Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443074165, 9780702032042

Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities

2nd Edition

Authors: Sarah Bower Peter Twining Josephine McHugo David Pilling
eBook ISBN: 9780702032042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443074165
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 4th December 2006
Page Count: 628
Description

Updated to reflect the recent advances in this fast-changing field, this highly illustrated text examines the latest imaging modalities for prenatal diagnosis of fetal abnormalities. A team of leading authorities provides practical, step-by-step guidance on everything from detection and interpretation...to successful management approaches. Algorithms and management strategies throughout not only describe the features of abnormalities, but also show you how to arrive at a correct diagnosis through the use of color Doppler, 3-D ultrasound, and fetal MR. This 2nd Edition offers the essential practice-proven guidance you need to arrive at confident diagnoses in critical situations. It's a resource you'll turn to time and again!

Key Features

  • Includes more than 700 illustrations that clearly depict a full range of conditions.
  • Focuses on image interpretation and, wherever possible, correlation of radiographic features with pathologic findings to provide the most accurate and reliable diagnosis possible.
  • Uses a reader-friendly format to facilitate quick access to specific information.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction, Peter Twining

2 Safety of ultrasound, Gail ter Haar

3 The routine fetal anomaly scan, Eva Pajkrt, Lyn S. Chitty

4 First trimester detection of fetal amonalies, Peter Twining

5 Disorders of amniotic fluid, placenta and membranes, R. Bryan Beattie, Delyth A. Rich

6 Cranial abnormalities, Sarah A. Russell, Josephine McHugo, David W. Pilling

7 Spinal abnormalities, Michael Weston

8 Cardiac abnormalities, Gurleen Sharland

9 Diagnosis and treatment of fetal arrhythmias, Frances Bu’Lock

10 Pulmonary abnormalities, David W. Pilling

11 Abdominal and abdominal wall abnormalities, David W. Pilling

12 Skeletal abnormalities, Josephine M. McHugo

13 Urinary tract abnormalities, Peter Twining

14 Chromosomal abnormalities, Peter Twining

15 Abnormalities of the face and neck, Peter Twining

16 Abnormalities in twin pregnancies, A. Pat M. Smith

17 Viral infection in pregnancy, Stephen Walkinshaw

18 Non-immune fetal hydrops, Stephen Walkinshaw

19 Intra-uterine therapy, Mark Kilby, David Somerset

20 3D Ultrasound, Eberhard Merz

21 Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Catherine Garel

22 Fetal anomalies – the geneticist’s approach, Peter A. Farndon

Details

About the Authors

Sarah Bower

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Fetal Medicine Harris Birthright Research Centre for Fetal Medicine King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Peter Twining

Affiliations and Expertise

Member, Directorate of Radiology; Head, Body Section, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, Nottingham University Hospital, Nottingham, UK

Josephine McHugo

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Ultrasound Department, Birmingham Women's Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre, Birmingham, UK

David Pilling

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, The Fetal Centre, Liverpool Women's Hospital, Liverpool, UK

