Textbook of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology: Principles & Practice

Section 1 - Forensic Medicine

PART I: Of the Basics

Chapter 1 Introduction to Forensic Medicine and Indian Legal System 3

Chapter 2 Medicolegal Autopsy, Exhumation, Obscure Autopsy, Anaphylactic Deaths and Artefacts 17

Chapter 3 Identification 35PART II: Of the Dying and the Death

Chapter 4 Death and Its Medicolegal Aspects (Forensic Thanatology) 74

Chapter 5 Sudden and Unexpected Death 100

Chapter 6 Asphyxial Deaths 110

Chapter 7 Infanticide and Foeticide 146

Chapter 8 Thermal Deaths 159

Chapter 9 Starvation and Neglect 173

Chapter 10 Death by Electrocution 175

Chapter 11 Deaths Associated with Surgery, Anaesthesia and Blood Transfusion 183

Chapter 12 Custody Related Torture and/or Death 191

PART III: Of the Injured and the Injuries

Chapter 13 Injuries: Medicolegal Considerations and Types 197

Chapter 14 Injuries by Blunt Force 213

Chapter 15 Injuries by Sharp Force 225

Chapter 16 Injuries by Firearms 234

Chapter 17 Injuries by Explosives 266

Chapter 18 Regional Injuries 270

Chapter 19 Transportation Injuries 296

PART IV: Clinical Forensic Medicine

Chapter 20 Medicolegal Examination of the Living 304

Chapter 21 Complications of Trauma: Was Wounding Responsible for Death? 335

PART V: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Medical Practice

Chapter 22 Medical Education vis-à-vis Medical Practice 346

Chapter 23 Medical Negligence 361

Chapter 24 Consent to and Refusal of Treatment 370

Chapter 25 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome: Medical, Social, Ethical and Legal Implications 376

Chapter 26 Abortion and Delivery 380

Chapter 27 Impotence, Sterility, Sterilisation and Artificial Insemination 393

Chapter 28 Nullity of Marriage, Divorce and Legitimacy 400

Chapter 29 Forensic Psychiatry 405

Section 2 - Forensic Toxicology

Chapter 30 Basic Considerations in Drugs/Chemicals 429

Chapter 31 Intricacies of Forensic Toxicology 438

Chapter 32 Duties of a Doctor in Cases of Suspected Poisoning 448

Chapter 33 Corrosive Poisons 454

Chapter 34 Nonmetallic and Metallic Irritants 463

Chapter 35 Irritants of Plant Origin 476

Chapter 36 Irritants of Animal Origin 481

Chapter 37 Somniferous Group 489

Chapter 38 Alcohol and Alcoholism 495

Chapter 39 Non-narcotic Drug Abuse 506

Chapter 40 Deliriant Poisons 518

Chapter 41 Spinal Poisons 521

Chapter 42 Cardiac Poisons 525

Chapter 43 Agro-Chemical Poisoning 531

Chapter 44 Fumigants 541

Chapter 45 Asphyxiants 546

Chapter 46 Poisoning in Conflict: Chemical and Biological Warfare Agents 552

Chapter 47 Hydrocarbons—Petroleum Distillates 558

Chapter 48 Food Poisoning and Essential Metals’ Toxicity 562

Annexures

Annexure 1 Scientific Aids to Investigative Techniques 571

Annexure 2 Proforma for Age Certification 573

Annexure 3 Proforma for Medicolegal Examination of Injuries 575

Annexure 4 Proforma for Examination of a Victim of Sexual Assault 577

Annexure 5 Proforma for Examination of an Accused of Sexual Offence 579

Annexure 6 Issuing/Supplying Copies of Injury and/or Postmortem Reports (MLR and/or PMR) 581

Annexure 7a Penal Provisions Applicable to Medical Persons 582

Annexure 7b Penal Provisions Affording Protection to Medical Persons 583

Annexure 8 Standard Weights/Measures/Dimensions of Organs/Tissues 584

Index 585