Textbook of Medical Biochemistry, 4th Updated Edition - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131262511

Textbook of Medical Biochemistry, 4th Updated Edition

4th Edition

Authors: Dinesh Puri
Paperback ISBN: 9788131262511
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th April 2020
Page Count: 700
Description

This book provides a concise and structured approach to learning by the subject in an easy to comprehend and systematic format. The content for the book is presented as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country. It is designed specifically to meet the needs of 1st year students pursuing BDS. It is also useful for nursing, pharmacy and other allied health students.

Table of Contents

  1. Water, Buffers and Acid-Base Chemistry
  2. Chemistry of carbohydrates
  3. Chemistry of Lipids
  4. Amino acids, Peptides and Proteins
  5. Plasma Proteins and Immunoglobulins
  6. Enzymes
  7. Enzymes in clinical diagnosis
  8. Characteristics of cells and Membrane transport
  9. Supportive tissue Proteins: Collagen and Elastin
  10. Overview of Metabolism and Cell Bioenergetics
  11. Metabolism of Carbohydrates I: Mainline Metabolic Pathways
  12. Metabolism of Carbohydrates II: Glycogen metabolism
  13. Metabolism of Carbohydrates: Secondary pathways and Regulation of Blood Glucose Levels
  14. Metabolism of Lipids I: 　Metabolism of Fatty acids and Compound Lipids
  15. Metabolism of Lipids II: Lipoproteins, Cholesterol and Prostaglandins
  16. Amino acid and Protein Metabolism I: Nitrogen metabolism and Urea Cycle
  17. Amino acid and Protein Metabolism II:　Catabolism of Carbon Skeletons of Amino Acids and Inherited Disorders
  18. Amino acid and Protein Metabolism III: Amino Acid Biosynthesis and Derivatives
  19. Biological Oxidation and Electron Transport Chain
  20. Integration of Metabolism
  21. Haem Metabolism
  22. Oxygen Transporters: Haemoglobin and Myoglobin
  23. Gastrointestinal Pathobiochemistry
  24. Energy Metabolism and Nutrition
  25. Vitamins
  26. Minerals
  27. Nucleic Acid Chemistry and Nucleotide Metabolism
  28. Molecular Biology I: DNA structure, Genetic Role and Replication
  29. Molecular Biology I: Mutagenesis and DNA Repair
  30. Molecular Biology II: Transcription and Translation
  31. Molecular Biology III: Regulation of Prokaryotic gene expression and Molecular Genetics
  32. Molecular Biology IV: Eukaryotic Chromosome and Gene Expression
  33. Recombinant DNA technology and Genetic Engineering
  34. Acid-Base Chemistry and Associated Disorders
  35. Sodium, Potassium and Water Homeostasis
  36. Calcium and Phosphate: Metabolism and Regulation
  37. Organ Function Tests
  38. Cancer
  39. Techniques in Biochemistry
  40. Biochemical Endocrinology
  41. Action of Hormones
  42. Free Radicals in Health and Disease
  43. Xenobiotics

About the Author

Dinesh Puri

