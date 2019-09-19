Textbook of Interventional Cardiology
8th Edition
Description
From new research and equipment to new procedures, applications, and approaches, the field of interventional cardiology is one of the fastest-changing areas in medicine. Increasing data and recent technological advances have resulted in exciting changes – and an even greater need for cutting-edge, authoritative guidance on current practice. Textbook of Interventional Cardiology, 8th Edition, covers the theories, trends, and applications of diagnostic and interventional cardiology that cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons, referring physicians, and advanced practitioners need to know.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 19th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323568142
About the Author
Eric Topol
Affiliations and Expertise
Gary and Mary West Endowed Chair of Innovative Medicine, Professor of Genomics, Department of Molecular and Experimental Medicine; Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Senior Consultant, Scripps Clinic, Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, La Jolla, California
Paul Teirstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Cardiology, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Scripps Clinic; Director, Scripps Prebys Cardiovascular Institute, Scripps Health, La Jolla, California