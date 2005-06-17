Textbook of Endocrine Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721601397, 9781437712988

Textbook of Endocrine Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Orlo Clark Quan-Yang Duh Electron Kebebew
eBook ISBN: 9781437712988
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721601397
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2005
Page Count: 848
Description

Here's the leading resource on endocrine surgery-fully revised and updated in a New Edition! It examines disorders of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands as well as neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas and gastrointestinal tract. Leading authorities from around the world discuss diagnosis, localization, intraoperative management, and surgical therapy for the full range of endocrine conditions.

Key Features

  • Considers etiology, embryology, anatomy, clinical manifestations, and diagnostic and localization procedures as well as surgical and other treatment modalities for the full range of endocrine disorders.
  • Reviews rationales, pre-operative considerations, operative techniques, and post-operative treatment for each procedure ... as well as the benefits, risks, controversial issues, and cost-effectiveness of each approach.
  • Makes complex information easy to understand with more than 500 line drawings and photographs.

Table of Contents

1 Thyroid Physiology

2 Surgical Anatomy & Embryology of the Thyroid & Parathyroid Glands & Recurrent & External Laryngeal Nerves

3 Medical & Surgical Treatment of Endemic Goiter

4 Management of Benign Nonendemic Goiter

5 Thyroiditis: Acute, Subacute, Hashimoto's & Riedel's

6 Hypothyroidism

7 Hyperthyriodism: Graves' Disease & Toxic Nodular Goiter

8 Use & Abuse of Thyroid-stimulating Hormone Suppressive Therapy in Patients w/ Nodular Goiter & Benign or Malignant Thyroid Neoplasms

9 Approach to Thryoid Nodules

10 Childhood Thryoid Carcinoma

11 Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma: Rationale for Hemithyroidectomy & Regional Node Dissection

12 Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma: Rationale for Total Thyroidectomy

13 Follicular Neoplasms of the Thyroid

14 Hurthle Cell Adenoma & Carcinoma

15 Medullary Thyroid Cancer

16 Localization Tests in Patients w/ Thyroid Cancer

17 Papillary & Follicular Carcinoma: Surgical & Radioiodine Treatment of Distant Metastases

18 Anaplastic Carcinoma of the Thyroid Gland

19 Unusual Thryoid Cancer, Lymphoma & Metastase to the Thyroid

20 Recurrent Thyroid Cancer

21 Thyroidectomy

22 Management of Regional Lymph Nodes in Papillary, Follicular, & Medullary Thyroid Cancers

23 Complications of Thyroid Surgery

24 Thyroid Emergencies: Thyroid storm & Myxedema Coma

25 Histologic & Cytologic Characteristics of Thyroid Cancers

26 Factors That Predispose to Thyroid Neoplasia

27 Predictors of Thyroid Tumor Aggressiveness

28 Growth Factor, Thyroid Hyperplasia & Neoplasia

29 Signal Transduction in Thyroid Neoplasms

30 Oncogenes in Thyroid Tumors

31 Thyroid Oncogenesis

32 Cellular Properties Associated with Invasion in Normal & Malignant Endocrine Tumor Cells

33 Surgical Management of Recurrent & Intrathoracic Goiters

34 Surgical Techniques

35 Potentially New Therapies in Thyroid Cancer

36 CGH & LOH Changes in Thyroid Neoplasms

37 Sodium Iodide

38 Parathyroid Embryology, Anatomy, & Pathology

39 Parathyroid Hormone: Regulation of Secretion & Laboratory Determination

40 Diagnosis of Primary Hyperparathyrodism

41 Natural History of Untreated Primary Hyperparathyroidism

42 Metabolic Complications of Primary Hyperparathyroidism

43 Natural History of Treated Primary Hyperparathyroidism

44 Asymptomatic Hyperparathyroidism

45 Normocalcemic Hyperparathyroidism

46 Localization Studies in Patients with Persistent or Recurrent Hyperthyroidism

47 Technique of Parathyroidectomy

48 Surgical Approach to Primary Hyperparathyroidism (Bilateral Approach)

49 Surgical Approach to Primary Hyperparathyroidism (Unilateral Approach)

50 Minimally Invasive Surgery

51 Endoscopic Parathyroidectomy

52 PTH Testing

53 Parathyroid Hyperplasia Parathyroidectomy

54 Familial Hyperparathyroidism in Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes

55 Familial Hyperparathyroidism

56 Metabolic Complication for Patients with Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

57 Surgical Approac to Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

58 Parathyroid Reoperations

59 Hyperparathyroidism, Pseudohypoparathyroidism & Pseudopseudohypoparathyroidism

60 Cryopreservation of Parathyroid Tissue

61 Hypercalcemia of Malignancy & Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein

62 Hypercalcemia Crisis

63 Parathyroid Carcinoma

64 Surgical Embryology & Anatomy of the Adrenal Glands

65 Adrenal Physiology

66 Adrenal Imaging Procedures

67 Adrenaloma (Incidentaloma)

68 Hyperaldosteronism

69 Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Nonfunctioning & Functioning

70 Cushing's Syndrome

71 Pheochromocytoma

72 Addison's Disease & Acute Adrenal Hemorrhage

73 Operative Approaches to the Adrenal Gland

74 Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy

75 Anatomy & Embryology of the Pancreas

76 Multiple Endorine Neoplasia Type 1

77 Transplantation of Endocrine Tissues

78 Pancreatic Endocrine Physiology

79 Insulinomas

80 Localization of Endocrine Pancreatic Tumors

81 Pancreatic Surgery for Endocrine Tumors

82 Gastrinoma

83 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2B

84 Somatostatinoma & Rare Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors

85 Non-Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Endocrine Syndromes

86 Carcinoid Tumors

87 Endocrine Emergencies: Hypoglycemic & Hyperglycemic Crises

88 New Technology & Endocrine Surgery

89 Chemotherapy for Unresectable Endocrine Neoplasms

About the Author

Orlo Clark

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Chief of Surgery Mt. Zion Medical Center, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Quan-Yang Duh

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery in Residence, Chief, Section of Endocrine Surgery, Assistant Chief, Surgical Service, VA Medical Center, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Electron Kebebew

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery in Residence, Department of Surgery, Mount Zion Medical Center, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

