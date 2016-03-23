Textbook of Histology and A Practical guide
3rd Edition
Description
This edition of the book is extensively revised and updated especially the practical section of each chapter. It is designed specifically for undergraduate medical and dental students. The text of this book is wrapped up in an efficient format, designed to increase the interest of readers.
Key Features
- Updated high quality labeled photomicrographs now which can be used as an Atlas
- Simple, precise and student-friendly text
- Point-wise presentation for easy learning and quick recapitulation during examination
- Line diagrams for basic understanding of the tissue/organ
- Pencil sketches of sections (haematoxylin and eosin) along with salient points of identification, well integrated with text for understanding technical details of structures at the backdrop of theory
- Practical section comprising of enlarged high quality labeled photomicrographs at the end of each chapter with detailed explanation based on students’ expectation to observe
- Clinical correlation of certain important structures
- Self-assessment exercise at the end of theory for revision of the topics studied
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition ...................................................................................................................v
Preface to the First Edition .................................................................................................................. vii
Acknowledgements ............................................................................................................................... ix
CHAPTER 1 HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND MICROSCOPY .........................................1
Introduction .........................................................................................................................1
General Architecture of the Body ........................................................................................1
Units of Measurement Used in Histology ..........................................................................2
Interpretation of a Section ...................................................................................................2
Processing of Tissues for Light Microscopy (Paraffi n Wax Embedding) ...........................2
Staining Procedure ...............................................................................................................4
Microscopy ...........................................................................................................................5
Self-Assessment Exercise ......................................................................................................9
Practical No. 1 Light Microscope and Histological Technique ........................................10
CHAPTER 2 EPITHELIAL TISSUE ..................................................................................15
Classifi cation of Epithelial Tissue......................................................................................15
Surface (or) Lining Epithelium ................................................................................. 15
General Features .................................................................................................................15
Intercellular Junctions (Junctional Complexes) ...............................................................16
Surface Modifi cations of Epithelial Cells ..........................................................................18
Classifi cation of Lining Epithelium ..................................................................................19
Some Biological Phenomena of the Cell ..........................................................................26
Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................30
Practical No. 2.I Epithelial Tissue I: Simple Epithelium ..................................................32
Practical No. 2.II Epithelial Tissue II: Stratifi ed Epithelium ............................................37
CHAPTER 3 GLANDS ...................................................................................................41
General Features .................................................................................................................41
Development ......................................................................................................................41
Classifi cation of Glands .....................................................................................................42
General Architecture of a Compound Gland ...................................................................45
Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................46
Practical No. 3 Glandular Epithelium: The Salivary Glands ............................................48
Exercise ...............................................................................................................................52
CHAPTER 4 CONNECTIVE TISSUE ................................................................................53
General Features .................................................................................................................53
Classifi cation of Connective Tissue (Based on Structure and Function) ........................53
Ordinary Connective Tissue .............................................................................................. 58
Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................67
Practical No. 4 Connective Tissue I: Ordinary ..................................................................69
CHAPTER 5 CARTILAGE ..............................................................................................75
General Features .................................................................................................................75
Components .......................................................................................................................76
Functions ............................................................................................................................78
Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................79
Practical No. 5 Connective Tissue II: Cartilage .................................................................81
CHAPTER 6 BONE .......................................................................................................85
General Features .................................................................................................................85
Types of Bone .....................................................................................................................85
Bone Membranes ...............................................................................................................86
Bone Composition .............................................................................................................86
Structure of Compact Bone ...............................................................................................87
Structure of Spongy or Cancellous Bone ..........................................................................90
Bone Formation/Ossifi cation ............................................................................................90
Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................97
Practical No. 6 Connective Tissue III: Bone ......................................................................99
CHAPTER 7 LYMPHOID TISSUE ..................................................................................105
Introduction .....................................................................................................................105
Immunoglobulins ............................................................................................................105
Thymus .................................................................................................................... 108
General Features ...............................................................................................................108
Components/Structure ....................................................................................................108
Characteristic Features ......................................................................................................111
Lymph Node ............................................................................................................. 111
General Features ................................................................................................................111
Components/Structure .....................................................................................................111
Spleen .......................................................................................................................114
General Features ............................................................................................................... 114
Components/Structure .................................................................................................... 114
Theories of Splenic Circulation ....................................................................................... 116
Palatine Tonsil ..........................................................................................................118
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................121
Practical No. 7 Lymphoid and Haemopoietic Tissue .....................................................123
CHAPTER 8 MUSCULAR TISSUE ................................................................................133
Introduction .....................................................................................................................133
Types ................................................................................................................................133
Skeletal Muscle ........................................................................................................ 133
General Features ...............................................................................................................133
General Architecture ........................................................................................................133
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle Fibre ................................................................................135
Light Microscopic (LM) Observation ..............................................................................135
Contraction Mechanism ..................................................................................................136
Types of Skeletal Muscle Fibres .......................................................................................137
Motor End-Plates ..............................................................................................................138
Muscle Spindles ................................................................................................................138
Smooth Muscle .................................................................................................................139
Cardiac Muscle .................................................................................................................139
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................143
Practical No. 8 Muscular Tissue .......................................................................................145
CHAPTER 9 NERVOUS TISSUE ...................................................................................150
Introduction .....................................................................................................................150
Anatomical Classifi cation of Nervous System ................................................................150
Classifi cation of Neurons ................................................................................................150
Structure of a Multipolar Neuron ....................................................................................151
Ganglia ..............................................................................................................................156
Neuroglia (In CNS) ..........................................................................................................158
Cerebral Cortex ....................................................................................................... 158
General Features ...............................................................................................................158
Structure ............................................................................................................................159
Cerebellar Cortex .................................................................................................... 161
General Features ...............................................................................................................161
