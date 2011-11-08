Textbook of Interventional Cardiology
6th Edition
The 6th Edition of the indispensable Textbook of Interventional Cardiology, by Drs. Eric Topol and Paul S. Teirstein, offers you comprehensive, seasoned clinical advice on all aspects of this rapidly evolving subspecialty. You’ll find balanced, expert perspectives on the scientific and clinical advances established over the last few decades so you can better decide which procedures deliver optimal results in any given situation. You’ll also get an updated look at promising new techniques like transcatheter aortic valve implantation; new interventional approaches for left mainstem disease and thrombus-containing lesions; transradial intervention; and optical coherence tomography (OCT). At www.expertconsult.com you can access the complete contents of the book, plus additional case discussions and procedural videos to enhance your knowledge and skills.
- Rely on Dr. Topol’s premier text to provide unmatched leadership in the ever-evolving practice of interventional cardiology.
- Achieve the best outcomes for your patients with dependable, objective advice on both proven and emerging procedures and devices.
Topol and Teirstein’s Textbook of Interventional Cardiology, 6E
Table of Contents:
Section I: Patient Selection
1. Individualized Assessment for Percutaneous or Surgical Revascularization
2. Evidence-Based Practice
3. Diabetes
4. Prior Evaluation: Functional Testing, Multidetector CT
5. Renal Dysfunction
6. Preoperative Coronary Intervention
7. Gender and Ethnicity Issues
Section II: Pharmacologic Intervention
8. Platelet-Inhibitor Agents
9. Anticoagulants
10. Lipid Lowering Agents
11. Thrombolytic Intervention
12. Other Adjunctive Drugs for Coronary Intervention: Beta-Blockade, ACE Inhibitors & Calcium Channel Blockers
Section III: Coronary Intervention
13. Stents
14. Drug Eluting Balloon
15. Balloon Angioplasty: History and Current Utilization
16. Elective Intervention for Stable Angina or Silent Ischemia
17. Intervention for Non-ST Segment Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes
18. Acute MI Intervention
19. Intervention for Cardiogenic Shock
20. Bifurcations and Branch Vessel Stenting
21. Small Vessel and Diffuse Disease
22. Left Mainstem Intervention
23. Complex and Multivessel Intervention
24. Chronic Total Occlusion
25. Bypass Graft Intervention
26. The Thrombus Containing Lesion
27. Complications of Coronary Intervention
28. Peri-Procedural MI and Emboli Protection
29. Access Site Management/Closure Devices
30. Transradial Intervention
31. The Role of the Cardiac Surgeon
32. Restenosis
33. Biodegradable Stents
34. Role of Adjunct Devices: Cutting Balloon, Laser, Ultrasound, and Atherectomy
35. Support Devices for High Risk PCI: IABP, CPS, LVAD
36. Regional Centers of Excellence for Coronary Intervention
Section IV: Peripheral Vascular Interventions
37. Lower Extremities
38. Upper Extremities (and Aortic Arch)
39. Carotid and Cerebrovascular
40. Mesenteric/Visceral Intervention
41. Renal
42. Aortic (Thoracic and Abdominal)
43. Venous Interventions
44. Stroke Centers
Section V: Intracardiac Intervention
45. Imaging for Structural Heart Disease
46. Patent Foramen Ovale and Atrial Septal Defect
47. Left Atrial Appendage Closure
48. Mitral Valve Valvuloplasty
49. Mitral Valve Repair
50. Aortic Valvular Approaches
51. Tricuspid and Pulmonary Valve Interventions
52. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
53. Pericardial Interventions
54. Congenital Heart Disease
55. Future of Stem Cell Interventions
Section VI: Evaluation of Interventional Techniques
56. Qualitative and Quantitative Angiography
57. Intracoronary Doppler and Pressure Monitoring
58. Intravascular Ultrasound
59. Vulnerable Plaque and Virtual Histology
60. Optical Coherence Tomography
Section VII: Outcome Effectiveness of Interventional Cardiology
61. Medical Economics and Health Policy Issues for Interventional Cardiology
62. Quality of Care in Interventional Cardiology
63. Volume Operator and Hospital Relationships
- 928
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 8th November 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455725397
Eric Topol
Gary and Mary West Endowed Chair of Innovative Medicine, Professor of Genomics, Department of Molecular and Experimental Medicine; Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Senior Consultant, Scripps Clinic, Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, La Jolla, California
Paul Teirstein
Chief of Cardiology, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Scripps Clinic; Director, Scripps Prebys Cardiovascular Institute, Scripps Health, La Jolla, California