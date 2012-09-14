Textbook of Natural Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437723335, 9781455740147

Textbook of Natural Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Joseph Pizzorno Michael Murray
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437723335
eBook ISBN: 9781455740147
eBook ISBN: 9781455774616
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Page Count: 1944
Description

Covering preventive, non-invasive, and natural treatments, Textbook of Natural Medicine, 4th Edition offers more than just alternative medicine. It promotes an integrated practice that can utilize natural medicine, traditional Western medicine, or a combination of both in a comprehensive, scientific treatment plan. Based on a combination of philosophy and clinical studies, Textbook of Natural Medicine helps you provide health care that identifies and controls the underlying causes of disease, is supportive of the body's own healing processes, and is considerate of each patient's unique biochemistry. Internationally known authors Joseph Pizzorno and Michael Murray include detailed pharmacologic information on herbs and supplements, plus evidence-based coverage of diseases and conditions to help you make accurate diagnoses and provide effective therapy.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, unique coverage makes this book the gold standard in natural medicine.

  • A scientific presentation includes the science behind concepts and treatments, and discusses Western medical treatments and how they can work with natural medicine in a comprehensive treatment plan; if natural medicine is not effective, this book recommends the Western treatment.

  • Coverage of pharmacology of natural medicines includes the uses and potential dangers of nearly 80 herbal medicines, special nutrients, and other natural agents, addressing topics such as general information, chemical composition, history, pharmacology, clinical applications dosage, and toxicology.

  • In-depth, evidence-based coverage of 73 diseases and conditions includes key diagnostic criteria, pathophysiology of diseases, and therapeutic rationales.

  • Coverage of potential interactions between drugs, herbs, and supplements ensures the safest possible use for each of 79 herbs and supplements.

  • Diagnostic procedures include practical, easy-to-follow descriptions of evidence-based techniques plus discussions of clinical application of diet analysis, food allergy testing, immune function assessment, fatty acid profiling, hair mineral analysis, and other diagnostic approaches.

  • Common therapeutic modalities are described and reviewed, including botanical medicine, nutritional therapy, therapeutic fasting, exercise therapy, hydrotherapy, counseling, acupuncture, homeopathy, and soft tissue manipulation.

  • Coverage of syndromes and therapies helps in understanding the underlying causes of diseases by discussing topics such as food reactions, functional toxicology, sports nutrition, stress management, and breathing pattern disorders.

  • Coverage of the philosophy of natural medicine includes its history and background, with discussions of toxicity, detoxification, and scientific documentation of the healing actions of nature and natural substances.

  • Internationally known authors Joseph Pizzorno and Michael Murray and more than 90 expert contributors provide material that is up to date, accurate, and informed.

  • More than 10,000 research literature citations show that the content is based on science rather than opinions or anecdotes.

  • 13 useful appendices offer quick lookup of frequently used charts, handouts, and information.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION

