Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416065814, 9780323245708

Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology

6th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: James Cassidy Ross Petty Ronald Laxer Carol Lindsley
Description

Textbook of Pediatric Rheumatology examines the full spectrum of rheumatologic diseases and non-rheumatologic musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents, detailing the presentation, differential diagnosis, course, management, and prognosis of every major condition. Drs. James T. Cassidy, Ross E. Petty, Ronald M. Laxer, and Carol B. Lindsley discuss recent developments in diagnosis, treatment, genetics, immunology, imaging, and more. This new edition features access to the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, where you’ll find a downloadable image gallery and exclusive web-only content for added value.

Key Features

  • Diagnose and treat effectively through exhaustive reviews of the complex symptoms and signs and lab abnormalities that characterize these clinical disorders.

  • Choose treatment protocols based on the best scientific evidence available today.

  • Apply the knowledge and experience of the leading experts in the field.

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416065814
eBook ISBN:
9780323245708
eBook ISBN:
9781437735963

About the Author

James Cassidy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Child Health; Chief, Division of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Child Health, University of Missouri Health Sciences Center and Children's Hospital, Columbia, MO

Ross Petty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Ronald Laxer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Toronto; Division of Rheumatology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Carol Lindsley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas School of Medicine; Chief of Pediatric Rheumatology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

