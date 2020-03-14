Textbook of Histology and A Practical guide
4th Edition
Key Features
Well organized and lucid text with enough of slides to prepare for practical exams
Clinical correlation boxes given inside the chapters
Improved existing diagrams and addition of more line diagrams, which are easy to reproduce
Table of Contents
- HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND MICROSCOPY
- EPITHELIAL TISSUE
- GLANDS
- CONNECTIVE TISSUE
- CARTILAGE
- BONE
- LYMPHOID TISSUE
- MUSCULAR TISSUE
- NERVOUS TISSUE
- BLOOD VESSELS
- INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
- DIGESTIVE SYSTEM
- URINARY SYSTEM
- MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
- FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
- RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
- ENDOCRINE GLANDS
- SPECIAL SENSES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 14th March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131255704
About the Author
J P Gunasegaran
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.