Textbook of Pediatric Nursing : South Asian Edition
1st Edition
Salient Features
- Best coverage and presentation of child's growth and development from birth through adolescence
- Multidisciplinary perspective comprising anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, and nursing interventions specific to children
- Interpretation of the holistic knowledge base using the nursing process
- Systemic classification of the content facilitating easy location of topics
- Multiple aspects of diseases/problems together with nursing management
- Up-to-date information on treatment techniques and nursing management methods
Table of Contents
Section I Introduction to the Family and Child Care
1. Perspectives on the Nurse’s Role in Child Care 3
• Historical Background on the Care of Children, 3
• Delivery of Care to Children: Factors Influencing the Nurse’s Role, 6
• Societal Factors, 7
• Professional Factors, 9
2. The Nurse’s Role in the Care of Children 12
• Caring and the Role of the Nurse, 12
• Values and Ethics, 13
• Family- and Child-Centred Care, 13
• Areas of Care, 14
• Communication with Family and Child, 16
• Teaching of Family and Child, 17
• Provision of Care, 17
• The Functional Role of the Nurse, 18
• The Nursing Process, 19
• Research, 19
3. The Family 22
• The Family as a System, 22
• What Children Mean to Their Parents, 22
• The Traditional and Emerging Roles of Parents, 23
• The Family Today, 24
• What Makes a Family Happy?, 24
• Types of Families, 25
• Stressors Affecting the Family System, 27
• Children and ‘Family Secrets’, 30
• Family-Oriented Approaches to Nursing Management, 33
• Family Therapy, 34
4. The Nursing Process in the Care of Children 41
• Steps in the Nursing Process, 41
• Applying the Nursing Process to the Disease Process, 57
Section II Assessment of Children
5. Physical Assessment 63
• General Physical Description, 65
• Measurements, 65
• Skin, 68
• Hair, 71
• Nails, 72
• Head and Neck, 72
• Face, 73
• Neck, 73
• Lymph Nodes, 73
• Eyes, 74
• Ears, 75
• Nose and Sinuses, 76
• Mouth and Throat, 76
• Chest, or Thorax, and Lungs, 77
• Heart, 79
• Abdomen, 81
• Genitalia, 83
• Musculoskeletal System, 87
• Neurological Examination, 89
6. Growth and Development of Children 98
• The Nurse’s Understanding of Growth and Development, 98
• Study of Growth and Development, 99
• Characteristics of Growth and Development, 99
• Factors Influencing Growth and Development, 101
• Physical Growth and Development, 105
• Development, 106
• Prevention of Accidents Based on the Child’s Level of
Growth and Development, 122
• Parental Attitudes Towards Growth and Development, 123
7. Nutrition, Fluids, and Electrolytes 127
• Nutritional Requirements, 127
• Application of Dietary Allowances, 133
• Nursing Management, 134
• Fluids and Electrolytes, 135
• Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy, 139
Section III The Child and The Illness
8. Developmental Differences and Illness 151
• The Differences in Illness in Children and Adults, 151
• Types of Illnesses of Children, 162
• Mortality and Morbidity, 162
9. The Ill Child and the Health Care System 167
• Entering the Health Care System, 167
• Sources of Care for the Child, 168
• Hospitalization and the Child, 171
• Emotional Reactions on Admission of a Child to the Hospital, 174
10. Nursing Management of the Ill Child 180
• Nursing Management on Admission and during Hospitalization, 180
• Nursing Management and Therapeutic Care, 183
• Discharge from the Hospital, 227
• Nursing Management and Diagnostic Procedures, 228
• Resuscitation, 233
11. Concepts of Illness: Acute, Chronic, and Life Threatening 242
• The Nurse and the Acutely Ill Child and Family, 242
• The Nurse and the Chronically Ill Child and Family, 243
• The Nurse and the Handicapped Child, 245
• The Nurse and the Terminally Ill Child, 248
Section IV The Neonate
12. The Neonate, the Family, and the Nurse 261
• Heredity, Environment, and Development of the Fetus, 261
• Nursing Assessment of the Neonate, 264
• Nursing Management of the Neonate, 272
• Nursing Management of the Family Unit, 275
13. The High-Risk Neonate 285
• Terminology Used to Describe the High-Risk
Neonate, 285
• Assessment of Gestational Age, 286
• Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) for High-Risk
Neonates, 286
• Assessment and Monitoring of the High-Risk Neonate, 286
• General Nursing Management, 288
• Premature and Low Birth Weight Infants, 290
• Conditions Affecting the Preterm Infant, 294
• Infants of Diabetic Mothers (IDM), 307
• Addictions, 309
• Infections, 311
• Postmaturity, 313
14. The Neonate Requiring Immediate or Short-Term Care 321
• Emergency Surgery and the Neonate, 321
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 323
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 327
• Interferences with Regulation, 332
• Interferences with Elimination, 335
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 339
