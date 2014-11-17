Textbook of Mental Health Nursing, Vol- I
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 CONCEPTS AND THEORIES
1. Concept of Mental Health and Mental Illness 2
2. Theoretical Models of Personality Development 26
3. Conceptual Models of Psychiatric Care 51
4. Roles and Functions of a Psychiatric Nurse 87
5. Nursing Process in Psychiatric Nursing 105
6. Legal and Ethical Aspects 115
7. Standards and Principles of Psychiatric Nursing 133
8. Documentation in Psychiatric Nursing 143
9. Stress and Coping in Psychiatric Nursing 152
Section 2 HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVES
10. History of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Nursing 160
Section 3 CLASSIFICATION OF MENTAL ILLNESSES
11. Classification of Mental Disorders 182
Section 4 ASSESSMENT IN MENTAL HEALTH NURSING
12. Different Forms of Assessment 196
Section 5 THERAPEUTIC APPROACHES IN MENTAL HEALTH NURSING
13. Somatic Therapies 242
14. Psychopharmacology 256
15. Interpersonal Relationship 278
16. Therapeutic Communication 291
17. Group Therapy 304
18. Family Therapy 312
19. Behaviour Modification 323
20. Crisis Intervention 338
21. Milieu Therapy 348
22. Cognitive Behaviour Therapy 360
23. Anger and Aggression Management 370
24. Psychological Treatment 382
25. Play Therapy 393
26. Activity Therapy 403
27. Psychoeducation 423
28. Complementary and Alternative Therapies 427
Appendix 449
Index 451
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 17th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131236512
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131237878