1. Eastern Origins of Integrative Medicine and Modern Applications

2. Functional Medicine: A 21st Century Model of Patient Care and Medical Education

3. A Hierarchy of Healing: The Therapeutic Order

4. History of Naturopathic Medicine

5. Philosophy of Naturopathic Medicine

6. Placebo and the Power to Heal

7. Positive Mental Attitude

8. Research in Natural Medicine

SECTION II: PHILOSOPHY OF NATURAL MEDICINE

9. Apoptosis Assessment

10. Bacterial Overgrowth of the Small Intestine Breath Test

11. Cell Signaling Analysis

12. Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate

13. Fantus Test

14. Fatty Acid Profiling

15. Food Allergies

16. Genomics, Nutrigenomics, and the Promise of Personalized Medicine

17. Hair Mineral Analysis

18. Heidelberg pH Capsule Gastric Analysis

19. Immune Function Assessment

20. Intestinal Permeability Assessment

21. Laboratory Tests for the Determination of Vitamin Status

22. Lactose Intolerance Testing

23. Metal Toxicity: Assessment of Exposure and Retention

24. Mineral Status Evaluation

25. Oral Manifestations of Nutritional Status

26. Rapid Dark Adaptation Test

27. Stool Analysis

28. Urinary Organic Acids Profiling for Assessment of Functional Nutrient Deficiencies, Gut Dysbiosis, and Toxicity

29. Urinary Porphyrins for the Detection of Heavy Metal and Toxic Chemical Exposure

30. Urine Indican Test (Obermeyer Test)

SECTION III: THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES

31. Acupuncture

32. Ayurveda: The Science of Life and Mother of the Healing Arts

33. Botanical Medicine -- A Modern Perspective

34. Botanical Medicine -- Understanding Herbal Preparations

35. Environmental Medicine

36. The Exercise Prescription

37. Fasting

38. Glandular Therapy

39. Homeopathy

40. Hydrotherapy

41. Manipulation

42. Nonpharmacological Control of Pain

43. Nontransfusion Significance of ABO and ABO-Associated Polymorphisms

44. Nutritional Medicine

45. Peat Therapeutics and Balneotherapy

46. Rotation Diet: A Diagnostic and Therapeutic Tool

47. Soft Tissue Manipulation: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Potential

48. Spirituality and Healing

49. Unani Medicine  NEW!

SECTION IV: SYNDROMES AND SPECIAL TOPICS

50. Cancer -- Integrated Naturopathic Support

51. Chronic Candidiasis

52. Dietary Fiber

53. Functional Toxicology

54. Homocysteine Metabolism: Nutritional Modulation and Impact on Health and Disease

55. Hyperventilation Syndrome/Breathing Pattern Disorders

56. Immune Support

57. Intestinal Protozoan Infestation and Systemic Illness

58. Maldigestion

59. Sports Nutrition

60. Stress Management

SECTION V: PHARMACOLOGY OF NATURAL MEDICINES

61. Alkylglycerols

62. Allium cepa (Onion)

63. Allium sativum (Garlic)

64. Aloe vera (Cape Aloe)

65. Angelica Species

66. Artemisia absinthium (Wormwood)

67. Artemisia annua (Sweet Wormwood)

68. Bee Products Ð Pollen, Propolis, and Royal Jelly

69. Beta-carotene and Other Carotenoids

70. Boron

71. Bromelain

72. Camellia sinensis (Green Tea)

73. Capsicum frutescens (Cayenne Pepper)

74. Carnitine

75. Centella asiatica (Gotu Kola)

76. Chinese Prepared Medicines

77. Cimicifuga racemosa (Black Cohosh)

78. Citicoline (CDP-Choline)

79. Coenzyme Q10

80. Coleus forskohlii

81. Commiphora mukul (Mukul Myrhh Tree)

82. Crataegus oxyacantha (Hawthorn)

83. Croton lechleri (Dragon's Blood)

84. Curcuma longa (Turmeric)

85. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

86. Echinacea Species (Narrow-Leafed Purple Coneflower)

87. Eleutherococcus senticosus (Siberian Ginseng)

88. Ephedra Species

89. Epilobium Species (Fireweed)

90. Fatty Acid Metabolism

91. Fish Oils and Omega-3 Fatty Acids

92. Flavonoids Ð Quercetin, Citrus Flavonoids, and Hydroxyethylrutosides

93. Ginkgo biloba (Ginkgo Tree)

94. Glucosamine

95. Glutamine

96. Glycyrrhiza glabra (Licorice)

97. Hydrastis canadensis (Goldenseal) and Other Berberine-Containing Botanicals

98. 5-Hydroxytryptophan

99. Hypericum perforatum (St John's Wort)

100. Lobelia inflata (Indian Tobacco)

101. Medicinal Mushrooms  NEW!

102. Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree)

