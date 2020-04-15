Textbook of Medical Biochemistry, 4th Updated Edition
Description
This book provides a concise and structured approach to learning by the subject in an easy to comprehend and systematic format. The content for the book is presented as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country. It is designed specifically to meet the needs of 1st year students pursuing BDS. It is also useful for nursing, pharmacy and other allied health students.
Table of Contents
- Water, Buffers and Acid-Base Chemistry
- Chemistry of carbohydrates
- Chemistry of Lipids
- Amino acids, Peptides and Proteins
- Plasma Proteins and Immunoglobulins
- Enzymes
- Enzymes in clinical diagnosis
- Characteristics of cells and Membrane transport
- Supportive tissue Proteins: Collagen and Elastin
- Overview of Metabolism and Cell Bioenergetics
- Metabolism of Carbohydrates I: Mainline Metabolic Pathways
- Metabolism of Carbohydrates II: Glycogen metabolism
- Metabolism of Carbohydrates: Secondary pathways and Regulation of Blood Glucose Levels
- Metabolism of Lipids I: Metabolism of Fatty acids and Compound Lipids
- Metabolism of Lipids II: Lipoproteins, Cholesterol and Prostaglandins
- Amino acid and Protein Metabolism I: Nitrogen metabolism and Urea Cycle
- Amino acid and Protein Metabolism II: Catabolism of Carbon Skeletons of Amino Acids and Inherited Disorders
- Amino acid and Protein Metabolism III: Amino Acid Biosynthesis and Derivatives
- Biological Oxidation and Electron Transport Chain
- Integration of Metabolism
- Haem Metabolism
- Oxygen Transporters: Haemoglobin and Myoglobin
- Gastrointestinal Pathobiochemistry
- Energy Metabolism and Nutrition
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Nucleic Acid Chemistry and Nucleotide Metabolism
- Molecular Biology I: DNA structure, Genetic Role and Replication
- Molecular Biology I: Mutagenesis and DNA Repair
- Molecular Biology II: Transcription and Translation
- Molecular Biology III: Regulation of Prokaryotic gene expression and Molecular Genetics
- Molecular Biology IV: Eukaryotic Chromosome and Gene Expression
- Recombinant DNA technology and Genetic Engineering
- Acid-Base Chemistry and Associated Disorders
- Sodium, Potassium and Water Homeostasis
- Calcium and Phosphate: Metabolism and Regulation
- Organ Function Tests
- Cancer
- Techniques in Biochemistry
- Biochemical Endocrinology
- Action of Hormones
- Free Radicals in Health and Disease
- Xenobiotics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 15th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131262511
About the Author
Dinesh Puri
