Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323241458, 9780323356121

Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology

7th Edition

Authors: Ross Petty Ronald Laxer Carol Lindsley Lucy Wedderburn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323241458
eBook ISBN: 9780323356121
eBook ISBN: 9780323356138
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th May 2015
Page Count: 736
Description

Matchless in reputation, content, and usefulness, Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology, 7th Edition, is a must-have for any physician caring for children with rheumatic diseases. Drs. Ross E. Petty, Ronald M. Laxer, Carol B. Lindsley, and Lucy Wedderburn, along with international experts in the field, provide an up-to-date, global perspective on every aspect of pediatric rheumatology, reflecting the changes in diagnosis, monitoring, and management that recent advances have made possible. The 7th Edition brings you completely up to date with the latest diagnostic perspectives and approaches to therapy, the globalization of pediatric rheumatology, and current hot topics in the field  all enhanced by a full-color design that facilitates a thorough understanding of the science that underlies rheumatic disease.

"The most comprehensive Pediatric Rheumatology textbook." Reviewed by The Egyptian Rheumatologist, Sep 2015

Key Features

  • Get an authoritative, balanced view of the field with a comprehensive and coherent review of both basic science and clinical practice.

  • Apply the knowledge and experience of a who’s who of international experts in the field.

  • Examine the full spectrum of rheumatologic diseases and non-rheumatologic musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents, including the presentation, differential diagnosis, course, management, and prognosis of every major condition.

  • Diagnose and treat effectively through exhaustive reviews of the complex symptoms and signs and lab abnormalities that characterize these clinical disorders.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 BASIC CONCEPTS

1 Pediatric Rheumatology: The Study of Rheumatic Diseases in Childhood and Adolescence

2 Structure and Function

3 Inflammation and Its Mediators

4 Adaptive Immunity and Autoimmunity: Translation from Bench to Bedside

5 Integrative Genomics

6 Trial Design, Measurement, and Analysis of Clinical Investigations

7 Assessment of Health Status, Function, and Quality of Life Outcomes

8 Pain and Its Assessment

9 Imaging in Pediatric Rheumatic Diseases

10 Laboratory Investigations

11 Managing Children with Rheumatic Diseases

12 Pharmacology and Drug Therapy: Nonbiologic Therapies

13 Pharmacology: Biologics

14 Occupational and Physical Therapy for Children with Rheumatic Diseases

SECTION 2 CHRONIC ARTHRITIS

15 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

16 Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

17 Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

18 Oligoarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

19 Enthesitis Related Arthritis

20 Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis

21 Arthropathies of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

22 Uveitis in Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

SECTION 3 SYSTEMIC CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES

23 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

24 Antiphospholipid Syndrome

25 Neonatal Lupus Erythematosus

26 Juvenile Dermatomyositis

27 Systemic Sclerodermas

28 Localized Scleroderma

29 Mixed Connective Tissue Disease and Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease

30 Sjögren Syndrome

31 Raynaud Phenomenon and Vasomotor Syndromes

SECTION 4 VASCULITIS

32 Vasculitis and Its Classification

33 Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis: Henoch–Schönlein Purpura and Hypersensitivity Vasculitis

34 Polyarteritis Nodosa

35 Kawasaki Disease

36 Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody Associated Vasculitis

37 Central Nervous System Vasculitis

38 Other Vasculitis

39 Pediatric Sarcoidosis

40 Behçet Disease

SECTION 5 ARTHRITIS RELATED TO INFECTION

41 Infectious Arthritis and Osteomyelitis

42 Lyme Disease

43 Reactive Arthritis

44 Acute Rheumatic Fever and Poststreptococcal Reactive Arthritis

45 Musculoskeletal Manifestations of Systemic Disease

46 Immunodeficiencies and the Rheumatic Diseases

47 Periodic Fever Syndromes and Other Inherited Autoinflammatory Diseases

48 Autoinflammatory Bone Disorders

49 Macrophage Activation Syndrome

50 Skeletal Malignancies and Related Disorders

SECTION 6 NONINFLAMMATORY MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN

51 Noninflammatory Musculoskeletal Pain

52 Pain Amplification Syndromes

53 The Impact of Rheumatic Diseases and Their Treatment on Bone Strength Development in

Childhood

54 Primary Disorders of Connective Tissue

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323241458
eBook ISBN:
9780323356121
eBook ISBN:
9780323356138

About the Author

Ross Petty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Ronald Laxer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Toronto; Division of Rheumatology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Carol Lindsley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas School of Medicine; Chief of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Lucy Wedderburn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Paediatric Rheumatology, Institute of Child Health, University College London; Consultant in Paediatric Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology Great Ormond Street Hospital National Health Service Trust, London, Great Britain

