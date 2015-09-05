Textbook of Pathology and Genetics for Nurses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235591, 9788131240144

Textbook of Pathology and Genetics for Nurses

1st Edition

Authors: Sonal Sharma Geetika Khanna
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235591
eBook ISBN: 9788131240144
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 5th September 2015
Page Count: 580
Description

This book has been written keeping in mind the modern-day nursing students, who would like crisp and clear working knowledge of pathology and genetics, which will enable them in delivering better patient care. All the disease processes have been described in brief yet wholesome manner and in simple language. This book will pave the way for the basic pathogenesis of all diseases and help students in the long run.

Key Features

SALIENT FEATURES

  • Designed keeping in mind the curriculum prescribed by the INC

  • Topics presented in points and small paragraphs for quicker learning

  • Exam-oriented multiple-choice, short-answer and long-answer type questions provided

  • All appropriate recent trends included

Table of Contents

Preface v

Acknowledgments vi

Chapter 1. Pathology—Introduction and Basic Techniques 1

Chapter 2. Cellular Adaptations, Cell Injury, and Cell Death 11

Chapter 3. Acute and Chronic Inﬂammation 38

Chapter 4. Healing, Regeneration, and Repair 63

Chapter 5. Hemodynamic Disturbances and Thrombosis 76

Chapter 6. Cellular Growth and Neoplasia 99

Chapter 7. Infections 117

Chapter 8. Respiratory Tract 161

Chapter 9. Blood Vessels and Heart 188

Chapter 10. The Gastrointestinal Tract 227

Chapter 11. Diseases of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas 244

Chapter 12. Male Genital Tract 277

Chapter 13. Female Genital System 287

Chapter 14. The Kidney and Lower Urinary Tract 303

Chapter 15. The Breast 331

Chapter 16. The Central Nervous System 340

Chapter 17. Musculoskeletal System 352

Chapter 18. Collection of Blood and Anticoagulants 374

Chapter 19. Disorders of Red Blood Cells 389

Chapter 20. Disorders of White Blood Cells 403

Chapter 21. Disorders of Coagulation 410

Chapter 22. Bone Marrow Examination 419

Chapter 23. Blood Banking 424

Chapter 24. Blood Chemistry 433

Chapter 25. Serological Tests 440

Chapter 26. Blood Culture 447

Chapter 27. Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination 451

Chapter 28. Pleural and Peritoneal Fluid Examination 456

Chapter 29. Gastric Contents Examination 460

Chapter 30. Semen Analysis 464

Chapter 31. Urine Examination 467

Chapter 32. Cytology 476

Chapter 33. Stool Examination 481

Chapter 34. Genetics 485

Chapter 35. Maternal, Prenatal, and Genetic Inﬂuences on Development of Defects and Diseases 518

Chapter 36. Genetic Testing in Neonates and Children 533

Chapter 37. Genetic Conditions of Adolescents and Adults 539

Chapter 38. Services Related to Genetics 550

Appendix Color Plates 559

Index 563

About the Author

Sonal Sharma

Geetika Khanna

