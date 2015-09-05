Textbook of Pathology and Genetics for Nurses
1st Edition
Description
This book has been written keeping in mind the modern-day nursing students, who would like crisp and clear working knowledge of pathology and genetics, which will enable them in delivering better patient care. All the disease processes have been described in brief yet wholesome manner and in simple language. This book will pave the way for the basic pathogenesis of all diseases and help students in the long run.
Key Features
SALIENT FEATURES
- Designed keeping in mind the curriculum prescribed by the INC
- Topics presented in points and small paragraphs for quicker learning
- Exam-oriented multiple-choice, short-answer and long-answer type questions provided
- All appropriate recent trends included
Table of Contents
Preface v
Acknowledgments vi
Chapter 1. Pathology—Introduction and Basic Techniques 1
Chapter 2. Cellular Adaptations, Cell Injury, and Cell Death 11
Chapter 3. Acute and Chronic Inﬂammation 38
Chapter 4. Healing, Regeneration, and Repair 63
Chapter 5. Hemodynamic Disturbances and Thrombosis 76
Chapter 6. Cellular Growth and Neoplasia 99
Chapter 7. Infections 117
Chapter 8. Respiratory Tract 161
Chapter 9. Blood Vessels and Heart 188
Chapter 10. The Gastrointestinal Tract 227
Chapter 11. Diseases of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas 244
Chapter 12. Male Genital Tract 277
Chapter 13. Female Genital System 287
Chapter 14. The Kidney and Lower Urinary Tract 303
Chapter 15. The Breast 331
Chapter 16. The Central Nervous System 340
Chapter 17. Musculoskeletal System 352
Chapter 18. Collection of Blood and Anticoagulants 374
Chapter 19. Disorders of Red Blood Cells 389
Chapter 20. Disorders of White Blood Cells 403
Chapter 21. Disorders of Coagulation 410
Chapter 22. Bone Marrow Examination 419
Chapter 23. Blood Banking 424
Chapter 24. Blood Chemistry 433
Chapter 25. Serological Tests 440
Chapter 26. Blood Culture 447
Chapter 27. Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination 451
Chapter 28. Pleural and Peritoneal Fluid Examination 456
Chapter 29. Gastric Contents Examination 460
Chapter 30. Semen Analysis 464
Chapter 31. Urine Examination 467
Chapter 32. Cytology 476
Chapter 33. Stool Examination 481
Chapter 34. Genetics 485
Chapter 35. Maternal, Prenatal, and Genetic Inﬂuences on Development of Defects and Diseases 518
Chapter 36. Genetic Testing in Neonates and Children 533
Chapter 37. Genetic Conditions of Adolescents and Adults 539
Chapter 38. Services Related to Genetics 550
Appendix Color Plates 559
Index 563
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 5th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131235591
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131240144