biosynthesis of Tannins 389
Chemical Tests 389
Isolation 389
Medicinal Properties and Uses 389
Hydrolysable Tannins 390
Myrobalan 390
Bahera 391
Arjuna 392
Amla 394
Nutgalls 395
Tannic Acid 396
Condensed Tannins 397
Ashoka 397
Pale Catechu 398
Black Catechu 400
Pterocarpus 401
Chapter 21 Enzymes and Protein Drugs 403
Enzymes 403
Diastase 404
Pepsin 404
Pancreatin 405
Trypsin 405
Hyaluronidase 406
Urokinase 406
Streptokinase 407
Bromelin 407
Serratiopeptidase 408
Papain 409
Proteins 410
Malt Extract 411
Gelatin 411
Casein 412
Collagen 413
Ficin 414
Chapter 22 Fibres, Sutures and Surgical Dressings 415
Introduction 415
History 415
Classification and Properties 416
Vegetable Fibres 416
Cotton 416
Jute 418
Flax 419
Hemp 419
Animal Fibres 420
Silk 420
Wool 421
Regenerated and Synthetic Fibres 422
Viscose 422
Alginate Fibres 422
Nylon 423
Terylene (Dacron) 424
Orlon 424
Surgical Dressings 424
Sutures and Ligatures 425
Chapter 23 Drugs of Mineral Origin 426
Introduction 426
Kaolin 426
Asbestos 427
Talc 428
Bentonite 429
Fuller’s Earth 429
Prepared Chalk 430
Kieselguhr 430
Calamine 431
PART 7 Extraction, Isolation and Purification of Herbal Drugs 433
Chapter 24 General Methods for Extraction, Isolation and Identification of Herbal Drugs 435
Introduction 435
Extraction Methods 435
Types of Extracts 439
Isolation and Identification of Natural Products 440
Chapter 25 Isolation of Phytopharmaceuticals 446
Introduction 446
Isolation of Atropine 447
Isolation of Andrographolide 447
Isolation of Bacosides 448
Isolation of Caffeine 448
Isolation of Camphor 449
Isolation of Capsaicin 449
Isolation of Colchicine 450
Isolation of Curcumin 450
Isolation of Digoxin 451
Isolation of Diosgenin 451
Isolation of Emetine 452
Isolation of Ergometrine 452
Isolation of Eugenol 453
Isolation of Gingerols and Shogaols 453
Isolation of Glycyrrhetinic Acid 454
Isolation of Guggulsterone 454
Isolation of Hesperidin 455
Isolation of Levodopa 455
Isolation of Menthol 456
Isolation of Nicotine 456
Isolation of Opium Alkaloids 457
Isolation of Piperine 457
Isolation of Podophyllotoxin 458
Isolation of Quinine and Quinidine 458
Isolation of Reserpine 459
Isolation of Sennosides 460
Isolation of Solasodine 461
Isolation of Strychnine and Brucine 461
Isolation of Vasicine 462
Isolation of Vinca Alkaloids 462
PART 8 Medicinal Plant Biotechnology 465
Chapter 26 Plant Tissue Culture 467
Introduction 467
History 468
Basic Requirements for a Tissue Culture Laboratory 470
General Procedures Involved in Plant Tissue Culture 471
Culture Media 473
Types of Plant Tissue Cultures 477
Establishment and Maintenance of Various Cultures 479
Applications of Plant Tissue Culture 482
PART 9 Miscellaneous 485
Chapter 27 Ayurvedic Pharmacy 487
Introduction 487
Market Potential 488
Asava and Arishta 488
Arka 489
Avaleha or Lehya 489
Taila 489
Churna 490
Lepa 490
Vati and Gutika 490
Vartti, Netrabindu and Anjana 490
Bhasma 491
Sattva 491
Guggulu 491
Kvatha Churna 492
Standardization of Ayurvedic Preparations 492
Chapter 28 Marine Pharmacognosy 494
Introduction 494
Marine Organisms as Potential Source of Drugs 495
Antiviral Agents 495
Antimicrobial Agents 499
Antiparasitic Agents 499
Anticancer Agents 500
Antispasmodic Agents 501
Cardiovascular Agents 501
Anti-inflammatory Agents 501
Insecticides 502
Anticoagulants 502
Prostaglandins 502
Marine Toxins 502
Conclusion 504
Chapter 29 Nutraceuticals and Cosmeceuticals 505
Nutraceuticals 505
Cosmeceuticals 514
Chapter 30 Natural Pesticides 519
Introduction 519
Methods of Pest Control 519
Classification 520
Essentials of a Good Pesticide 521
Pyrethrum Flowers 521
Derris Roots 523
Lonchocarpus Roots 524
Tobacco 524
Neem 525
Cevadilla 526
Ryania 527
Red Squill 527
Strychnine 527
Molluscicides 527
Citronella Oil 528
Factors Influencing Development of Natural Pesticides 528
The Future 530
Chapter 31 Poisonous Plants 531
Introduction 531
Definition of Poisonous Plants 531
Toxic Constituents of the Plants 532
Factors Determining the Toxicity of Plants 533
Classification of Poisonous Plants 533
Atropa belladonna L. 533
Alocasia sp. 534
Calotropis sp. 535
Aethusa cynapium L. 536
Malus sp. 537
Sapindus sp. 537
Catharanthus roseus 538
Nicotiana sp. 539
Sesbania grandiflora 540
Aconitum sp. 540
Ricinus communis L. 541
Chapter 32 Natural Allergens 543
Allergens 543
What Is Allergy 543
Types of Allergens 544
Chapter 33 Natural Colours and Dyes 546
Introduction 546
History 547
Types of Natural Dyes and Mordants 547
Natural Dyes Obtained From Plants 548
Natural Dyes Obtained From Minerals 549
Natural Dyes Obtained From Animals 549
Characterization of Dyes 549
Chemistry of Natural Dyes 549
Preparation of Dyes 550
Advantages and Limitations of Natural Dyes 550
Technology for Production of Natural Dyes 551
Genetic Variation and Dye Content 551
Conclusions 551
Chapter 34 Hallucinogenic Plants 552
Introduction 552
Medical Uses of Hallucinogens 553
PART 10 Traditional Drugs of India 559
Chapter 35 Detail Study of Traditional Drugs of India 561
Introduction 561
Adusa 562
Amla 563
Apamarga 564
Arjuna 566
Ashoka 567
Bahera 568
Bhilama 569
Brahmi 570
Cassia tora 572
Chirata 572
Chitrak 574
Lodh 575
Gokhru 575
Guduchi 576
Guggal 578
Kalejire 578
Kantakari 579
Lahsun 580
Malkangni 580
Methi 581
Palas 582
Punarnava 584
Rasana 585
Shatavari 586
Shankhpushpi 587
Tulsi 588
Tylophora 589
Vidang 590
Index 592
Biological Index 608
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 12th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234587