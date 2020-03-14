Textbook of Histology and A Practical guide, 4e
4th Edition
Authors: J P Gunasegaran
Paperback ISBN: 9788131255704
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 14th March 2020
Page Count: 396
Key Features
Well organized and lucid text with enough of slides to prepare for practical exams
Clinical correlation boxes given inside the chapters
Improved existing diagrams and addition of more line diagrams, which are easy to reproduce
Table of Contents
- HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND MICROSCOPY
- EPITHELIAL TISSUE
- GLANDS
- CONNECTIVE TISSUE
- CARTILAGE
- BONE
- LYMPHOID TISSUE
- MUSCULAR TISSUE
- NERVOUS TISSUE
- BLOOD VESSELS
- INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
- DIGESTIVE SYSTEM
- URINARY SYSTEM
- MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
- FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
- RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
- ENDOCRINE GLANDS
- SPECIAL SENSES
About the Author
J P Gunasegaran