103. Melatonin

104. Melissa officinalis (Lemon Balm)

105. Mentha piperita (Peppermint)

106. Microbial Enzyme Therapy

107. Natural Products and Quality Control  NEW!

108. Naturally Occurring Antioxidants

109. Opuntia Species (Prickly Pear)

110. Panax ginseng (Korean Ginseng)

111. Pancreatic Enzymes

112. Phage Therapy: Bacteriophages as Natural, Self-limiting Antibiotics

113. Phosphatidylserine

114. Piper methisticum (Kava)

115. Prebiotics

116. Probiotics

117. Procyanidolic Oligomers

118. Pygeum africanum (Bitter Almond)

119. Ruscus aculeatus (Butcher's Broom)

120. SAMe (S-Adenosylmethionine)

121. Sarsparilla Species

122. Serenoa repens (Saw Palmetto)

123. Silybum marianum (Milk Thistle)

124. Soy Isoflavones and Other Constituents

125. Tabebuia avellanedae (LaPacho, Pau D'Arco, Ipe Roxo)

126. Tanacetum parthenium (Feverfew)

127. Taraxacum officinale (Dandelion)

128. Taxus brevifolia (Pacific Yew)

129. Urtica dioica (Stinging Nettle)

130. Uva ursi (Bearberry)

131. Vaccinium macrocarpon (Cranberry)

132. Vaccinium myrtillus (Bilberry)

133. Valeriana officinalis (Valerian)

134. Viscum album (European Mistletoe)

135. Vitamin A

136. Vitamin K  NEW!

137. Vitamin Toxicities and Therapeutic Monitoring

138. Vitex agnus castus (Chaste Tree)

139. Water: The Most Basic Nutrient and Therapeutic Agent

140. Zingiber officinale (Ginger)

SECTION VI: SPECIFIC HEALTH PROBLEMS

141. Acne Vulgaris and Acne Conglobata

142. Affective Disorders

143. Alcohol Dependence

144. Alzheimer's Disease

145. Angina

146. Aphthous Stomatitis

147. Asthma

148. Atherosclerosis

149. Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

150. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in Children

151. Bacterial Sinusitis

152. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

153. Bronchitis and Pneumonia

154. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

155. Celiac Disease

156. Cervical Dysplasia

157. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

158. Congestive Heart Failure

159. Cystitis and Interstitial Cystitis/Painful Bladder Syndrome

160. Dermatitis Herpetiformis

161. Diabetes Mellitus

162. Endometriosis

163. Epilepsy

164. Erythema Multiforme

165. Fibrocystic Breast Disease

166. Fibromyalgia Syndrome

167. Gallstones

168. Glaucoma

169. Gout

170. Hair Loss in Women

171. Hepatitis

172. Herpes Simplex

173. HIV/AIDS: Naturopathic Medical Principles and Practice

174. Hypertension

175. Hyperthyroidism

176. Hypoglycemia

177. Hypothyroidism

178. Infectious Diarrhea

179. Infertility, Female  NEW!

180. Infertility, Male

181. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis)

182. Insomnia

183. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

184. Kidney Stones

185. Leukoplakia

186. Lichen Planus

187. Macular Degeneration

188. Menopause

189. Menorrhagia

190. Migraine Headache

191. Multiple Sclerosis

192. Obesity

193. Osteoarthritis

194. Osteoporosis

195. Otitis Media

196. Parkinson's Disease

197. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

198. Peptic Ulcer -- Duodenal and Gastric

199. Periodontal Disease

200. Porphyrias

201. Pregnancy Health and Primary Prevention  NEW!

202. Premenstrual Syndrome

203. Proctologic Conditions

204. Psoriasis

205. Rheumatoid Arthritis

206. Rosacea

207. Seborrheic Dermatitis

208. Senile Cataracts

209. Streptococcal Pharyngitis

210. Trichomoniasis

211. Urticaria

212. Uterine Fibroids

213. Vaginitis and Vulvovaginitis

214. Varicose Veins

APPENDICES

Candida Questionnaire

Cervical Escharotic Treatment  NEW!

Crohn's Disease Activity Index

Fasting -- Patient Guidelines

Gluten and Gliadin Content of Selected Foods

Glycemic Index, Carbohydrate Content, and Glycemic Load of Selected Foods

Hydrochloric Acid Supplementation: Patient Instructions

The Optimal Food Pyramid

Patient Instructions for Measuring Basal Body Temperature

Rotation Diet Master Chart and Plan

Seligman's Attributional Style Questionnaire

Supplier Certification: Compliance Guide and Questionnaire  NEW!

Vaginal Depletion Pack

No. of pages: 1944
1944
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437723335
eBook ISBN:
9781455740147
eBook ISBN:
9781455774616

About the Author

Joseph Pizzorno

Affiliations and Expertise

President Emeritus, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA, USA

Michael Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA, USA

