Textbook of Endocrine Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Here's the leading resource on endocrine surgery-fully revised and updated in a New Edition! It examines disorders of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands as well as neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas and gastrointestinal tract. Leading authorities from around the world discuss diagnosis, localization, intraoperative management, and surgical therapy for the full range of endocrine conditions.
Key Features
- Considers etiology, embryology, anatomy, clinical manifestations, and diagnostic and localization procedures as well as surgical and other treatment modalities for the full range of endocrine disorders.
- Reviews rationales, pre-operative considerations, operative techniques, and post-operative treatment for each procedure ... as well as the benefits, risks, controversial issues, and cost-effectiveness of each approach.
- Makes complex information easy to understand with more than 500 line drawings and photographs.
Table of Contents
1 Thyroid Physiology
2 Surgical Anatomy & Embryology of the Thyroid & Parathyroid Glands & Recurrent & External Laryngeal Nerves
3 Medical & Surgical Treatment of Endemic Goiter
4 Management of Benign Nonendemic Goiter
5 Thyroiditis: Acute, Subacute, Hashimoto's & Riedel's
6 Hypothyroidism
7 Hyperthyriodism: Graves' Disease & Toxic Nodular Goiter
8 Use & Abuse of Thyroid-stimulating Hormone Suppressive Therapy in Patients w/ Nodular Goiter & Benign or Malignant Thyroid Neoplasms
9 Approach to Thryoid Nodules
10 Childhood Thryoid Carcinoma
11 Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma: Rationale for Hemithyroidectomy & Regional Node Dissection
12 Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma: Rationale for Total Thyroidectomy
13 Follicular Neoplasms of the Thyroid
14 Hurthle Cell Adenoma & Carcinoma
15 Medullary Thyroid Cancer
16 Localization Tests in Patients w/ Thyroid Cancer
17 Papillary & Follicular Carcinoma: Surgical & Radioiodine Treatment of Distant Metastases
18 Anaplastic Carcinoma of the Thyroid Gland
19 Unusual Thryoid Cancer, Lymphoma & Metastase to the Thyroid
20 Recurrent Thyroid Cancer
21 Thyroidectomy
22 Management of Regional Lymph Nodes in Papillary, Follicular, & Medullary Thyroid Cancers
23 Complications of Thyroid Surgery
24 Thyroid Emergencies: Thyroid storm & Myxedema Coma
25 Histologic & Cytologic Characteristics of Thyroid Cancers
26 Factors That Predispose to Thyroid Neoplasia
27 Predictors of Thyroid Tumor Aggressiveness
28 Growth Factor, Thyroid Hyperplasia & Neoplasia
29 Signal Transduction in Thyroid Neoplasms
30 Oncogenes in Thyroid Tumors
31 Thyroid Oncogenesis
32 Cellular Properties Associated with Invasion in Normal & Malignant Endocrine Tumor Cells
33 Surgical Management of Recurrent & Intrathoracic Goiters
34 Surgical Techniques
35 Potentially New Therapies in Thyroid Cancer
36 CGH & LOH Changes in Thyroid Neoplasms
37 Sodium Iodide
38 Parathyroid Embryology, Anatomy, & Pathology
39 Parathyroid Hormone: Regulation of Secretion & Laboratory Determination
40 Diagnosis of Primary Hyperparathyrodism
41 Natural History of Untreated Primary Hyperparathyroidism
42 Metabolic Complications of Primary Hyperparathyroidism
43 Natural History of Treated Primary Hyperparathyroidism
44 Asymptomatic Hyperparathyroidism
45 Normocalcemic Hyperparathyroidism
46 Localization Studies in Patients with Persistent or Recurrent Hyperthyroidism
47 Technique of Parathyroidectomy
48 Surgical Approach to Primary Hyperparathyroidism (Bilateral Approach)
49 Surgical Approach to Primary Hyperparathyroidism (Unilateral Approach)
50 Minimally Invasive Surgery
51 Endoscopic Parathyroidectomy
52 PTH Testing
53 Parathyroid Hyperplasia Parathyroidectomy
54 Familial Hyperparathyroidism in Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes
55 Familial Hyperparathyroidism
56 Metabolic Complication for Patients with Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
57 Surgical Approac to Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
58 Parathyroid Reoperations
59 Hyperparathyroidism, Pseudohypoparathyroidism & Pseudopseudohypoparathyroidism
60 Cryopreservation of Parathyroid Tissue
61 Hypercalcemia of Malignancy & Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein
62 Hypercalcemia Crisis
63 Parathyroid Carcinoma
64 Surgical Embryology & Anatomy of the Adrenal Glands
65 Adrenal Physiology
66 Adrenal Imaging Procedures
67 Adrenaloma (Incidentaloma)
68 Hyperaldosteronism
69 Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Nonfunctioning & Functioning
70 Cushing's Syndrome
71 Pheochromocytoma
72 Addison's Disease & Acute Adrenal Hemorrhage
73 Operative Approaches to the Adrenal Gland
74 Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
75 Anatomy & Embryology of the Pancreas
76 Multiple Endorine Neoplasia Type 1
77 Transplantation of Endocrine Tissues
78 Pancreatic Endocrine Physiology
79 Insulinomas
80 Localization of Endocrine Pancreatic Tumors
81 Pancreatic Surgery for Endocrine Tumors
82 Gastrinoma
83 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2B
84 Somatostatinoma & Rare Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors
85 Non-Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Endocrine Syndromes
86 Carcinoid Tumors
87 Endocrine Emergencies: Hypoglycemic & Hyperglycemic Crises
88 New Technology & Endocrine Surgery
89 Chemotherapy for Unresectable Endocrine Neoplasms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 17th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437712988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721601397
About the Author
Orlo Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Chief of Surgery Mt. Zion Medical Center, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Quan-Yang Duh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery in Residence, Chief, Section of Endocrine Surgery, Assistant Chief, Surgical Service, VA Medical Center, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Electron Kebebew
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery in Residence, Department of Surgery, Mount Zion Medical Center, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA