Textbook of Dermatology, Leprology & Venereology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131221983, 9788131231562

Textbook of Dermatology, Leprology & Venereology

3rd Edition

Authors: Devinder Mohan Thappa
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221983
eBook ISBN: 9788131231562
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th April 2009
Page Count: 430
Description

Textbook of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology is an up-to-date, comprehensive book that presents the basic concepts of dermatology using a simple and student friendly approach. This book follows the syllabus recommended by Medical Council of India (MCI).

Key Features

    • Brief, concise, and illustrated book very useful for passing exams

    • Clinical approach followed throughout the text

    • Common phenomenon and signs as well as bedside and laboratory tests described

    • Clinical diagnosis and treatment of diseases thoroughly explained

New Features of the Third Edition

    • Includes better clinical photographs and updated therapeutics

    • Includes new and emerging therapies like light-based therapies

    • Includes colored line diagrams for better understanding

    • Clinical aspects strengthened by differential diagnosis

    • Important differential diagnosis tabulated with differentiating features for quick recapitulation

    • Medical curriculum for MBBS included with a specimen of question paper

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Physiology, Biochemistry, and Immunology of the Skin

3. Principles of Clinical Diagnosis

4. Phenomenon, Signs, and Tests

5. Side Laboratory Procedures

6. Bacterial Infections

7. Viral Infections

8. Fungal Infections

9. Infestations and Protozoal Infections

10. Papulosquamous Disorders

11. Eczema

12. Blistering Disorders (Vesiculobullous Disorders)

13. Tuberculosis of Skin (Cutaneous Tuberculosis)

14. Connective Tissue Disorders and Vasculitis

15. Urticaria, Pruritus, and Drug Eruptions

16. Disorders of Pigmentation

17. Disorders of Keratinization

18. Genodermatoses (Neurocutaneous Syndromes)

19. Nutritional and Metabolic Disorders

20. Disorders of Sebaceous and Sweat Glands

21. Disorders of Hair and Nails

22. Systemic Diseases and Skin

23. Psychological Aspects of Skin Diseases (Psychocutaneous Disorders)

24. Benign, Premalignant, and Malignant Tumors of the Skin

25. Skin and Age

26. Genital Ulcer Disease

27. Syphilis

28. Chancroid, Donovanosis, Herpes Genitalis, and Lymphogranuloma Venereum

29. Gonorrhea and Nongonococcal Urethritis

30. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

31. Minor STDs 2

32. Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease): Clinical Aspects and Diagnosis

33. Leprosy: Complications

34. Leprosy: Treatment

35. Differential Diagnosis

36. Topical Therapy

37. Systemic Therapy: Part I

38. Systemic Therapy: Part II

39. New and Emerging Topical, Systemic, and Light-Based Therapies

40. Basic Dermatologic Surgery and Cosmetology

About the Author

Devinder Mohan Thappa

Dr. Devinder Mohan Thappa, Professor, of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases since 2002 (earlier as head from 1996–2013) and Professor-in-charge and Head, Faculty Publications since 2013, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, India, He obtained his postgraduate degree from PGIMER, Chandigarh, India. He had 3 years’ experience of teaching undergraduates and postgraduates at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. Currently, he is Founder Editor-in-Chief of two medical science journals namely, International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research, and Pigment International. Involved in curriculum designing and its implementation for undergraduates and postgraduates at JIPMER, he has to his credit over 550 scientific publications in International/National specialty journals, and authorship of two books besides this book. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology, and Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology. He has been awarded with prestigious “Ambady, Sardari Lal, and AK Dutta Memorial Orations” by Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists, and Dr. Sardari Lal Memorial Oration Award for best paper in Indian Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, along with WHO Fellowship on STD and AIDS under University of Washington, Seattle, USA. He is a Fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences, and International Medical Science Academy, New Delhi. He was declared ‘International Man of the Millennium’ by International Biographic Centre, London in 1999 and subsequently awarded with ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 20th Century Award’ in March 2000 and ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century Award’ in 2001.

