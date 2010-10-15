Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology
6th Edition
Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology examines the full spectrum of rheumatologic diseases and non-rheumatologic musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents, detailing the presentation, differential diagnosis, course, management, and prognosis of every major condition. Drs. James T. Cassidy, Ross E. Petty, Ronald M. Laxer, and Carol B. Lindsley discuss recent developments in diagnosis, treatment, genetics, immunology, imaging, and more. This new edition features access to the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, where you’ll find a downloadable image gallery and exclusive web-only content for added value.
- 800
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 15th October 2010
- Saunders
- 9781416065814
- 9780323245708
- 9781437735963
James Cassidy
Professor of Child Health; Chief, Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Child Health, University of Missouri Health Sciences Center and Children's Hospital, Columbia, MO
Ross Petty
Professor Emeritus, Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Ronald Laxer
Professor, Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Toronto; Division of Rheumatology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Carol Lindsley
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas School of Medicine; Chief of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas