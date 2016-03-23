Textbook of Histology and A Practical guide

xi

Preface to the Third Edition ...................................................................................................................v

Preface to the First Edition .................................................................................................................. vii

Acknowledgements ............................................................................................................................... ix

CHAPTER 1 HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND MICROSCOPY .........................................1

Introduction .........................................................................................................................1

General Architecture of the Body ........................................................................................1

Units of Measurement Used in Histology ..........................................................................2

Interpretation of a Section ...................................................................................................2

Processing of Tissues for Light Microscopy (Paraffi n Wax Embedding) ...........................2

Staining Procedure ...............................................................................................................4

Microscopy ...........................................................................................................................5

Self-Assessment Exercise ......................................................................................................9

Practical No. 1 Light Microscope and Histological Technique ........................................10

CHAPTER 2 EPITHELIAL TISSUE ..................................................................................15

Classifi cation of Epithelial Tissue......................................................................................15

Surface (or) Lining Epithelium ................................................................................. 15

General Features .................................................................................................................15

Intercellular Junctions (Junctional Complexes) ...............................................................16

Surface Modifi cations of Epithelial Cells ..........................................................................18

Classifi cation of Lining Epithelium ..................................................................................19

Some Biological Phenomena of the Cell ..........................................................................26

Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................30

Practical No. 2.I Epithelial Tissue I: Simple Epithelium ..................................................32

Practical No. 2.II Epithelial Tissue II: Stratifi ed Epithelium ............................................37

CHAPTER 3 GLANDS ...................................................................................................41

General Features .................................................................................................................41

Development ......................................................................................................................41

Classifi cation of Glands .....................................................................................................42

General Architecture of a Compound Gland ...................................................................45

Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................46

Practical No. 3 Glandular Epithelium: The Salivary Glands ............................................48

Exercise ...............................................................................................................................52

CHAPTER 4 CONNECTIVE TISSUE ................................................................................53

General Features .................................................................................................................53

Classifi cation of Connective Tissue (Based on Structure and Function) ........................53

Ordinary Connective Tissue .............................................................................................. 58

Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................67

Practical No. 4 Connective Tissue I: Ordinary ..................................................................69

CHAPTER 5 CARTILAGE ..............................................................................................75

General Features .................................................................................................................75

Components .......................................................................................................................76

Functions ............................................................................................................................78

Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................79

Practical No. 5 Connective Tissue II: Cartilage .................................................................81

CHAPTER 6 BONE .......................................................................................................85

General Features .................................................................................................................85

Types of Bone .....................................................................................................................85

Bone Membranes ...............................................................................................................86

Bone Composition .............................................................................................................86

Structure of Compact Bone ...............................................................................................87

Structure of Spongy or Cancellous Bone ..........................................................................90

Bone Formation/Ossifi cation ............................................................................................90

Self-Assessment Exercise ....................................................................................................97

Practical No. 6 Connective Tissue III: Bone ......................................................................99

CHAPTER 7 LYMPHOID TISSUE ..................................................................................105

Introduction .....................................................................................................................105

Immunoglobulins ............................................................................................................105

Thymus .................................................................................................................... 108

General Features ...............................................................................................................108

Components/Structure ....................................................................................................108

Characteristic Features ......................................................................................................111

Lymph Node ............................................................................................................. 111

General Features ................................................................................................................111

Components/Structure .....................................................................................................111

Spleen .......................................................................................................................114

General Features ............................................................................................................... 114

Components/Structure .................................................................................................... 114

Theories of Splenic Circulation ....................................................................................... 116

Palatine Tonsil ..........................................................................................................118

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................121

Practical No. 7 Lymphoid and Haemopoietic Tissue .....................................................123

CHAPTER 8 MUSCULAR TISSUE ................................................................................133

Introduction .....................................................................................................................133

Types ................................................................................................................................133

Skeletal Muscle ........................................................................................................ 133

General Features ...............................................................................................................133

General Architecture ........................................................................................................133

Structure of a Skeletal Muscle Fibre ................................................................................135

Light Microscopic (LM) Observation ..............................................................................135

Contraction Mechanism ..................................................................................................136

Types of Skeletal Muscle Fibres .......................................................................................137

Motor End-Plates ..............................................................................................................138

Muscle Spindles ................................................................................................................138

Smooth Muscle .................................................................................................................139

Cardiac Muscle .................................................................................................................139

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................143

Practical No. 8 Muscular Tissue .......................................................................................145

CHAPTER 9 NERVOUS TISSUE ...................................................................................150

Introduction .....................................................................................................................150

Anatomical Classifi cation of Nervous System ................................................................150

Classifi cation of Neurons ................................................................................................150

Structure of a Multipolar Neuron ....................................................................................151

Ganglia ..............................................................................................................................156

