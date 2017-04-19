Textbook of Diagnostic Sonography
8th Edition
2-Volume Set
Updated to reflect the newest curriculum standards, Textbook of Diagnostic Sonography, 8th Edition provides you with the pertinent information needed for passing the boards. This highly respected text enhances your understanding of general/abdominal and obstetric/gynecologic sonography, the two primary divisions of sonography, as well as vascular sonography and echocardiography. Each chapter covers patient history; normal anatomy, including cross-sectional anatomy; sonography techniques; pathology; and related laboratory findings. And more than 3,100 images and anatomy drawings guide you in recognizing normal anatomy and abnormal pathology.
- Full-color presentation , including color scans of gross pathology photos, where appropriate, enhances your learning expe1rience and the teaching value of the text.
- Pathology tables give you quick access to clinical findings, laboratory findings, sonography findings, and differential considerations.
- Pedagogy, including chapter objectives and outlines, alerts you to the important information you will learn in each chapter.
- Evolve site includes PowerPoint slides, an image bank, review questions and a workbook answer key for students, and a test bank for faculty to aid in the reinforcement and teaching of sonography skills.
- Sonography Findings, highlighted with icon and special type, call attention to key clinical information.
Volume One
Part I: Foundations of Sonography
1. Foundations of Clinical Sonography
2. Essentials of Patient Care for the Sonographer
3. Ergonomics and Musculoskeletal Issues in Sonography
4. Introduction to Anatomical Relationships in the Abdominal-Pelvic Cavity
5. Comparative Sectional Anatomy of the Abdominal-Pelvic Cavity
6. Basic Ultrasound: Scanning Techniques, Terminology & Tips
7. Artifacts in General Ultrasound Images
PART II: Abdomen
8. Vascular System
9. Liver
10. Gallbladder and the Biliary System
11. Spleen
12. Pancreas
13. Gastrointestinal Tract
14. Peritoneal Cavity and Abdominal Wall
15. Urinary System
16. Retroperitoneum
17. Ultrasound Contrast Agents in the Abdomen
18. Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Techniques
19. Emergent Ultrasound Procedures
20. Sonographic Techniques in the Transplant Patient
PART III: Superficial Structures
21. The Breast
22. The Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
23. The Scrotum
24. The Musculoskeletal System
PART IV: Pediatrics
25. Neonatal & Pediatric Abdomen
26. Neonatal and Pediatric Adrenal & Urinary System
27. Neonatal & Infant Head
28. Infant & Pediatric Hip
29. Neonatal & Infant Spine
Volume Two
PART V: The Thoracic Cavity
30. Anatomic and Physiologic Relationships within the Thoracic Cavity
31. Hemodynamics for the Sonographer
32. Introduction to Echocardiographic Techniques, Terminology & Tips
33. Clinical Applications of Echocardiography:
34. Clinical Applications of Echocardiography
35. Fetal Echocardiography: Beyond the Four Chambers
36. Fetal Echocardiography: Congenital Heart Disease
Part VI: Cerebrovascular
37. Extracranial Cerebrovascular Evaluation
38. Intracranial Cerebrovascular Evaluation
39. Peripheral Arterial Evaluation
40. Peripheral Venous Evaluation
PART VII: Gynecology
41. Normal Anatomy and Physiology of the Female Pelvis
42. Sonographic Evaluation of the Female Pelvis
43. Pathology of the Uterus
44. Pathology of the Ovaries
45. Pathology of the Adnexa
46. The Role of Sonography in Female Infertility
PART VIII: Obstetrics
47. The Role of Sonography in Obstetrics
48. Clinical Ethics for Obstetric Sonography
49. The Normal First Trimester
50. First-Trimester Complications
51. Sonography of the Second and Third Trimesters
52. Obstetric Measurements and Gestational Age
53. Fetal Growth Assessment by Sonography
54. Sonography and High-Risk Pregnancy
55. Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Abnormalities
56. The Placenta
57. The Umbilical Cord
58. Amniotic Fluid, Fetal Membranes, and Fetal Hydrops
59. The Fetal Face and Neck
60. The Fetal Neural Axis
61. The Fetal Thorax
62. The Fetal Anterior Abdominal Wall
63. The Fetal Abdomen
64. The Fetal Urogenital System
65. The Fetal Skeleton
- No. of pages:
- 1664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 19th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323353755
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323441889
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323441858
Sandra Hagen-Ansert
Cardiology Department, Supervisor, Echo Lab, Scripps Clinic - Torrey Pines, CA.