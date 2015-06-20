TEXTBOOK OF ORTHODONTICS

This book is an effort to step up with the present changing scenarios of learning. It is the fruition of striking a balance between rejuvenated fundamentals of classical manuscripts, the fresh knowledge rich curriculum and tailored resource package with outstanding transparencies. It combines the strong foundation of basic core elements of orthodontic concepts, proper diagnosis and recognition of problems and exposure to treatment strategies and methodologies.

It is a definite book for all dental undergraduates and an excellent supplement for all students undergoing postgraduate specialist training in orthodontics.