15. The Neonate Requiring Long-Term Care 351
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 351
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 374
• Interferences with Regulation, 375
• Interferences with Elimination, 380
• Developmental Disorders, 409
Section V The Infant
16. The Normal Infant: Growth, Development, and Care 425
• The Infant’s Family, 425
• Overview of Growth and Development, 426
• Play and Stimulation, 456
• Needs of Infants, 457
• Health Promotion and Anticipatory Guidance, 459
17. The Infant Requiring Immediate or Short-Term Care 479
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 483
• Interferences with Regulation, 493
• Interferences with Elimination, 506
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 510
18. The Infant Requiring Long-Term Care 520
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 520
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 534
• Interferences with Regulation, 541
• Interferences with Elimination, 559
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 564
• Inborn Errors of Metabolism, 565
• Emotional Disorders, 570
Section VI The Toddler
19. The Normal Toddler: Growth, Development, and Care 581
• The Toddler’s Family, 581
• Overview of Growth and Development, 581
• Play and Stimulation, 596
• Needs of Toddlers, 597
• Accident Prevention, 603
20. The Toddler Requiring Immediate or Short-Term Care 616
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 619
• Interferences with Regulation, 627
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 657
21. The Toddler Requiring Long-Term Care 678
• Interferences with Regulation, 678
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 682
Section VII The Preschool Child
22. The Normal Preschool Child: Growth, Development, and Care 723
• The Preschool Child’s Family, 723
• Overview of Growth and Development, 724
• Play, 735
• Needs of Preschool Children, 737
• Health Promotion and Anticipatory Guidance, 740
23. The Preschool Child Requiring Immediate or Short-Term Care 746
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 751
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 752
• Interferences with Elimination, 756
• Communicable Diseases, 759
24. The Preschool Child Requiring Long-Term Care 775
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 775
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 781
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 789
• Developmental Disabilities, 800
• Neoplasms, 808
• Emotional Disorders, 820
Section VIII The School Child
25. The Normal School Child: Growth, Development, and Care 831
• The School Child’s Family, 831
• Overview of Growth and Development, 832
• Play and Work, 845
• Health Promotion and Anticipatory Guidance, 845
26. The School Child Requiring Immediate or Short-Term Care 853
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 856
• Interferences with Regulation, 857
• Interferences with Elimination, 859
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 861
27. The School Child Requiring Long-Term Care 869
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 870
• Interferences with Regulation, 874
• Interferences with Elimination, 887
• Neoplasms, 904
• Dysfunctional Behaviours, 910
• Emotional Disorders, 911
• Sexual Aggression Against the Child, 912
Section IX The Pubescent and The Adolescent
28. The Normal Pubescent and Adolescent: Growth, Development, and Care 925
• The Pubescent’s and Adolescent’s Family, 925
• Overview of Growth and Development, 926
• Play and Work, 932
• Health Promotion and Anticipatory Guidance, 933
29. Health Concerns of The Pubescent and The Adolescent 944
• Nurse–Adolescent Interaction, 944
• Self-Direction in Health Care, 944
• Health Concerns of the Pubescent and the Adolescent, 945
• Health Concerns of Females, 945
• Health Concerns of Males, 948
• Health Concerns of Both Sexes, 949
30. The Adolescent Requiring Long-Term Care 960
• Interferences with Cardiovascular/Haematological Function, 963
• Interferences with Respiratory Function, 964
• Interferences with Regulation, 966
• Interferences with Mobility/Sensory Function, 975
• Neoplasms, 979
• Emotional Disorders, 984
Sources of Borrowed Items 999
Appendices
Appendix A: Paediatric Nursing History and Family Assessment 1005
Appendix B: Conversion Table for Newborn Weights (Gram Equivalents for Pounds and Ounces) 1010
Appendix C: Growth Charts 1011
Appendix D: Median Head Circumferences of Infants and Children 1013
Appendix E: Pulse Rates at Rest 1014
Appendix F: Normal Respiratory Ranges for Children 1015
Appendix G: Blood Pressure 1016
Appendix H: Reference Ranges 1017
Appendix I: Food Values 1035
Appendix J: Adolescent Addiction Assessment Form 1040
Appendix K: Conversions Between Measurement Units 1042
Index 1045
No. of pages: 1082
- 1082
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 12th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131233160