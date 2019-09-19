From new research and equipment to new procedures, applications, and approaches, the field of interventional cardiology is one of the fastest-changing areas in medicine. Increasing data and recent technological advances have resulted in exciting changes – and an even greater need for cutting-edge, authoritative guidance on current practice. Textbook of Interventional Cardiology, 8th Edition, covers the theories, trends, and applications of diagnostic and interventional cardiology that cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons, referring physicians, and advanced practitioners need to know.