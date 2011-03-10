Textbook of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology: Principles & Practice
5th Edition
Key Features
- Thoroughly revamped and revised edition carrying precise information in a concise manner.
- Radical changes have been effected in the chapters Death and Its Medicolegal Aspects: Forensic Thanatology; Sudden and Unexpected Deaths; Asphyxial Deaths; Deaths Associated with Surgery, Anaesthesia and Blood Transfusion; Custody Related Torture and/or Death; Medicolegal Examination of the Living; Injuries by Firearms; Complications of Trauma: Was Wounding Responsible for Death?; Consent to and Refusal of Treatment; Medical Negligence; and Intricacies of Forensic Toxicology.
- Enriched with photographs, drawings, sketches, flowcharts, and tables for easy and catchy understanding.
- Old cases have been replaced with new ones, making way for the readers to appreciate medicolegal implications.
- Reflects author’s personal experience of about three decades and the knowledge gathered from extensive reading, interactions, deliberations, etc. at various platforms.
Table of Contents
Section 1 - Forensic Medicine
PART I: Of the Basics
Chapter 1 Introduction to Forensic Medicine and Indian Legal System 3
Chapter 2 Medicolegal Autopsy, Exhumation, Obscure Autopsy, Anaphylactic Deaths and Artefacts 17
Chapter 3 Identification 35PART II: Of the Dying and the Death
Chapter 4 Death and Its Medicolegal Aspects (Forensic Thanatology) 74
Chapter 5 Sudden and Unexpected Death 100
Chapter 6 Asphyxial Deaths 110
Chapter 7 Infanticide and Foeticide 146
Chapter 8 Thermal Deaths 159
Chapter 9 Starvation and Neglect 173
Chapter 10 Death by Electrocution 175
Chapter 11 Deaths Associated with Surgery, Anaesthesia and Blood Transfusion 183
Chapter 12 Custody Related Torture and/or Death 191
PART III: Of the Injured and the Injuries
Chapter 13 Injuries: Medicolegal Considerations and Types 197
Chapter 14 Injuries by Blunt Force 213
Chapter 15 Injuries by Sharp Force 225
Chapter 16 Injuries by Firearms 234
Chapter 17 Injuries by Explosives 266
Chapter 18 Regional Injuries 270
Chapter 19 Transportation Injuries 296
PART IV: Clinical Forensic Medicine
Chapter 20 Medicolegal Examination of the Living 304
Chapter 21 Complications of Trauma: Was Wounding Responsible for Death? 335
PART V: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Medical Practice
Chapter 22 Medical Education vis-à-vis Medical Practice 346
Chapter 23 Medical Negligence 361
Chapter 24 Consent to and Refusal of Treatment 370
Chapter 25 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome: Medical, Social, Ethical and Legal Implications 376
Chapter 26 Abortion and Delivery 380
Chapter 27 Impotence, Sterility, Sterilisation and Artificial Insemination 393
Chapter 28 Nullity of Marriage, Divorce and Legitimacy 400
Chapter 29 Forensic Psychiatry 405
Section 2 - Forensic Toxicology
Chapter 30 Basic Considerations in Drugs/Chemicals 429
Chapter 31 Intricacies of Forensic Toxicology 438
Chapter 32 Duties of a Doctor in Cases of Suspected Poisoning 448
Chapter 33 Corrosive Poisons 454
Chapter 34 Nonmetallic and Metallic Irritants 463
Chapter 35 Irritants of Plant Origin 476
Chapter 36 Irritants of Animal Origin 481
Chapter 37 Somniferous Group 489
Chapter 38 Alcohol and Alcoholism 495
Chapter 39 Non-narcotic Drug Abuse 506
Chapter 40 Deliriant Poisons 518
Chapter 41 Spinal Poisons 521
Chapter 42 Cardiac Poisons 525
Chapter 43 Agro-Chemical Poisoning 531
Chapter 44 Fumigants 541
Chapter 45 Asphyxiants 546
Chapter 46 Poisoning in Conflict: Chemical and Biological Warfare Agents 552
Chapter 47 Hydrocarbons—Petroleum Distillates 558
Chapter 48 Food Poisoning and Essential Metals’ Toxicity 562
Annexures
Annexure 1 Scientific Aids to Investigative Techniques 571
Annexure 2 Proforma for Age Certification 573
Annexure 3 Proforma for Medicolegal Examination of Injuries 575
Annexure 4 Proforma for Examination of a Victim of Sexual Assault 577
Annexure 5 Proforma for Examination of an Accused of Sexual Offence 579
Annexure 6 Issuing/Supplying Copies of Injury and/or Postmortem Reports (MLR and/or PMR) 581
Annexure 7a Penal Provisions Applicable to Medical Persons 582
Annexure 7b Penal Provisions Affording Protection to Medical Persons 583
Annexure 8 Standard Weights/Measures/Dimensions of Organs/Tissues 584
Index 585
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 10th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131236239