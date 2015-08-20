Textbook of Nursing Education
1st Edition
Description
It was a long-time desire of nursing fraternity to have a textbook on nursing education that has the content for all the units of the INC-prescribed syllabus. This book pointedly deals with all the contents specified by the INC curriculum. The book has been written keeping in mind the requirements of the modern Indian nurse educators—what they need to know and practice in the classroom. This book provides comprehensive study material and practice exercises on Nursing Education the way it is used in day-to-day conversations in the hospital environment.
Key Features
• Comprehensive, exhaustive and well-structured coverage
• Lucid presentation with easy language for ease of comprehension
• Practical approach with relevant theoretical perspectives answering common questions and issues that arise while learning the subject
• Ample number of examples, tables and other learning aids
• All the essential elements of communication in modern-day nursing practice like nursing reports, records, etc., discussed, analysed and exemplified
• Examples from real-life health care communications provided
• Exhaustive end-of-chapter exercises
• Solutions for all objective type exercises given
Table of Contents
Preface v
Acknowledgments vi
Chapter 1. Introduction to Education 1
Chapter 2. Teaching–Learning Process 29
Chapter 3. Instructional Methods and Media 90
Chapter 4. Measurement and Evaluation 118
Chapter 5. Assessment in Nursing Education 133
Chapter 6. Assembling, Administrating, Scoring, and Reporting a Test 172
Chapter 7. Standardized Tools/Tests 179
Chapter 8. Teacher Education and Preparation 189
Chapter 9. Women Education 199
Chapter 10. Adult Education 205
Chapter 11. Professional and Technical Education 214
Chapter 12. Nursing Education Programme 221
Chapter 13. Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) 237
Chapter 14. Curriculum Development 279
Chapter 15. Administration of Nursing Curriculum 332
Chapter 16. Teacher Preparation 381
Chapter 17. Guidance and Counselling 414
Chapter 18. Management of Nursing Educational Institutions 469
Chapter 19. Standards and Accreditation 506
Index 560
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 20th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131240090
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131240199