Neuroglia (In CNS) ..........................................................................................................158

Cerebral Cortex ....................................................................................................... 158

General Features ...............................................................................................................158

Structure ............................................................................................................................159

Contents xiii

Cerebellar Cortex .................................................................................................... 161

General Features ...............................................................................................................161

Structure ............................................................................................................................161

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................164

Practical No. 9 Nervous Tissue ........................................................................................166

CHAPTER 10 BLOOD VESSELS.....................................................................................176

Introduction .....................................................................................................................176

Types of Blood Vessels .....................................................................................................176

Structure ............................................................................................................................176

Arteries .................................................................................................................... 177

General Features ...............................................................................................................177

Structure ............................................................................................................................177

Arteriole .................................................................................................................. 181

General Features ...............................................................................................................181

Structure ............................................................................................................................181

Capillaries ............................................................................................................... 181

General Features ...............................................................................................................181

Structure ............................................................................................................................181

Functions of Capillary Endothelium ..............................................................................183

Venule ...................................................................................................................... 183

General Features ...............................................................................................................183

Structure ............................................................................................................................183

Veins ........................................................................................................................ 183

General Features ...............................................................................................................183

Structure ............................................................................................................................183

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................186

Practical No. 10 Blood Vessels .........................................................................................188

CHAPTER 11 INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM ......................................................................192

Introduction .....................................................................................................................192

Functions of Skin .............................................................................................................192

Types of Skin ....................................................................................................................192

Structure ............................................................................................................................193

Epidermis ..........................................................................................................................193

Glands of Skin ..................................................................................................................199

Appendages of Skin ..........................................................................................................200

Skin Receptors ..................................................................................................................203

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................205

Practical No. 11 Skin ........................................................................................................207

CHAPTER 12 DIGESTIVE SYSTEM ................................................................................214

Introduction .....................................................................................................................214

Oral Cavity .............................................................................................................. 214

General Features ...............................................................................................................214

Structure of Oral Mucosa .................................................................................................214

Lips .......................................................................................................................... 215

Gingiva .................................................................................................................... 215

Teeth ........................................................................................................................ 216

Histological Structure of a Tooth ....................................................................................216

Tongue ..................................................................................................................... 219

Taste Buds .........................................................................................................................221

Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT) .................................................................................... 224

General Plan of Gastrointestinal Tract ............................................................................224

Oesophagus ............................................................................................................. 225

General Features ...............................................................................................................225

xiv Contents

Structure ............................................................................................................................225

Stomach................................................................................................................... 226

General Features ...............................................................................................................226

Structure ............................................................................................................................226

Salient Features of each Region of Stomach ...................................................................229

Small Intestine ........................................................................................................ 230

General Features ...............................................................................................................230

Structure ............................................................................................................................231

Salient Microscopic Features of each Region of Small Intestine....................................233

Large Intestine ......................................................................................................... 235

General Features ...............................................................................................................235

Structure ............................................................................................................................235

Salient Features of each Region of Large Intestine .........................................................235

Glands Associated with Digestive System .......................................................................236

Salivary Glands........................................................................................................ 237

General Features ...............................................................................................................237

Structure ............................................................................................................................237

Liver ......................................................................................................................... 239

General Features ...............................................................................................................239

Structure ............................................................................................................................240

Regeneration of Liver .......................................................................................................244

Pancreas .................................................................................................................. 244

General Features ...............................................................................................................244

Structure ............................................................................................................................244

Gall Bladder ............................................................................................................ 246

General Features ...............................................................................................................246

Structure ............................................................................................................................247

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................248

Practical No. 12.I Digestive System: Oral Cavity ............................................................251

Practical No. 12.II Digestive System: Oesophagus and Stomach ..................................256

Practical No. 12.III Digestive System: Intestine ..............................................................263

Practical No. 12.IV Digestive System: Glands .................................................................271

CHAPTER 13 URINARY SYSTEM ..................................................................................276

Introduction .....................................................................................................................276

Kidney ..................................................................................................................... 276

General Features ...............................................................................................................276

Macroscopic Features .......................................................................................................276

Microscopic Structure.......................................................................................................277

Juxtaglomerular Apparatus (JGA) ...................................................................................283

Ureter ...................................................................................................................... 284

General Features ...............................................................................................................284

Structure ............................................................................................................................284

Urinary Bladder ....................................................................................................... 285

General Features ...............................................................................................................285

Structure ............................................................................................................................285

Urethra .................................................................................................................... 287

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................288

Practical No. 13 Urinary System ......................................................................................290

CHAPTER 14 MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM ..............................................................296

Introduction .....................................................................................................................296

Testis ........................................................................................................................ 296

General Architecture of Testis ..........................................................................................296

