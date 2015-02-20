Textbook of Family Medicine - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323239905, 9780323340939

Textbook of Family Medicine

9th Edition

Authors: Robert Rakel David Rakel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323239905
eBook ISBN: 9780323340939
eBook ISBN: 9780323313087
eBook ISBN: 9780323428422
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th February 2015
Page Count: 1215
Description

This ninth edition of the Textbook of Family Medicine, edited by Drs. Robert E. Rakel and David P. Rakel, remains your #1 choice for complete guidance on the principles of family medicine, primary care in the community, and all aspects of clinical practice. Ideal for both residents and practicing physicians, this medical reference book includes evidence-based, practical information to optimize patient care and prepare you for the ABFM exam. A clean, quick-reference layout makes it easy for you to put information to work immediately in your practice.

Key Features

  • Gain a new understanding of the patient-centered medical home and how to achieve this status in outpatient clinics.
  • Make the most effective care decisions with help from "Evidence vs. Harm" icons that guide you through key treatments of common medical conditions.
  • Take advantage of today’s most useful online resources with a convenient list of outstanding clinical websites.
  • Quickly spot "Best Evidence Recommendations" with special boxes located throughout the text, and glean helpful tips on diagnosis and therapy from "Key Points" boxes found on every page.

Table of Contents

Part One: Principles of Family Medicine

  1. The Family Physician

  2. The Patient-Centered Medical Home

  3. Psychosocial Influences on Health

  4. Care of the Elderly Patient

  5. Care of the Dying Patient

  6. Care of the Self

  7. Preventive Health Care

  8. Behavioral Change and Patient Empowerment

  9. Interpreting the Medical Literature: Applying Evidence-Based Medicine in Practice

  10. Information Technology

  11. Clinical Problem Solving

  12. Integrative Medicine

  13. Establishing Rapport

  14. Interpreting Laboratory Tests

    15. Part Two: Practice of Family Medicine

  15. Infectious Diseases

  16. Pulmonary Medicine

  17. Ophthalmology

  18. Otorhinolaryngology

  19. Allergy

  20. Obstetrics

  21. Care of the Newborn

  22. Growth and Development

  23. Behavioral Problems in Children and Adolescents

  24. Child Abuse

  25. Gynecology

  26. Contraception

  27. Cardiovascular Disease

  28. Common Office Procedures

  29. Sports Medicine

  30. Common Issues in Orthopedics

  31. Back and Neck Pain

  32. Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Problems

  33. Dermatology

  34. Diabetes Mellitus

  35. Endocrinology

  36. Obesity

  37. Nutrition and Family Medicine

  38. Gastroenterology

  39. Hematology

  40. Urinary Tract Disorders

  41. Neurology

  42. Human Sexuality

  43. Clinical Genomics

  44. Crisis Intervention, Trauma, and Disasters

  45. Difficult Encounters: Patients with Personality Disorders

  46. Anxiety and Depression

  47. Delirium and Dementia

  48. Alcohol Use Disorders

  49. Nicotine Addiction

50. Substance Use Disorders

About the Author

Robert Rakel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

David Rakel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family & Community Medicine, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, New Mexico

