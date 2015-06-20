TEXTBOOK OF ORTHODONTICS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131240359, 9788131240366

TEXTBOOK OF ORTHODONTICS

1st Edition

Authors: Sridhar Premkumar
eBook ISBN: 9788131240366
Paperback ISBN: 9788131240359
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th June 2015
Page Count: 780
Description

This book is an effort to step up with the present changing scenarios of learning. It is the fruition of striking a balance between rejuvenated fundamentals of classical manuscripts, the fresh knowledge rich curriculum and tailored resource package with outstanding transparencies. It combines the strong foundation of basic core elements of orthodontic concepts, proper diagnosis and recognition of problems and exposure to treatment strategies and methodologies.

It is a definite book for all dental undergraduates and an excellent supplement for all students undergoing postgraduate specialist training in orthodontics.

Key Features

  • Covers syllabi prescribed by Dental Council of India (DCI) and International schools of dentistry

  • Provides more than 1500 line arts, flowcharts, tables and clinical photographs for easy perception of the subject and to illustrate vital principles and techniques

  • Chapters contain Clinical Significance boxes that encourage readers to relate and channelize the theory knowledge into clinical practice

  • Learning Exercises furnished in each chapter facilitates the students to assess themselves and reflect on what had been learnt

  • Synopsis of Treatment Planning for Different Malocclusions, the last chapter serves not only as a guide to recap the depth and breadth of factual comprehension but also to promote analysis, evaluation and judgment in orthodontic treatment philosophies

Table of Contents

Section I An Introduction to Orthodontics

1. Development of a Concept 2

Section II Growth and Development

2. Prenatal Development of Cranial, Facial and Oral Structures 14

3. Principles of Growth and Development 24

4. Controlling Factors in Growth of the Skull 31

5. Postnatal Growth of Craniofacial Structures 43

6. Dynamics of Facial Growth 58

7. Development of Dentition and Occlusion 67

8. Normal Occlusion 89

Section III Physiology of the Stomatognathic System

9. Functional Osteology 102

10. Myology 109

11. Temporomandibular Joint 121

12. Functions of the Stomatognathic System 125

Section IV Incidence and Recognition of Malocclusion

13. Epidemiology of Malocclusion 134

14. Recording of Malocclusion 145

Section V Etiology of Malocclusion

15. Etiology of Malocclusion: General Factors 175

16. Etiology of Malocclusion: Local Factors 191

17. Unfavorable Sequelae of Malocclusion 206

Section VI Diagnostic Procedures, Aids and Their Interpretation

18. Essential Diagnostic Aids: Case History and Clinical Examination 215

19. Essential Diagnostic Aids: Study Models and Model Analyses 235

20. Essential Diagnostic Aids: Essential Radiographs and Clinical Photographs 253

21. Supplemental Diagnostic Aids: Cephalometric and Digital Radiography 265

22. Supplemental Diagnostic Aids: Hand–Wrist Radiographs, Cervical Vertebrae, 3D Imaging and Computerized Cephalometric Systems 300

23. Supplemental Diagnostic Aids: Electromyography and Biostatistics 314

Section VII Principles of Orthodontic Tooth Movement

24. Biological Principles of Tooth Movement 319

25. Biomechanical Principles of Orthodontic

Tooth Movement 338

Section VIII Treatment Philosophy, Orthodontic Materials and Care during Orthodontic Treatment

26. Orthodontic Treatment Philosophy and Development of Appliances 353

27. Materials Used in Orthodontics 364

28. Complications Encountered and Dental Care during Orthodontic Therapy 397

Section IX Early Orthodontic Treatment

29. Preventive Orthodontics 408

30. Interceptive Orthodontics 428

31. Serial Extraction 459

Section X Limited Corrective Orthodontics

32. Removable Appliances 472

33. Functional Appliances 509

34. Extraoral Appliances 549

35. Fixed Appliances: Basic Techniques 562

36. Expansion Appliances 580

Section XI Surgical Orthodontics

37. Minor Surgical Procedures 595

38. Major Surgical Orthodontics 606

39. Cleft Lip and Palate and Orthodontics 626

Section XII Approach to Management of Malocclusion

40. Treatment Planning: General Considerations 646

41. Space Gaining Procedures 656

42. Treatment of Malocclusions 676

43. Retention after Orthodontic Therapy 710

44. Synopsis of Treatment Planning for Different Malocclusions 722

About the Author

Sridhar Premkumar

