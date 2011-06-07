Textbook of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131228289, 9788131239872

Textbook of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology

1st Edition

Authors: Chandrakant Kokate Pramod H.J
eBook ISBN: 9788131239872
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228289
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th June 2011
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: Historical Perspectives and Milestones

CHAPTER 2: Immunology and Immunological Preparations

CHAPTER 3: Environmental Biotechnology

CHAPTER 4: Proteins and Proteomics

CHAPTER 5: Animal Cell and Tissue Biotechnology

CHAPTER 6: Medicinal Plant Biotechnology

CHAPTER 7: Microbial Culture and Fermentation Process

CHAPTER 8: Genetics and Molecular Biotechnology

CHAPTER 9: Recombinant DNA Technology

CHAPTER 10: Microbial Transformation

CHAPTER 11: Hybridoma Technology and Monoclonal Antibodies

CHAPTER 12: Antibiotics

CHAPTER 13: Genetic Recombination

CHAPTER 14: Medicine and Edible Vaccines

CHAPTER 15: Broad Applications of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology

CHAPTER 16: Biotechnology in Drug Discovery

CHAPTER 17: Immobilization of Enzymes

CHAPTER 18: Nanobiotechnology

CHAPTER 19: Recent Advances in Biopharmaceuticals

Appendix

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Chandrakant Kokate

Pramod H.J

