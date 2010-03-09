Textbook of Diagnostic Microbiology
4th Edition
Description
Providing a solid introduction to the essentials of diagnostic microbiology, this accessible, full-color text helps you develop the problem-solving skills necessary for success in the clinical setting. A reader-friendly, "building block" approach to microbiology moves progressively from basic concepts to advanced understanding, guiding you through the systematic identification of etiologic agents of infectious diseases.
Key Features
- Building block approach encourages recall of previously learned information, enhancing your critical and problem solving skills.
- Case in Point feature introduces case studies at the beginning of each chapter.
- Issues to Consider encourages you to analyze and comprehend the case in point.
- Key Terms provide a list of the most important and relevant terms in each chapter.
- Objectives give a measurable outcome to achieve by completing the material.
- Points to Remember summarize and help clearly identify key concepts covered in each chapter.
- Learning assessment questions evaluate how well you have mastered the material.
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction to Clinical Microbiology
1. Bacterial Cell Structure, Physiology, Metabolism, and Genetics
2. Host-Parasite Interaction
3. The Laboratory Role in Infection Control
4. Control of Microorganisms
5. Performance Improvement in the Microbiology Laboratory
6. Specimen Collection and Processing
7. Microscopic Examination of Materials from Infected Sites
8. Use of Colonial Morphology for the Presumptive Identification of Microorganisms
9. Biochemical Identification of Gram-Negative Bacteria
10. Immunodiagnosis of Infectious Diseases
11. Applications of Molecular Diagnostics
12. Antibiotic Mechanisms of Action and Resistance
13. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
Part II Laboratory Identification of Significant Isolates
14. Staphylococci
15. Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Other Catalase-Negative Gram-Positive Cocci
16. Aerobic Gram-Positive Bacilli
17. Neisseria Species and Moraxella catarrhalis
18. Haemophilus and Other Fastidious Gram-Negative Bacilli
19. Enterobacteriaceae
20. Vibrio, Aeromonas, and Campylobacter Species
21. Nonfermenting and Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Bacilli
22. Anaerobes of Clinical Importance
23. Spirochetes
24. Chlamydia and Rickettsia
25. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma
26. Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Other Nontuberculosis Mycobacteria
27. Medically Significant Fungi
28. Diagnostic Parasitology
29. Clinical Virology
30. Agents of Bioterror
31. Biofilms: Architects of Disease
Part III Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases: an Organ System Approach to Diagnostic Microbiology
32. Upper and Lower Respiratory Tract Infections
33. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
34. Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Poisoning
35. Infections of the Central Nervous System
36. Bacteremia and Sepsis
37. Urinary Tract Infections
38. Genital Infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases
39. Infections in Special Populations
40. Zoonotic Diseases
41. Ocular Infections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437714937
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292610
About the Author
Connie Mahon
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Staff College, Center for Veterinary Medicine, Food and Drug Administration, Rockville, MD; Adjunct Faculty, Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, The George Washington University, Washington DC
Donald Lehman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Medical Technology, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA
George Manuselis
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus, Medical Technology Division, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH; Adjunct Faculty, Department of Natural Sciences and Forensic Science, Central Ohio Technical College, Newark, OH, USA