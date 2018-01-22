Textbook of Osteopathic Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702052651, 9780702052668

Textbook of Osteopathic Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Clive Standen
eBook ISBN: 9780702052668
Imprint: Urban & Fischer
Published Date: 22nd January 2018
Page Count: 862
Description

For the first time, a 60-person team of internationally renowned editors and authors presents a textbook of osteopathic medicine that is oriented towards clinical symptoms.

Introductory chapters on history, philosophy and the spread of osteopathy are followed by a presentation of its scientific basis that clearly demonstrates how firmly osteopathy is rooted in science.

Further chapters cover osteopathic research, diagnosis and principles of treatment.

Two parts on therapeutic strategies in osteopathic practice form the core of this book.

The first is divided into regions of the body, the second into clinical specialties that offer opportunities for osteopathic treatment.

In both clinical parts, osteopathic therapy is presented in the entirety in which it is actually practiced - without the common but artificial separation of parietal, visceral and craniosacral treatment.

First, the clinical symptom is explained from a medical perspective, then the osteopathic perspective and and treatment is presented. Thus, the title is not only suitable for conveying a profound understanding of osteopaths in training, be they doctors or non-medical practitioners, but also as a clinical reference of osteopathic medicine for everyday treatment.

Table of Contents

I History and Philosophy of Osteopathy

1 Introduction to the history of osteopathy

2 Scientifi c, cultural and political contexts in the 19th century

3 Andrew Taylor Still’s development of osteopathic healthcare

4 Philosophical osteopathy

5 John Martin Littlejohn: a visionary paradox

6 Osteopathy – the first 50 years

7 The spread of osteopathy worldwide

II Scientific Basis of Osteopathy

8 The fascial system: embryology, organisation and composition

9 Basic embryology from an osteopathic Perspective

10 Central and peripheral, somatic and autonomic nervous systems11 Mechanotransduction: from the cellular level to the whole body

12 Neurobiological principles of osteopathy

13 Social competence and mindfulness in osteopathy14 Psychotherapy and osteopathy

15 An anthropo-ecological narrative

III Osteopathic Research

16 Osteopathic research – evolution of a research tradition

17 Statistical principles in research18 Principles of qualitative and quantitative nresearch methods

19 Principles of osteopathic treatment Evaluation

IV Diagnosis and General Osteopathic Treatment

Patient History, Examination and Diagnosis

20 The patient’s history from an osteopathic Perspective

21 The art of palpation

22 Scientific principles of palpation

23 Screening – scanning – examination

24 Primary lesion, key lesion, sequencing

25 Osteopathy: red and yellow flags

26 How to work with the anthropo- ecological narrative in clinical use

General Osteopathic Treatment

27 Principles for osteopathic treatment

28 Self-recovery processes and osteopathic care: towards a process approach

29 The history of osteopathic techniques

30 Osteopathy and exercises

31 Osteopathy and other complementary/traditional methods

32 Best practice in osteopathy and osteopathic medicine　

V Clinical Management in Osteopathic Practice: Body Regions

33 Introduction: clinical management in osteopathic practice

Head and Face

34 Headaches from a neurological perspective

35 Headaches from an osteopathic perspective

36 Dizziness from a medical and osteopathic perspective

37 Mouth, jaw and facial pain from a dental Perspective

38 Facial pain from a perspective of ENT medicine

39 Temporomandibular joint and facial pain from an osteopathic perspective

Neck and Shoulder

40 Pain in the shoulders and the neck from an orthopaedic perspective

41 Pain in the shoulders and the neck from an osteopathic perspective

Upper Limbs

42 Functional and structural disorders of the upper limb from an orthopaedic perspective

43 Lemniscatic activity in upper limb tissues

The Thorax

44 Thoracic pain from an internal medicine perspective

45 Thoracic pain from an orthopaedic perspective

46 Thoracic pain from an osteopathic perspective

Pulmonary Disorders

47 Management of respiratory dysfunction

48 Pulmonary disorders from an osteopathic perspective

Abdominal Region

49 Abdominal pain from an internal medicine perspective50 Pain in the upper abdomen from an osteopathic perspective

51 Lower abdominal pain from an osteopathic perspective Lower Back

52 Lower back pain from an epidemiological perspective

53 Lower back pain from a multimodal perspective

54 Non-specifi c back pain from an osteopathic perspective

The Pelvis

55 Pain in the lesser pelvis in women from a gynaecological perspective

56 Pain in the female pelvis from an osteopathic perspective

57 Pain in the male pelvis from an osteopathic perspective

Lower Limbs

58 Functional/structural dysfunction of the lower extremities from a medical perspective

59 Lemniscatic activity in lower limb tissues

VI Clinical Management in Osteopathic Practice: Special Disciplines

Osteopathy and Paediatrics

60 Developmental disorders from aneuropaediatric perspective

61 Developmental disorders in children from an osteopathic perspective

62 An osteopathic perspective on treating children with infections　

Osteopathy and Geriatrics

63 Multimorbidity in elderly patients from an internal medicine perspective

Osteopathy and Psychology

64 Psychosomatic presentations

65 Embodiment and self-management according to the Zurich Resource Model (ZRM)

66 Psychiatric disorders from an osteopathic perspective

Rheumatology

67 Differential diagnosis from a rheumatological perspective

68 Osteopathic treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine

Sports Medicine

69 Sports injuries

70 An integrated approach to osteopathic management of elite performance and rehabilitation

Pain Management

71 Pain therapy from a medical perspective

72 Pain management from an osteopathic perspective

Neurological Disorders

73 Management of central neurological disorders

74 Management of peripheral neurological disorders

Index

About the Editor

Clive Standen

