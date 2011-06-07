Textbook of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: Historical Perspectives and Milestones
CHAPTER 2: Immunology and Immunological Preparations
CHAPTER 3: Environmental Biotechnology
CHAPTER 4: Proteins and Proteomics
CHAPTER 5: Animal Cell and Tissue Biotechnology
CHAPTER 6: Medicinal Plant Biotechnology
CHAPTER 7: Microbial Culture and Fermentation Process
CHAPTER 8: Genetics and Molecular Biotechnology
CHAPTER 9: Recombinant DNA Technology
CHAPTER 10: Microbial Transformation
CHAPTER 11: Hybridoma Technology and Monoclonal Antibodies
CHAPTER 12: Antibiotics
CHAPTER 13: Genetic Recombination
CHAPTER 14: Medicine and Edible Vaccines
CHAPTER 15: Broad Applications of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology
CHAPTER 16: Biotechnology in Drug Discovery
CHAPTER 17: Immobilization of Enzymes
CHAPTER 18: Nanobiotechnology
CHAPTER 19: Recent Advances in Biopharmaceuticals
Appendix
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 7th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131239872
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228289