Structure ............................................................................................................................161
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................164
Practical No. 9 Nervous Tissue ........................................................................................166
CHAPTER 10 BLOOD VESSELS.....................................................................................176
Introduction .....................................................................................................................176
Types of Blood Vessels .....................................................................................................176
Structure ............................................................................................................................176
Arteries .................................................................................................................... 177
General Features ...............................................................................................................177
Structure ............................................................................................................................177
Arteriole .................................................................................................................. 181
General Features ...............................................................................................................181
Structure ............................................................................................................................181
Capillaries ............................................................................................................... 181
General Features ...............................................................................................................181
Structure ............................................................................................................................181
Functions of Capillary Endothelium ..............................................................................183
Venule ...................................................................................................................... 183
General Features ...............................................................................................................183
Structure ............................................................................................................................183
Veins ........................................................................................................................ 183
General Features ...............................................................................................................183
Structure ............................................................................................................................183
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................186
Practical No. 10 Blood Vessels .........................................................................................188
CHAPTER 11 INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM ......................................................................192
Introduction .....................................................................................................................192
Functions of Skin .............................................................................................................192
Types of Skin ....................................................................................................................192
Structure ............................................................................................................................193
Epidermis ..........................................................................................................................193
Glands of Skin ..................................................................................................................199
Appendages of Skin ..........................................................................................................200
Skin Receptors ..................................................................................................................203
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................205
Practical No. 11 Skin ........................................................................................................207
CHAPTER 12 DIGESTIVE SYSTEM ................................................................................214
Introduction .....................................................................................................................214
Oral Cavity .............................................................................................................. 214
General Features ...............................................................................................................214
Structure of Oral Mucosa .................................................................................................214
Lips .......................................................................................................................... 215
Gingiva .................................................................................................................... 215
Teeth ........................................................................................................................ 216
Histological Structure of a Tooth ....................................................................................216
Tongue ..................................................................................................................... 219
Taste Buds .........................................................................................................................221
Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT) .................................................................................... 224
General Plan of Gastrointestinal Tract ............................................................................224
Oesophagus ............................................................................................................. 225
General Features ...............................................................................................................225
Structure ............................................................................................................................225
Stomach................................................................................................................... 226
General Features ...............................................................................................................226
Structure ............................................................................................................................226
Salient Features of each Region of Stomach ...................................................................229
Small Intestine ........................................................................................................ 230
General Features ...............................................................................................................230
Structure ............................................................................................................................231
Salient Microscopic Features of each Region of Small Intestine....................................233
Large Intestine ......................................................................................................... 235
General Features ...............................................................................................................235
Structure ............................................................................................................................235
Salient Features of each Region of Large Intestine .........................................................235
Glands Associated with Digestive System .......................................................................236
Salivary Glands........................................................................................................ 237
General Features ...............................................................................................................237
Structure ............................................................................................................................237
Liver ......................................................................................................................... 239
General Features ...............................................................................................................239
Structure ............................................................................................................................240
Regeneration of Liver .......................................................................................................244
Pancreas .................................................................................................................. 244
General Features ...............................................................................................................244
Structure ............................................................................................................................244
Gall Bladder ............................................................................................................ 246
General Features ...............................................................................................................246
Structure ............................................................................................................................247
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................248
Practical No. 12.I Digestive System: Oral Cavity ............................................................251
Practical No. 12.II Digestive System: Oesophagus and Stomach ..................................256
Practical No. 12.III Digestive System: Intestine ..............................................................263
Practical No. 12.IV Digestive System: Glands .................................................................271
CHAPTER 13 URINARY SYSTEM ..................................................................................276
Introduction .....................................................................................................................276
Kidney ..................................................................................................................... 276
General Features ...............................................................................................................276
Macroscopic Features .......................................................................................................276
Microscopic Structure.......................................................................................................277
Juxtaglomerular Apparatus (JGA) ...................................................................................283
Ureter ...................................................................................................................... 284
General Features ...............................................................................................................284
Structure ............................................................................................................................284
Urinary Bladder ....................................................................................................... 285
General Features ...............................................................................................................285
Structure ............................................................................................................................285
Urethra .................................................................................................................... 287
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................288
Practical No. 13 Urinary System ......................................................................................290
CHAPTER 14 MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM ..............................................................296
Introduction .....................................................................................................................296
Testis ........................................................................................................................ 296
General Architecture of Testis ..........................................................................................296
Seminiferous Tubules.......................................................................................................298
Spermatogenic Cells .........................................................................................................298
