Textbook of Human Physiology for Dental Students
2nd Edition
Description
Second edition of Textbook of Human Physiology for Dental Students has been thoroughly revised and updated in view of the advances in this field without changing its general organization. In this book core and applied aspects of human physiology have been skillfully intermingled to enable students to apply their learning in clinical situations.
Key Features
- Tailor-made for BDS students as per the requirements laid down by the Dental Council of India (DCI).
- Text organized in such a way that the students can easily understand, retain and reproduce it.
- Various levels of headings, subheadings, boldface and italics to help in quick revision of the subject.
- Black and white figures replaced by coloured ones and each section presented in a different colour format to enhance lucidity of the book.
- Brief introduction to the relevant functional anatomy preceding the description of the physiological aspects in each section for better understanding of the subject.
- In order to emphasize the clinical significance of physiology relevant applied aspects have been covered adequately in each chapter.
- Essential aspects of the text have been highlighted in separate boxes.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 GENERAL PHYSIOLOGY
1.1 Functional Organization, Composition and Internal Environment of Human Body
1.2 The Cell Physiology
1.3 Transport Through Cell Membrane
1.4 Membrane Potential
SECTION 2 NERVE MUSCLE PHYSIOLOGY
2.1 The Nerve
2.2 Neuromuscular Junction
2.3 Skeletal Muscle
2.4 Smooth Muscle and Cardiac Muscle
SECTION 3 BLOOD AND IMMUNE SYSTEM
3.1 Plasma and Plasma Proteins
3.2 Red Blood Cells and Anaemias
3.3 White Blood Cells
3.4 Immune Mechanisms
3.5 Platelets, Haemostasis and Blood Coagulation
3.6 Blood Groups and Blood Transfusion
SECTION 4 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
4.1 Functional Anatomy of Heart and Physiology of Cardiac Muscle
4.2 Origin and Spread of Cardiac Impulse and Electrocardiography
4.3 Heart as a Pump: Cardiac Cycle, Cardiac Output and Venous Return
4.4 Dynamics of Circulation: Pressure and Flow of Blood and Lymph
4.5 Cardiovascular Regulation
4.6 Regional Circulation
4.7 Cardiovascular Homeostasis in Health and Disease
SECTION 5 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
5.1 Respiratory Tract: Structure and Functions
5.2 Pulmonary Ventilation
5.3 Pulmonary Circulation
5.4 Pulmonary Diffusion
5.5 Transport of Gases
5.6 Regulation of Respiration
5.7 Respiration: Applied Aspects
5.8 Physiology of Exercise
SECTION 6 EXCRETORY SYSTEM
6.1 Kidneys: Functional Anatomy and Blood Flow
6.2 Physiology of Excretory System
6.3 Physiology of Acid-Base Balance
6.4 Applied Renal Physiology Including Renal Function Tests
6.5 Physiology of Micturition
SECTION 7 GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
7.1 Organization, General Principles and Functions of Gastrointestinal System
7.2 Physiological Activities in Mouth, Pharynx and Oesophagus
7.3 Physiological Activities in Stomach
7.4 Pancreas, Liver and Gall Bladder
7.5 Physiological Activities in Small Intestine
7.6 Physiological Activities in Large Intestine
7.7 Digestion and Absorption
SECTION 8 ENDOCRINAL SYSTEM
8.1 General Principles of Endocrinal System
8.2 Endocrinal Functions of Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
8.3 Thyroid Gland
8.4 Endocrinal Control of Calcium Metabolism and Bone Physiology
8.5 Adrenal Glands
8.6 Pancreatic Hormones
8.7 Endocrinal Functions of Other Organs and Local Hormones
SECTION 9 REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
9.1 Sexual Growth and Development
9.2 Male Reproductive Physiology
9.3 Female Reproductive Physiology
9.4 Physiology of Pregnancy and Parturition
9.5 Physiology of Lactation
9.6 Physiology of Contraception
SECTION 10 NERVOUS SYSTEM
10.1 Central Nervous System
10.2 Synaptic Transmission
10.3 Somatosensory System
10.4 Somatic Motor System
0.5 Autonomic Nervous System
10.6 Meninges, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Blood-Brain Barrier and Cerebral Blood Flow
10.7 Limbic System and Physiology of Emotional, Behavioural and Motivational Mechanisms
10.8 Reticular Formation, Electrical Activity of the Brain, and Alert Behaviour and Sleep
10.9 Some Higher Functions of Nervous System
SECTION 11 SPECIAL SENSES
11.1 Sense of Vision
11.2 Sense of Hearin
11.3 Chemical Senses: Smell and Taste
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 7th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238134
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131233238