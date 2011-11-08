Textbook of Interventional Cardiology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781437723588, 9781455725397

Textbook of Interventional Cardiology

6th Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Eric Topol Paul Teirstein
eBook ISBN: 9781455725397
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2011
Page Count: 928
Description

The 6th Edition of the indispensable Textbook of Interventional Cardiology, by Drs. Eric Topol and Paul S. Teirstein, offers you comprehensive, seasoned clinical advice on all aspects of this rapidly evolving subspecialty. You’ll find balanced, expert perspectives on the scientific and clinical advances established over the last few decades so you can better decide which procedures deliver optimal results in any given situation. You’ll also get an updated look at promising new techniques like transcatheter aortic valve implantation; new interventional approaches for left mainstem disease and thrombus-containing lesions; transradial intervention; and optical coherence tomography (OCT). At www.expertconsult.com you can access the complete contents of the book, plus additional case discussions and procedural videos to enhance your knowledge and skills.

Key Features

  • Rely on Dr. Topol’s premier text to provide unmatched leadership in the ever-evolving practice of interventional cardiology.

  • Achieve the best outcomes for your patients with dependable, objective advice on both proven and emerging procedures and devices.

Table of Contents

Topol and Teirstein’s Textbook of Interventional Cardiology, 6E

Table of Contents:

Section I: Patient Selection

1. Individualized Assessment for Percutaneous or Surgical Revascularization

2. Evidence-Based Practice

3. Diabetes

4. Prior Evaluation: Functional Testing, Multidetector CT

5. Renal Dysfunction

6. Preoperative Coronary Intervention

7. Gender and Ethnicity Issues

Section II: Pharmacologic Intervention

8. Platelet-Inhibitor Agents

9. Anticoagulants

10. Lipid Lowering Agents

11. Thrombolytic Intervention

12. Other Adjunctive Drugs for Coronary Intervention: Beta-Blockade, ACE Inhibitors & Calcium Channel Blockers

Section III: Coronary Intervention

13. Stents

14. Drug Eluting Balloon

15. Balloon Angioplasty: History and Current Utilization

16. Elective Intervention for Stable Angina or Silent Ischemia

17. Intervention for Non-ST Segment Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes

18. Acute MI Intervention

19. Intervention for Cardiogenic Shock

20. Bifurcations and Branch Vessel Stenting

21. Small Vessel and Diffuse Disease

22. Left Mainstem Intervention

23. Complex and Multivessel Intervention

24. Chronic Total Occlusion

25. Bypass Graft Intervention

26. The Thrombus Containing Lesion

27. Complications of Coronary Intervention

28. Peri-Procedural MI and Emboli Protection

29. Access Site Management/Closure Devices

30. Transradial Intervention

31. The Role of the Cardiac Surgeon

32. Restenosis

33. Biodegradable Stents

34. Role of Adjunct Devices: Cutting Balloon, Laser, Ultrasound, and Atherectomy

35. Support Devices for High Risk PCI: IABP, CPS, LVAD

36. Regional Centers of Excellence for Coronary Intervention

Section IV: Peripheral Vascular Interventions

37. Lower Extremities

38. Upper Extremities (and Aortic Arch)

39. Carotid and Cerebrovascular

40. Mesenteric/Visceral Intervention

41. Renal

42. Aortic (Thoracic and Abdominal)

43. Venous Interventions

44. Stroke Centers

Section V: Intracardiac Intervention

45. Imaging for Structural Heart Disease

46. Patent Foramen Ovale and Atrial Septal Defect

47. Left Atrial Appendage Closure

48. Mitral Valve Valvuloplasty

49. Mitral Valve Repair

50. Aortic Valvular Approaches

51. Tricuspid and Pulmonary Valve Interventions

52. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

53. Pericardial Interventions

54. Congenital Heart Disease

55. Future of Stem Cell Interventions

Section VI: Evaluation of Interventional Techniques

56. Qualitative and Quantitative Angiography

57. Intracoronary Doppler and Pressure Monitoring

58. Intravascular Ultrasound

59. Vulnerable Plaque and Virtual Histology

60. Optical Coherence Tomography

Section VII: Outcome Effectiveness of Interventional Cardiology

61. Medical Economics and Health Policy Issues for Interventional Cardiology

62. Quality of Care in Interventional Cardiology

63. Volume Operator and Hospital Relationships

 

 

About the Author

Eric Topol

Affiliations and Expertise

Gary and Mary West Endowed Chair of Innovative Medicine, Professor of Genomics, Department of Molecular and Experimental Medicine; Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Senior Consultant, Scripps Clinic, Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, La Jolla, California

Paul Teirstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Cardiology, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Scripps Clinic; Director, Scripps Prebys Cardiovascular Institute, Scripps Health, La Jolla, California

