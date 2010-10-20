Textbook of Medical Biochemistry
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of the book is thoroughly updated and presented in a new two-colour format. The book presents a detailed and authoritative exposition of the basic principles and applications of biochemistry. It focuses primarily on clarity of the fundamental concepts and explains them according to the need of undergraduate medical students. The organization of content in this book is such that it provides the reader with a logical sequence of events that aids learning.
Key Features
- More emphasis in this edition is to systemize presentation and make reading soothing and pleasurable by deleting redundant details, adding new text and figures, improvement of earlier figures, supplementing text with easy to comprehend flowcharts, without changing basic framework of the book.
- Each chapter ends with clinical cases and the related questions, which evokes yet another method of active learning rather than didactic methods of imparting knowledge.
- Key points have been highlighted and boxed at the end of each topic for quick revision of the core concepts.
- This book comes with a free companion website which contains self-assessment exercises, detailed case discussions related to the clinical cases given inside the book, glossary and various other features for enhanced learning.
Table of Contents
1. Water, Buffers and Acid-Base Chemistry
2. Chemistry of Carbohydrates
3. Chemistry of Lipids
4. Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins
5. Proteins with Biological Activity
6. Enzymes .
7. Characteristics of Cells and Membrane Transport
8. Overview of Metabolism and Cell Bioenergetics
9. Metabolism of Carbohydrates I: Mainline Metabolic Pathways
10. Metabolism of Carbohydrates II: Secondary Pathways and
11. Lipid Metabolism I: Metabolism of Fatty Acids and Compound Lipids
12. Lipid Metabolism II: Lipoproteins, Cholesterol and Prostaglandins
13. Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism
14. Electron Transport, Oxidative Phosphorylation and Mitochondrial Membrane Transporters
15. Integration of Metabolism
16. Porphyrins and Bile Pigments
17: Haemoglobin and Myoglobin
18. Vitamins .
19. Minerals
20. Nucleic Acid Chemistry and Nucleotide Metabolism
21. Molecular Biology I: DNA Structure, Genetic Role and Replication
22. Molecular Biology II: Transcription and Translation
23. Molecular Biology III: Regulation of Prokaryotic Gene Expression and Molecular Genetics
24. Molecular Biology IV: Eukaryotic Chromosome and Gene Expression
25. Recombinant DNA Technology and Genetic Engineering
26. Gastrointestinal
27. Free Radicals in Health and Disease
28. Energy Metabolism and Nutrition
29. Biochemical Endocrinology
30. Action of Hormones
31. Calcium and Phosphate: Metabolism and Regulation
32. Cancer
33. Immunology
34. Tests for Thyroid, Adrenal and Kidney Functions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 734
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 20th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238059
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131223123