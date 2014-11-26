Textbook of Gastrointestinal Radiology, 2-Volume Set

VOLUME 1

SECTION I: GENERAL RADIOLOGIC PRINCIPLES

1. Imaging Contrast Agents and Pharmacoradiology

2. Barium Studies: Single and Double

3. Pictorial Glossary of Double-Contrast Radiology

4. Ultrasound of the Hollow Viscera

5. Multidetector Computed Tomography of the Gastrointestinal Tract: Principles of Interpretation

6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Hollow Viscera

7. Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography of the Hollow Viscera

8. Angiography and Interventional Radiology of the Hollow Viscera

9. Abdominal Computed Tomography Angiography

10. Magnetic Resonance Angiography of the Mesenteric Vasculature

SECTION II: ABDOMINAL PLAIN IMAGES

10. Abdomen: Normal Anatomy and Examination Techniques

11. Gas and Soft Tissue Abnormalities

12. Abnormal Calcifications

SECTION III: PHARYNX

14. Pharynx: Normal Anatomy and Examination Techniques

15. Abnormalities of Pharyngeal Function

16. Structural Abnormalities of the Pharynx

SECTION IV: ESOPHAGUS

17. Barium Studies of the Upper Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Motility Disorders of the Esophagus

19. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

20. Infectious Esophagitis

21. Other Esophagitides

22. Benign Tumors of the Esophagus

23. Carcinoma of the Esophagus

24. Other Malignant Tumors of the Esophagus

25. Miscellaneous Abnormalities of the Esophagus

26. Abnormalities of the Gastroesophageal Junction

27. Postoperative Esophagus

28. Esophagus: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION V: STOMACH AND DUODENUM

29. Peptic Ulcers

30. Inflammatory Conditions of the Stomach and Duodenum

31. Benign Tumors of the Stomach and Duodenum

32. Carcinoma of the Stomach and Duodenum

33. Other Malignant Tumors of the Stomach and Duodenum

34. Miscellaneous Abnormalities of the Stomach and Duodenum

35. Postoperative Stomach and Duodenum

36. Stomach and Duodenum: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION VI: SMALL BOWEL

37. Barium Examinations of the Small Intestine

38. Computed Tomographic Enterography

39. Computed Tomography Enteroclysis

40. Magnetic Resonance Enterography

41. Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel

42. Inflammatory Disorders of the Small Bowel Other Than Crohn’s Disease

43. Malabsorption

44. Benign Tumors of the Small Bowel

45. Malignant Tumors of the Small Bowel

46. Small Bowel Obstruction

47. Vascular Disorders of the Small Intestine

48. Postoperative Small Bowel

49. Miscellaneous Abnormalities of the Small Bowel

50. Small Intestine: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION VII: COLON

51. Barium Studies of the Colon

52. Functional Imaging of Anorectal and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

53. Computed Tomography Colonography

54. Magnetic Resonance Colonography

55. Diverticular Disease of the Colon

56. Diseases of the Appendix

57. Ulcerative and Granulomatous Colitis: Idiopathic Inflammatory Bowel Disease

58. Other Inflammatory Conditions of the Colon

59. Polyps and Colon Cancer

60. Other Tumors of the Colon

61. Polyposis Syndromes

62. Miscellaneous Abnormalities of the Colon

63. Postoperative Colon

64. Colon: Differential Diagnosis

VOLUME II



SECTION VIII: General Radiologic Principles for Imaging and Intervention of the Solid Viscera

65. Computed Tomography of the Solid Abdominal Organs

66. Ultrasound Examination of the Solid Abdominal Organs

67. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Solid Parenchymal Organs

68. Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography of the Solid Parenchymal Organs

69. Diffusion-Weighted Imaging of the Abdomen

70. Perfusion Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Abdomen and Pelvis

71. Techniques of Percutaneous Tissue Acquisition

72. Abdominal Abcess

SECTION IX: GALLBLADDER AND BILIARY TRACT

73. Gallbladder and Biliary Tract: Normal Anatomy and Examination Techniques

74. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography

75. Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography

76. Anomalies and Anatomic Variants of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract

77. Cholelithiasis, Cholecystitis, Choledocholithasis, and Hyperplastic Cholecystoses

78. Interventional Radiology of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract

79. Neoplasms of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract

80. Inflammatory Disorders of the Biliary Tract

81. Postsurgical and Traumatic Lesions of the Biliary Tract

82. Gallbladder and Biliary Tract: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION X: LIVER

83. Liver: Normal Anatomy and Examination Techniques

84. Interventional Radiology of the Liver

85. Anomalies and Anatomic Variants of the Liver

86. Benign Tumors of the Liver

87. Malignant Tumors of the Liver

88. Focal Hepatic Infections

89. Diffuse Liver Disease

90. Vascular Disorders of the Liver and Splanchnic Circulation

91. Hepatic Trauma, Surgery, and Liver-Directed Therapy

92. Liver Transplantation Imaging

93. Liver: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION XI: PANCREAS

94. Pancreas: Normal Anatomy and Examination Techniques

95. Interventional Radiology of the Pancreas

96. Anomalies and Anatomic Variants of the Pancreas

97. Pancreatitis

98. Pancreatic Neoplasms

99. Pancreatic Trauma and Surgery

100. Pancreatic Transplantation Imaging

101. Pancreas: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION XII: SPLEEN

102. Spleen: Normal Anatomy and Examination Techniques

103. Angiography and Interventional Radiology of the Spleen

104. Anomalies and Anatomic Variants of the Spleen

105. Benign and Malignant Lesions of the Spleen

106. Splenic Trauma and Surgey

107. Spleen: Differential Diagnosis

SECTION XIII: PERITONEAL CAVITY

108. Anatomy and Imaging of the Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum

109. Pathways of Abdominal and Pelvic Disease Spread

110. Ascites and Peritoneal Fluid Collections

111. Mesenteric and Omental Lesions

112. Hernias and Abdominal Wall Pathology

SECTION XIV: PEDIATRIC DISEASE

113. Applied Embryology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

114. Neonatal Gastrointestinal Radiology

115. Diseases of the Pediatric Esophagus

116. Diseases of the Pediatric Stomach and Duodenum

117. Diseases of the Pediatric Small Bowel

118. Diseases of the Pediatric Colon

119. Diseases of the Pediatric Gallblader and Biliary Tract

120. Diseases of the Pediatric Liver

121. Diseases of the Pediatric Pancreas

122. Diseases of the Pediatric Spleen

123. Diseases of the Pediatric Abdominal Wall, Peritoneum, and Mesentery

SECTION XV: COMMON CLINICAL PROBLEMS

124. The Acute Abdomen

125. Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

126. Abdominal Trauma

127. Monitoring Gastrointestinal Tumor Response to Therapy