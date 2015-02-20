Textbook of Family Medicine
9th Edition
Description
This ninth edition of the Textbook of Family Medicine, edited by Drs. Robert E. Rakel and David P. Rakel, remains your #1 choice for complete guidance on the principles of family medicine, primary care in the community, and all aspects of clinical practice. Ideal for both residents and practicing physicians, this medical reference book includes evidence-based, practical information to optimize patient care and prepare you for the ABFM exam. A clean, quick-reference layout makes it easy for you to put information to work immediately in your practice.
Key Features
- Gain a new understanding of the patient-centered medical home and how to achieve this status in outpatient clinics.
- Make the most effective care decisions with help from "Evidence vs. Harm" icons that guide you through key treatments of common medical conditions.
- Take advantage of today’s most useful online resources with a convenient list of outstanding clinical websites.
- Quickly spot "Best Evidence Recommendations" with special boxes located throughout the text, and glean helpful tips on diagnosis and therapy from "Key Points" boxes found on every page.
Table of Contents
Part One: Principles of Family Medicine
- The Family Physician
- The Patient-Centered Medical Home
- Psychosocial Influences on Health
- Care of the Elderly Patient
- Care of the Dying Patient
- Care of the Self
- Preventive Health Care
- Behavioral Change and Patient Empowerment
- Interpreting the Medical Literature: Applying Evidence-Based Medicine in Practice
- Information Technology
- Clinical Problem Solving
- Integrative Medicine
- Establishing Rapport
- Interpreting Laboratory Tests
- Infectious Diseases
- Pulmonary Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Allergy
- Obstetrics
- Care of the Newborn
- Growth and Development
- Behavioral Problems in Children and Adolescents
- Child Abuse
- Gynecology
- Contraception
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Common Office Procedures
- Sports Medicine
- Common Issues in Orthopedics
- Back and Neck Pain
- Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Problems
- Dermatology
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Endocrinology
- Obesity
- Nutrition and Family Medicine
- Gastroenterology
- Hematology
- Urinary Tract Disorders
- Neurology
- Human Sexuality
- Clinical Genomics
- Crisis Intervention, Trauma, and Disasters
- Difficult Encounters: Patients with Personality Disorders
- Anxiety and Depression
- Delirium and Dementia
- Alcohol Use Disorders
- Nicotine Addiction
Part Two: Practice of Family Medicine
50. Substance Use Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1215
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 20th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323239905
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340939
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313087
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428422
About the Author
Robert Rakel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas
David Rakel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family & Community Medicine, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, New Mexico