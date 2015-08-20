Textbook of Nursing Education

It was a long-time desire of nursing fraternity to have a textbook on nursing education that has the content for all the units of the INC-prescribed syllabus. This book pointedly deals with all the contents specified by the INC curriculum. The book has been written keeping in mind the requirements of the modern Indian nurse educators—what they need to know and practice in the classroom. This book provides comprehensive study material and practice exercises on Nursing Education the way it is used in day-to-day conversations in the hospital environment.