Seminiferous Tubules.......................................................................................................298

Spermatogenic Cells .........................................................................................................298

Interstitial Tissue and Leydig Cells ..................................................................................300

Genital Ducts .......................................................................................................... 301

Epididymis ........................................................................................................................301

Vas Deferens (Ductus Deferens) ......................................................................................302

Ejaculatory Duct ...............................................................................................................302

Accessory Sex Glands .............................................................................................. 303

Seminal Vesicle .................................................................................................................303

Prostate .............................................................................................................................304

Bulbourethral Gland ........................................................................................................305

Penis ........................................................................................................................ 305

Gross Features ...................................................................................................................305

Microscopic Structure.......................................................................................................307

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................308

Practical No. 14 Male Reproductive System ................................................................... 310

CHAPTER 15 FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM ...........................................................318

Introduction .....................................................................................................................318

Ovary ....................................................................................................................... 318

General Features ...............................................................................................................318

Structure ............................................................................................................................318

Development of Ovarian Follicle ....................................................................................319

Uterine Tube (Fallopian Tube) ............................................................................... 324

General Features ...............................................................................................................324

Structure ............................................................................................................................325

Uterus ...................................................................................................................... 326

General Features ...............................................................................................................326

Structure ............................................................................................................................326

Cyclic Changes in the Endometrium ..............................................................................327

Cervix of Uterus ................................................................................................................327

Vagina ...................................................................................................................... 329

General Features ...............................................................................................................329

Structure ............................................................................................................................329

Mammary Gland (Breast) ................................................................................................330

General Features ...............................................................................................................330

Gross Structure .................................................................................................................330

Histological Structure.......................................................................................................330

Placenta ................................................................................................................... 334

General Features ...............................................................................................................334

Structure ............................................................................................................................334

Umbilical Cord ....................................................................................................... 335

General Features ...............................................................................................................335

Structure ............................................................................................................................335

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................336

Practical No. 15.I Female Reproductive System .............................................................338

Practical No. 15.II Female Reproductive System ............................................................345

CHAPTER 16 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM ..........................................................................348

Introduction .....................................................................................................................348

General Structure of the Conducting Portion of the Respiratory Tract .........................349

Structural Changes in the Conducting Portion of the Respiratory Tract

(From Larynx to Bronchiole) ...........................................................................................349

Nasal Cavity ............................................................................................................. 349

General Features ...............................................................................................................349

Structure ............................................................................................................................350

Pharynx ................................................................................................................... 351

General Features ...............................................................................................................351

xvi Contents

Structure ............................................................................................................................351

Larynx ...................................................................................................................... 352

General Features ...............................................................................................................352

Structure ............................................................................................................................352

Trachea .................................................................................................................... 353

General Features ...............................................................................................................353

Structure ............................................................................................................................353

Principal Bronchus ................................................................................................. 355

Lungs: Intrapulmonary Bronchus and its Subdivisions and Lung Parenchyma .... 355

General Features ...............................................................................................................355

Structure ............................................................................................................................355

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................361

Practical No. 16 Respiratory System ................................................................................363

CHAPTER 17 ENDOCRINE GLANDS ..............................................................................367

Introduction .....................................................................................................................367

Pituitary (Hypophysis Cerebri) ............................................................................... 367

General Features ...............................................................................................................367

Development ....................................................................................................................367

Thyroid .................................................................................................................... 372

General Features ...............................................................................................................372

Development ....................................................................................................................372

Structure ............................................................................................................................372

Synthesis and Secretion of Thyroid Hormones ..............................................................374

Effect of Thyroid Hormones ............................................................................................374

Parathyroid .............................................................................................................. 375

General Features ...............................................................................................................375

Development ....................................................................................................................375

Structure ............................................................................................................................375

Adrenal (Suprarenal) .............................................................................................. 377

General Features ...............................................................................................................377

Development ....................................................................................................................377

Structure ............................................................................................................................378

Pineal Body (Epiphysis) .......................................................................................... 380

General Features ...............................................................................................................380

Structure ............................................................................................................................380

Functions ..........................................................................................................................381

Self-Assessment Exercise ..................................................................................................382

Practical No. 17 Endocrine Glands .................................................................................384

CHAPTER 18 SPECIAL SENSES ...................................................................................391

Introduction .....................................................................................................................391

Eye ........................................................................................................................... 391

General Features ...............................................................................................................391

Structure ............................................................................................................................391

Ear ........................................................................................................................... 402

General Features ...............................................................................................................402

Structure ............................................................................................................................402

Self-Assessment Exercise .................................................................................................. 410

Practical No. 18 Special Senses........................................................................................412

APPENDIX SOME IMPORTANT CELLS: THEIR LOCATION, FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS .....421

INDEX ............................................................................................................................ 435