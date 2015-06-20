TEXTBOOK OF ORTHODONTICS
1st Edition
Description
This book is an effort to step up with the present changing scenarios of learning. It is the fruition of striking a balance between rejuvenated fundamentals of classical manuscripts, the fresh knowledge rich curriculum and tailored resource package with outstanding transparencies. It combines the strong foundation of basic core elements of orthodontic concepts, proper diagnosis and recognition of problems and exposure to treatment strategies and methodologies.
It is a definite book for all dental undergraduates and an excellent supplement for all students undergoing postgraduate specialist training in orthodontics.
Key Features
- Covers syllabi prescribed by Dental Council of India (DCI) and International schools of dentistry
- Provides more than 1500 line arts, flowcharts, tables and clinical photographs for easy perception of the subject and to illustrate vital principles and techniques
- Chapters contain Clinical Significance boxes that encourage readers to relate and channelize the theory knowledge into clinical practice
- Learning Exercises furnished in each chapter facilitates the students to assess themselves and reflect on what had been learnt
- Synopsis of Treatment Planning for Different Malocclusions, the last chapter serves not only as a guide to recap the depth and breadth of factual comprehension but also to promote analysis, evaluation and judgment in orthodontic treatment philosophies
Table of Contents
Section I An Introduction to Orthodontics
1. Development of a Concept 2
Section II Growth and Development
2. Prenatal Development of Cranial, Facial and Oral Structures 14
3. Principles of Growth and Development 24
4. Controlling Factors in Growth of the Skull 31
5. Postnatal Growth of Craniofacial Structures 43
6. Dynamics of Facial Growth 58
7. Development of Dentition and Occlusion 67
8. Normal Occlusion 89
Section III Physiology of the Stomatognathic System
9. Functional Osteology 102
10. Myology 109
11. Temporomandibular Joint 121
12. Functions of the Stomatognathic System 125
Section IV Incidence and Recognition of Malocclusion
13. Epidemiology of Malocclusion 134
14. Recording of Malocclusion 145
Section V Etiology of Malocclusion
15. Etiology of Malocclusion: General Factors 175
16. Etiology of Malocclusion: Local Factors 191
17. Unfavorable Sequelae of Malocclusion 206
Section VI Diagnostic Procedures, Aids and Their Interpretation
18. Essential Diagnostic Aids: Case History and Clinical Examination 215
19. Essential Diagnostic Aids: Study Models and Model Analyses 235
20. Essential Diagnostic Aids: Essential Radiographs and Clinical Photographs 253
21. Supplemental Diagnostic Aids: Cephalometric and Digital Radiography 265
22. Supplemental Diagnostic Aids: Hand–Wrist Radiographs, Cervical Vertebrae, 3D Imaging and Computerized Cephalometric Systems 300
23. Supplemental Diagnostic Aids: Electromyography and Biostatistics 314
Section VII Principles of Orthodontic Tooth Movement
24. Biological Principles of Tooth Movement 319
25. Biomechanical Principles of Orthodontic
Tooth Movement 338
Section VIII Treatment Philosophy, Orthodontic Materials and Care during Orthodontic Treatment
26. Orthodontic Treatment Philosophy and Development of Appliances 353
27. Materials Used in Orthodontics 364
28. Complications Encountered and Dental Care during Orthodontic Therapy 397
Section IX Early Orthodontic Treatment
29. Preventive Orthodontics 408
30. Interceptive Orthodontics 428
31. Serial Extraction 459
Section X Limited Corrective Orthodontics
32. Removable Appliances 472
33. Functional Appliances 509
34. Extraoral Appliances 549
35. Fixed Appliances: Basic Techniques 562
36. Expansion Appliances 580
Section XI Surgical Orthodontics
37. Minor Surgical Procedures 595
38. Major Surgical Orthodontics 606
39. Cleft Lip and Palate and Orthodontics 626
Section XII Approach to Management of Malocclusion
40. Treatment Planning: General Considerations 646
41. Space Gaining Procedures 656
42. Treatment of Malocclusions 676
43. Retention after Orthodontic Therapy 710
44. Synopsis of Treatment Planning for Different Malocclusions 722
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 20th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131240366
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131240359