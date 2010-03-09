Textbook of Diagnostic Microbiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416061656, 9781437714937

Textbook of Diagnostic Microbiology

4th Edition

Authors: Connie Mahon Donald Lehman George Manuselis
eBook ISBN: 9781437714937
eBook ISBN: 9780323292610
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th March 2010
Page Count: 1104
Description

Providing a solid introduction to the essentials of diagnostic microbiology, this accessible, full-color text helps you develop the problem-solving skills necessary for success in the clinical setting. A reader-friendly, "building block" approach to microbiology moves progressively from basic concepts to advanced understanding, guiding you through the systematic identification of etiologic agents of infectious diseases.

Key Features

  • Building block approach encourages recall of previously learned information, enhancing your critical and problem solving skills.

  • Case in Point feature introduces case studies at the beginning of each chapter.

  • Issues to Consider encourages you to analyze and comprehend the case in point.

  • Key Terms provide a list of the most important and relevant terms in each chapter.

  • Objectives give a measurable outcome to achieve by completing the material.

  • Points to Remember summarize and help clearly identify key concepts covered in each chapter.

  • Learning assessment questions evaluate how well you have mastered the material.

Table of Contents

Part I Introduction to Clinical Microbiology

1. Bacterial Cell Structure, Physiology, Metabolism, and Genetics

2. Host-Parasite Interaction

3. The Laboratory Role in Infection Control

4. Control of Microorganisms

5. Performance Improvement in the Microbiology Laboratory

6. Specimen Collection and Processing

7. Microscopic Examination of Materials from Infected Sites

8. Use of Colonial Morphology for the Presumptive Identification of Microorganisms

9. Biochemical Identification of Gram-Negative Bacteria

10. Immunodiagnosis of Infectious Diseases

11. Applications of Molecular Diagnostics

12. Antibiotic Mechanisms of Action and Resistance

13. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Part II Laboratory Identification of Significant Isolates

14. Staphylococci

15. Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Other Catalase-Negative Gram-Positive Cocci

16. Aerobic Gram-Positive Bacilli

17. Neisseria Species and Moraxella catarrhalis

18. Haemophilus and Other Fastidious Gram-Negative Bacilli

19. Enterobacteriaceae

20. Vibrio, Aeromonas, and Campylobacter Species

21. Nonfermenting and Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Bacilli

22. Anaerobes of Clinical Importance

23. Spirochetes

24. Chlamydia and Rickettsia

25. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma

26. Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Other Nontuberculosis Mycobacteria

27. Medically Significant Fungi

28. Diagnostic Parasitology

29. Clinical Virology

30. Agents of Bioterror

31. Biofilms: Architects of Disease

Part III Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases: an Organ System Approach to Diagnostic Microbiology

32. Upper and Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

33. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

34. Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Poisoning

35. Infections of the Central Nervous System

36. Bacteremia and Sepsis

37. Urinary Tract Infections

38. Genital Infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

39. Infections in Special Populations

40. Zoonotic Diseases

41. Ocular Infections

Details

No. of pages:
1104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437714937
eBook ISBN:
9780323292610

About the Author

Connie Mahon

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Staff College, Center for Veterinary Medicine, Food and Drug Administration, Rockville, MD; Adjunct Faculty, Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, The George Washington University, Washington DC

Donald Lehman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Medical Technology, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA

George Manuselis

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus, Medical Technology Division, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH; Adjunct Faculty, Department of Natural Sciences and Forensic Science, Central Ohio Technical College, Newark, OH, USA

