Textbook of Mental Health Nursing, Vol- I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131236512, 9788131237878

Textbook of Mental Health Nursing, Vol- I

1st Edition

Authors: Dorothy Theodore
Paperback ISBN: 9788131236512
eBook ISBN: 9788131237878
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Page Count: 468
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1 CONCEPTS AND THEORIES

1. Concept of Mental Health and Mental Illness 2

2. Theoretical Models of Personality Development 26

3. Conceptual Models of Psychiatric Care 51

4. Roles and Functions of a Psychiatric Nurse 87

5. Nursing Process in Psychiatric Nursing 105

6. Legal and Ethical Aspects 115

7. Standards and Principles of Psychiatric Nursing 133

8. Documentation in Psychiatric Nursing 143

9. Stress and Coping in Psychiatric Nursing 152

Section 2 HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVES

10. History of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Nursing 160

Section 3 CLASSIFICATION OF MENTAL ILLNESSES

11. Classification of Mental Disorders 182

Section 4 ASSESSMENT IN MENTAL HEALTH NURSING

12. Different Forms of Assessment 196

Section 5 THERAPEUTIC APPROACHES IN MENTAL HEALTH NURSING

13. Somatic Therapies 242

14. Psychopharmacology 256

15. Interpersonal Relationship 278

16. Therapeutic Communication 291

17. Group Therapy 304

18. Family Therapy 312

19. Behaviour Modification 323

20. Crisis Intervention 338

21. Milieu Therapy 348

22. Cognitive Behaviour Therapy 360

23. Anger and Aggression Management 370

24. Psychological Treatment 382

25. Play Therapy 393

26. Activity Therapy 403

27. Psychoeducation 423

28. Complementary and Alternative Therapies 427

Appendix 449

Index 451

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131236512
eBook ISBN:
9788131237878

About the Author

Dorothy Theodore

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.