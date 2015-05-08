Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology
7th Edition
Description
Matchless in reputation, content, and usefulness, Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology, 7th Edition, is a must-have for any physician caring for children with rheumatic diseases. Drs. Ross E. Petty, Ronald M. Laxer, Carol B. Lindsley, and Lucy Wedderburn, along with international experts in the field, provide an up-to-date, global perspective on every aspect of pediatric rheumatology, reflecting the changes in diagnosis, monitoring, and management that recent advances have made possible. The 7th Edition brings you completely up to date with the latest diagnostic perspectives and approaches to therapy, the globalization of pediatric rheumatology, and current hot topics in the field all enhanced by a full-color design that facilitates a thorough understanding of the science that underlies rheumatic disease.
"The most comprehensive Pediatric Rheumatology textbook." Reviewed by The Egyptian Rheumatologist, Sep 2015
Key Features
- Get an authoritative, balanced view of the field with a comprehensive and coherent review of both basic science and clinical practice.
- Apply the knowledge and experience of a who’s who of international experts in the field.
- Examine the full spectrum of rheumatologic diseases and non-rheumatologic musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents, including the presentation, differential diagnosis, course, management, and prognosis of every major condition.
- Diagnose and treat effectively through exhaustive reviews of the complex symptoms and signs and lab abnormalities that characterize these clinical disorders.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 BASIC CONCEPTS
1 Pediatric Rheumatology: The Study of Rheumatic Diseases in Childhood and Adolescence
2 Structure and Function
3 Inflammation and Its Mediators
4 Adaptive Immunity and Autoimmunity: Translation from Bench to Bedside
5 Integrative Genomics
6 Trial Design, Measurement, and Analysis of Clinical Investigations
7 Assessment of Health Status, Function, and Quality of Life Outcomes
8 Pain and Its Assessment
9 Imaging in Pediatric Rheumatic Diseases
10 Laboratory Investigations
11 Managing Children with Rheumatic Diseases
12 Pharmacology and Drug Therapy: Nonbiologic Therapies
13 Pharmacology: Biologics
14 Occupational and Physical Therapy for Children with Rheumatic Diseases
SECTION 2 CHRONIC ARTHRITIS
15 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
16 Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
17 Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
18 Oligoarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
19 Enthesitis Related Arthritis
20 Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis
21 Arthropathies of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
22 Uveitis in Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
SECTION 3 SYSTEMIC CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES
23 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
24 Antiphospholipid Syndrome
25 Neonatal Lupus Erythematosus
26 Juvenile Dermatomyositis
27 Systemic Sclerodermas
28 Localized Scleroderma
29 Mixed Connective Tissue Disease and Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease
30 Sjögren Syndrome
31 Raynaud Phenomenon and Vasomotor Syndromes
SECTION 4 VASCULITIS
32 Vasculitis and Its Classification
33 Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis: Henoch–Schönlein Purpura and Hypersensitivity Vasculitis
34 Polyarteritis Nodosa
35 Kawasaki Disease
36 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody Associated Vasculitis
37 Central Nervous System Vasculitis
38 Other Vasculitis
39 Pediatric Sarcoidosis
40 Behçet Disease
SECTION 5 ARTHRITIS RELATED TO INFECTION
41 Infectious Arthritis and Osteomyelitis
42 Lyme Disease
43 Reactive Arthritis
44 Acute Rheumatic Fever and Poststreptococcal Reactive Arthritis
45 Musculoskeletal Manifestations of Systemic Disease
46 Immunodeficiencies and the Rheumatic Diseases
47 Periodic Fever Syndromes and Other Inherited Autoinflammatory Diseases
48 Autoinflammatory Bone Disorders
49 Macrophage Activation Syndrome
50 Skeletal Malignancies and Related Disorders
SECTION 6 NONINFLAMMATORY MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN
51 Noninflammatory Musculoskeletal Pain
52 Pain Amplification Syndromes
53 The Impact of Rheumatic Diseases and Their Treatment on Bone Strength Development in
Childhood
54 Primary Disorders of Connective Tissue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 8th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323241458
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356121
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356138
About the Author
Ross Petty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Ronald Laxer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Toronto; Division of Rheumatology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Carol Lindsley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas School of Medicine; Chief of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas
Lucy Wedderburn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Paediatric Rheumatology, Institute of Child Health, University College London; Consultant in Paediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology Great Ormond Street Hospital National Health Service Trust, London, Great Britain