Interstitial Tissue and Leydig Cells ..................................................................................300
Genital Ducts .......................................................................................................... 301
Epididymis ........................................................................................................................301
Vas Deferens (Ductus Deferens) ......................................................................................302
Ejaculatory Duct ...............................................................................................................302
Accessory Sex Glands .............................................................................................. 303
Seminal Vesicle .................................................................................................................303
Prostate .............................................................................................................................304
Bulbourethral Gland ........................................................................................................305
Penis ........................................................................................................................ 305
Gross Features ...................................................................................................................305
Microscopic Structure.......................................................................................................307
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................308
Practical No. 14 Male Reproductive System ................................................................... 310
CHAPTER 15 FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM ...........................................................318
Introduction .....................................................................................................................318
Ovary ....................................................................................................................... 318
General Features ...............................................................................................................318
Structure ............................................................................................................................318
Development of Ovarian Follicle ....................................................................................319
Uterine Tube (Fallopian Tube) ............................................................................... 324
General Features ...............................................................................................................324
Structure ............................................................................................................................325
Uterus ...................................................................................................................... 326
General Features ...............................................................................................................326
Structure ............................................................................................................................326
Cyclic Changes in the Endometrium ..............................................................................327
Cervix of Uterus ................................................................................................................327
Vagina ...................................................................................................................... 329
General Features ...............................................................................................................329
Structure ............................................................................................................................329
Mammary Gland (Breast) ................................................................................................330
General Features ...............................................................................................................330
Gross Structure .................................................................................................................330
Histological Structure.......................................................................................................330
Placenta ................................................................................................................... 334
General Features ...............................................................................................................334
Structure ............................................................................................................................334
Umbilical Cord ....................................................................................................... 335
General Features ...............................................................................................................335
Structure ............................................................................................................................335
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................336
Practical No. 15.I Female Reproductive System .............................................................338
Practical No. 15.II Female Reproductive System ............................................................345
CHAPTER 16 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM ..........................................................................348
Introduction .....................................................................................................................348
General Structure of the Conducting Portion of the Respiratory Tract .........................349
Structural Changes in the Conducting Portion of the Respiratory Tract
(From Larynx to Bronchiole) ...........................................................................................349
Nasal Cavity ............................................................................................................. 349
General Features ...............................................................................................................349
Structure ............................................................................................................................350
Pharynx ................................................................................................................... 351
General Features ...............................................................................................................351
Structure ............................................................................................................................351
Larynx ...................................................................................................................... 352
General Features ...............................................................................................................352
Structure ............................................................................................................................352
Trachea .................................................................................................................... 353
General Features ...............................................................................................................353
Structure ............................................................................................................................353
Principal Bronchus ................................................................................................. 355
Lungs: Intrapulmonary Bronchus and its Subdivisions and Lung Parenchyma .... 355
General Features ...............................................................................................................355
Structure ............................................................................................................................355
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................361
Practical No. 16 Respiratory System ................................................................................363
CHAPTER 17 ENDOCRINE GLANDS ..............................................................................367
Introduction .....................................................................................................................367
Pituitary (Hypophysis Cerebri) ............................................................................... 367
General Features ...............................................................................................................367
Development ....................................................................................................................367
Thyroid .................................................................................................................... 372
General Features ...............................................................................................................372
Development ....................................................................................................................372
Structure ............................................................................................................................372
Synthesis and Secretion of Thyroid Hormones ..............................................................374
Effect of Thyroid Hormones ............................................................................................374
Parathyroid .............................................................................................................. 375
General Features ...............................................................................................................375
Development ....................................................................................................................375
Structure ............................................................................................................................375
Adrenal (Suprarenal) .............................................................................................. 377
General Features ...............................................................................................................377
Development ....................................................................................................................377
Structure ............................................................................................................................378
Pineal Body (Epiphysis) .......................................................................................... 380
General Features ...............................................................................................................380
Structure ............................................................................................................................380
Functions ..........................................................................................................................381
Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................382
Practical No. 17 Endocrine Glands .................................................................................384
CHAPTER 18 SPECIAL SENSES ...................................................................................391
Introduction .....................................................................................................................391
Eye ........................................................................................................................... 391
General Features ...............................................................................................................391
Structure ............................................................................................................................391
Ear ........................................................................................................................... 402
General Features ...............................................................................................................402
Structure ............................................................................................................................402
Self-Assessment Exercise .................................................................................................. 410
Practical No. 18 Special Senses........................................................................................412
APPENDIX SOME IMPORTANT CELLS: THEIR LOCATION, FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS .....421
INDEX ............................................................................................................................ 435
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 23rd March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243459
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131243466