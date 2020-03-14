Textbook of Histology and A Practical guide - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131255704

Textbook of Histology and A Practical guide

4th Edition

Author: J P Gunasegaran
Paperback ISBN: 9788131255704
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 14th March 2020
Page Count: 396
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

Well organized and lucid text with enough of slides to prepare for practical exams

Clinical correlation boxes given inside the chapters

Improved existing diagrams and addition of more line diagrams, which are easy to reproduce

Table of Contents

  1. HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND MICROSCOPY

  2. EPITHELIAL TISSUE

  3. GLANDS

  4. CONNECTIVE TISSUE

  5. CARTILAGE

  6. BONE

  7. LYMPHOID TISSUE

  8. MUSCULAR TISSUE

  9. NERVOUS TISSUE

  10. BLOOD VESSELS

  11. INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM

  12. DIGESTIVE SYSTEM

  13. URINARY SYSTEM

  14. MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

  15. FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

  16. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

  17. ENDOCRINE GLANDS

  18. SPECIAL SENSES

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
14th March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131255704

About the Author

J P Gunasegaran

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.