Textbook of Hospital, Clinical and Community Pharmacy Practice
1st Edition
Key Features
- Covers all the topics included in the various approved syllabi of hospital, clinical and community pharmacy
- Provides an integrated conceptual understanding of all the above components of pharmacy practice with relevant examples
- Highlights the relevance of drug formulary and rational drug use concepts in modern-day pharmacy practice
- Explores recent additions in the field of pharmacy practice including pharmacovigilance, pharmacoepidemiology, pharmacoeconomics and social pharmacy
- Provides recapitulation of the subject matter through relevant revision questions
Table of Contents
Contents
Part A Theory
Chapter 1. States of Matter 3
Chapter 2. Micromeritics 23
Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Rheology 65
Chapter 4. Surface and Interfacial Phenomena 99
Chapter 5. Buffers and Isotonic Solutions 141
Chapter 6. Complexation and Protein Binding 161
Chapter 7. Colloidal Dispersions 191
Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Suspensions 203
Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Emulsions 223
Chapter 10. Diffusion and Drug Release 249
Chapter 11. Drug Dissolution 263
Chapter 12. Kinetics, Degradation and Stability 285
Part B Theory
Experiment 1 Ternary Phase Diagram 333
Experiment 2 Particle Size by Optical Microscopy 336
Experiment 3 Particle Size by Sieving 338
Experiment 4 Flow Property of Powder 341
Experiment 5 Angle of Repose 344
Experiment 6 density determination 347
Experiment 7 Ostwald Viscometer 349
Experiment 8 Falling Sphere Viscometer 351
Experiment 9 Spreading Coefficient 353
Experiment 10 Critical Micelle Concentration 355
Experiment 11 Buffer Preparation 358
Experiment 12 Colloidal Solution 360
Experiment 13 Physical Stability of Suspension 361
Experiment 14 Dissolution Profile of Tablet 364
Experiment 15 Kinetics–I 368
Experiment 16 Kinetics–II 372
Part C Theory
Multiple Choice Questions (Useful for GPAT aspirants) 379
MCQ Answer Key 396
Index 397
- 430
- English
- 8th October 2012
- Elsevier India
- 9788131228319