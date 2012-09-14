Covering preventive, non-invasive, and natural treatments, Textbook of Natural Medicine, 4th Edition offers more than just alternative medicine. It promotes an integrated practice that can utilize natural medicine, traditional Western medicine, or a combination of both in a comprehensive, scientific treatment plan. Based on a combination of philosophy and clinical studies, Textbook of Natural Medicine helps you provide health care that identifies and controls the underlying causes of disease, is supportive of the body's own healing processes, and is considerate of each patient's unique biochemistry. Internationally known authors Joseph Pizzorno and Michael Murray include detailed pharmacologic information on herbs and supplements, plus evidence-based coverage of diseases and conditions to help you make accurate diagnoses and provide effective therapy.