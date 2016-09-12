Textbook of Microbiology and Immunology
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of the Textbook of Microbiology and Immunology provides fully updated text on the various aspects of microbiology and infectious diseases, which makes it the most authoritative and informative text in medical microbiology. It is a must-have book for preparing MBBS examination as well as the postgraduate entrance tests.
Key Features
- Clear, succinct and comprehensive information on various aspects of microbiology and immunology.
- Thoroughly revised information with tables and figures for better understanding.
- Multicolor book designed in attractive student-friendly format with color photographs and illustrations to aid better understanding.
- Case studies at the end of chapters for self-assessment.
- Special emphasis on emerging and re-emerging pathogens and antimicrobial resistance.
- Covers recent advances in molecular diagnosis and vaccines.
- Additional emphasis on clinical microbiology with special focus on syndromic approach to infectious diseases.
- Online study materials include Key Facts, Study Questions, Multiple Choice Questions and PowerPoint presentation of each topic.
Table of Contents
Section I
General Microbiology
1. History of Microbiology
2. Microscopy and Morphology of Bacteria
3. Physiology of Bacteria
4. Sterilisation and Disinfection
5. Culture Media
6. Culture Methods
7. Laboratory Identification of Bacteria
8. Bacterial Taxonomy
9. Bacterial Genetics
10. Microbial Infection
Section II
Immunology
11. Immunity
12. Antigen
13. Antibodies
14. Antigen–Antibody Reactions
15. Complement System
16. Structure and Function of Immune System
17. Immune Response
18. Immunodeficiency Diseases
19. Hypersensitivity
20. Autoimmunity
21. Immunology of Transplantation and Malignancy
22. Immunohaematology
Section III
Bacteriology
23. Staphylococcus
24. Streptococcus and Enterococcus
25. Pneumococcus
26. Neisseria and Moraxella
27. Corynebacterium
28. Bacillus
29. Clostridium
30. Non-Sporing Anaerobes
31. Coliforms
32. Salmonella
33. Shigella
34. Yersinia, Pasteurella, and Francisella
35. Vibrio, Aeromonas, and Plesiomonas
36. Campylobacter and Helicobacter
37. Pseudomonas and Burkholderia
38. Haemophilus
39. Bordetella
40. Brucella
41. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
42. Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria
43. Mycobacterium leprae and
44. Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira
(Spirochetes)
45. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma
46. Actinomycetes
47. Miscellaneous Bacteria
48. Rickettsiaceae, Orientia, Ehrlichia, and Coxiella
49. Chlamydia and Chlamydophila
Section IV
Virology
50. General Properties of Viruses
51. Pathogenesis of Viral Infections
52. Antiviral Agents
53. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases
54. Bacteriophages
55. Poxviruses
56. Herpesviruses
57. Adenoviruses
58. Picornaviruses
59. Orthomyxoviruses
60. Paramyxoviruses
61. Arboviruses
62. Rhabdoviruses
63. Hepatitis Viruses
64. Oncogenic Viruses
65. Human Immunodeficiency Virus
66. Slow Viruses and Prions
67. Miscellaneous Viruses
Section V
Mycology
68. Introduction to Mycology
69. Superficial, Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Mycoses
70. Systemic Mycoses
71. Opportunistic Fungal Infections
Section VI
Applied Microbiology
72. Normal Microbial Flora
73. Bacteriology of Water, Milk, Air and Food
74. Nosocomial Infections
75. Biomedical Waste Management
76. Immunoprophylaxis
77. Antimicrobial Therapy and Resistance
Section VII
Clinical Microbiology
78. Respiratory Tract Infections
79. Urinary Tract Infections
80. Pyrexia of Unknown Origin
81. Meningitis
82. Bloodstream Infections
83. Diarrhoeal Diseases and Food Poisoning
84. Sexually Transmitted Infections
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 12th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246702
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244616