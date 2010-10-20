Textbook of Medical Biochemistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131223123, 9788131238059

Textbook of Medical Biochemistry

3rd Edition

Authors: Dinesh Puri
eBook ISBN: 9788131238059
Paperback ISBN: 9788131223123
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th October 2010
Page Count: 734
Description

The third edition of the book is thoroughly updated and presented in a new two-colour format. The book presents a detailed and authoritative exposition of the basic principles and applications of biochemistry. It focuses primarily on clarity of the fundamental concepts and explains them according to the need of undergraduate medical students. The organization of content in this book is such that it provides the reader with a logical sequence of events that aids learning.

Key Features

  • More emphasis in this edition is to systemize presentation and make reading soothing and pleasurable by deleting redundant details, adding new text and figures, improvement of earlier figures, supplementing text with easy to comprehend flowcharts, without changing basic framework of the book.

  • Each chapter ends with clinical cases and the related questions, which evokes yet another method of active learning rather than didactic methods of imparting knowledge.

  • Key points have been highlighted and boxed at the end of each topic for quick revision of the core concepts.

  • This book comes with a free companion website which contains self-assessment exercises, detailed case discussions related to the clinical cases given inside the book, glossary and various other features for enhanced learning.

Table of Contents

1. Water, Buffers and Acid-Base Chemistry

2. Chemistry of Carbohydrates

3. Chemistry of Lipids

4. Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins

5. Proteins with Biological Activity

6. Enzymes .

7. Characteristics of Cells and Membrane Transport

8. Overview of Metabolism and Cell Bioenergetics

9. Metabolism of Carbohydrates I: Mainline Metabolic Pathways

10. Metabolism of Carbohydrates II: Secondary Pathways and

11. Lipid Metabolism I: Metabolism of Fatty Acids and Compound Lipids

12. Lipid Metabolism II: Lipoproteins, Cholesterol and Prostaglandins

13. Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism

14. Electron Transport, Oxidative Phosphorylation and Mitochondrial Membrane Transporters

15. Integration of Metabolism

16. Porphyrins and Bile Pigments

17: Haemoglobin and Myoglobin

18. Vitamins .

19. Minerals

20. Nucleic Acid Chemistry and Nucleotide Metabolism

21. Molecular Biology I: DNA Structure, Genetic Role and Replication

22. Molecular Biology II: Transcription and Translation

23. Molecular Biology III: Regulation of Prokaryotic Gene Expression and Molecular Genetics

24. Molecular Biology IV: Eukaryotic Chromosome and Gene Expression

25. Recombinant DNA Technology and Genetic Engineering

26. Gastrointestinal

27. Free Radicals in Health and Disease

28. Energy Metabolism and Nutrition

29. Biochemical Endocrinology

30. Action of Hormones

31. Calcium and Phosphate: Metabolism and Regulation

32. Cancer

33. Immunology

34. Tests for Thyroid, Adrenal and Kidney Functions

About the Author

Dinesh Puri

