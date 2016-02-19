Textbook of Neuropathology
2nd Edition
Description
Textbook of Neuropathology, Second Edition covers some of the significant advances in understanding the theoretical and experimental aspects of neuropathology. Neuropathology is the study of the nervous tissue in disease and the determination of deviations of its structures from the normal.
This edition is composed of 13 chapters, and begins with the description of the chemical changes occurring in the cell through autolysis and fixation. The subsequent chapters are devoted to studies on better understanding of the vitamin deficiencies, the discovery of the sulfonamides and their contribution to the therapy of meningitis, and the different forms of shock treatment applied to selected cases of neurosis and psychosis. The remaining chapters explore the contribution of neuropathological investigation in various medical conditions, including anemic softening, arteriosclerosis, inflammation, infections, intoxications, injuries, degenerative diseases, tumors, and congenital malformations.
This book will be of use to neuropathologists and workers and researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Introduction
Chapter I. Changes through Autolysis and Fixation
Autolysis
Postmortem Infection
Action of Ferments
Fixation
Effect of Formalin Fixation
Effect of Alcohol Fixation
Corpora Amylacea and Amyloid Bodies
Chapter II. Diseases of the Neuron
Normal Variations and Postmortem Changes
Specific Reactions
Incrustations
Lipoids
Glycogen and Amyloid
Chapter III. The Glia and Its Pathology
Astrocytes
Oligodendroglia
Microglia
Degenerative (Regressive) Changes of Glia Cells
Chapter IV. Pathology of the Myelin Sheath and the Axis-Cylinder
Experimental Demyelinization
Degeneration of the Myelin Sheaths
Disease of the Axis-Cylinders
Regeneration of the Peripheral Nerves
Chapter V. Anemic Softening
The Oxygen Consumption of the Brain
Anoxemia
Etiology of Anemia
Anemic Softening of the Brain
Hemorrhagic Softening of the Brain
Brain Purpura
Chapter VI. Arteriosclerosis
Vascular Disease in Arteriosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Arteriolosclerosis
Calcification of the Media
Arteriocapillary Fibrosis
Pathology of the Brain
Apoplexy
The Arteriosclerotic Brain
Arteriosclerosis of the Spinal Cord
Chapter VII. Inflammation
Definition
The Hemato-Encephalic Barrier
Chapter VIII. Infections
The Mode of Invasion of Micro-organisms
Classification of Infections
1. Meningo-Encephalitis
2. Metastatic or Embolic Disseminated Encephalitis
3. Diffuse Polio-Encephalitis
4. Disseminated Polio-Encephalitis
5. Disseminated Encephalitis with Demyelinization
6. Diffuse Perivenous Focal Encephalitis
Tissue Alterations Following Infection
Exudation and Proliferation
Meningitis
Acute Leptomeningitis
Chronic Leptomeningitis
Ependymitis
Epidemic Meningitis
Nonepidemic Forms of Purulent Meningitis
Infectious Encephalitis and Myelitis
Purulent Encephalitis and Brain Abscess
Purulent Myelitis
Acute Epidemic Encephalitis
Acute Poliomyelitis
Tuberculosis of the Central Nervous System
Tuberculous Meningitis
Tuberculoma
Pott's Disease
Syphilis of the Central Nervous System
Syphilitic Meningitis
Gumma
Syphilitic Meningo-Encephalitis
Syphilitic Meningomyelitis
Vascular Syphilis
General Paralysis
Tabes Dorsalis
Blastomyces Infections
Protozoal Infections
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis
Disseminated Sclerosis
Diffuse Sclerosis
Chapter IX. Intoxications
Alcohol
Alkaloids and Narcotics
Lead and Arsenic
Insulin and Metrazol
Carbon Monoxide
Endogenous Intoxication
Meat Poisoning
Liver Disease
Uremia
Avitaminosis
Subacute Combined Degeneration
Chapter X. Injuries
The Brain
Concussion
Skull Fractures and Brain Wounds
The Spinal Cord
Concussion
Compression
The Peripheral Nerves
Effects of X Rays, Heat, and Electrical Current
Chapter XI. Degenerative Diseases
The Muscular Dystrophies
Dystrophia Musculorum
Dystrophia Myotonica
Myotonia Congenita
Myasthenia Gravis
The Amyotrophies
Progressive Neuropathic (Peroneal) Muscular Atrophy
Progressive Muscular Atrophies
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
The Heredofamilial Ataxias
Chorea
Chronic Progressive Chorea (Huntington)
Infectious Chorea
Parkinsonism
Familial Amaurotic Idiocy
Cerebral Cortical Degeneration
Senile Cortical Degeneration
Pick's Disease (Lobar Sclerosis)
Chapter XII. Tumors
Tumors of the Meninges
Tumors of the Glia
Group 1: 1. Astrocytoma. 2. Oligodendroglioma.
Group 2: 1. Glioblastoma multiforme. 2. Spongioblastoma Polare. 3. Astroblastoma. 4. Medulloblastoma. 5. Neuro-epithelioma. 6. Medullo-epithelioma
Tumors of the Neuron
1. Ganglioneuroma
2. Neuroblastoma
Tumors of the Ependyma
Tumors of the Choroidal Epithelium
Tumors of the Blood Vessels
Tumors of the Hypophysis
Tumors of the Craniopharyngeal Duct
Tumors of the Pineal Gland
Tumors of the Nerves
Tumors of the Spinal Cord
Syringomyelia
Metastatic Tumors
Chapter XIII. Congenitcal Malformations
Cortical Malformation
Tuberous Sclerosis
Malformations of the Sheaths of the Central Nervous System
Hydrocephalus Internus
Little's Disease
Appendix
Tables 23-30
Autopsy and Fixation of the Central Nervous System
Staining Methods
Embedding
1. Axis-Cylinders
2. Myelin Sheaths
3. Nissl Bodies and Nuclei
4. Connective Tissue
5. Micro- and Oligodendroglia
6. Astrocytes
7. Microglia
8. Glia Fibers
9. Fat Stain
10. Hematoxylin-Eosin Stain
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2046
- Published:
- 1st January 1946
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225968