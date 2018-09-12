Textbook of Orthopaedics, 1e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131254172, 9788131254189

Textbook of Orthopaedics, 1e

1st Edition

Authors: Alok Sud Rahul Ranjan
eBook ISBN: 9788131254189
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254172
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 12th September 2018
Page Count: 400
Key Features

1. Book has been divided into 4 parts: General orthopaedics; Regional orthopaedics; Musculoskeletal injuries (General principles, injuries of the upper limb, injuries of the lower limb and spine); and preparation for an orthopaedics exam.

2. Clinical examination (including range of motion and special tests) has been written in each section which makes the book complete.

3. Important examination points demonstrated by videos make learning & execution of tests easier.

4. Relevant anatomy is given prior to each chapter for a better understanding.

5. Newer advances have been added where ever required. For example,Femoroacetabular impingement; treatment of spinal deformities and spinal injuries; damage control orthopaedics; newer implants; bio-absorbable implants.

6. Traditional answers to certain questions have been retained as they are important viva-voce questions, for example Stoss therapy has been explained in chapter on Rickets although it is seldom used now.

7. General topics have been written in a lucid manner, covering concepts (short notes) and facts (MCQs) with equal ease.

Table of Contents

SECTION I GENERAL ORTHOPAEDICS

1 Introduction, 2

2 Basic Bone Sciences and Metabolic Disorders of Bone, 10

3 Anatomy of Joints and Joint Affections, 22

4 Osteoarticular Infections, 29

5 Common Genetic Disorders and Dysplasia, 40

6 Neuromuscular Disorders, 48

7 Peripheral Nerve Injuries, 60

8 Bone Tumours, 78

9 Amputations With Prosthetics, Orthotics and Walking Aids, 92

SECTION II REGIONAL ORTHOPAEDICS

10 Back, Neck and the Spinal Cord, 102

11 Shoulder and Elbow, 118

12 Wrist and Hand, 131

13 Hip, 144

14 Knee, 164

15 Ankle and Foot, 176

SECTION III MUSCULOSKELETAL INJURIES

PART A GENERAL PRINCIPALS, 188

16 Fractures and Dislocations: General Principles, 189

17 Fracture Management, 198

18 Splints, Tractions, Implants and Instruments, 208

19 Complications of Fractures, 230

20 Head, Chest and Abdominal Injury and Management of Polytrauma, 244

PART B REGIONAL INJURIES, 252

21 Injuries of Shoulder and Arm, 253

22 Injuries Around the Elbow, 265

23 Injuries of the Forearm, 278

24 Injuries of Wrist and Hand, 288

PART C INJURIES OF THE LOWER LIMB AND SPINE, 295

25 Pelvis and Hip Injuries, 296

26 Thigh and Knee Injuries, 309

27 Injuries of Leg, Ankle and Foot, 320

28 Spine Injuries and Paraplegia, 335

Know, 344

Index, 348

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131254189
Paperback ISBN:
9788131254172

About the Author

Alok Sud

Rahul Ranjan

