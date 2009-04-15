Textbook of Dermatology, Leprology & Venereology

Dr. Devinder Mohan Thappa, Professor, of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases since 2002 (earlier as head from 1996–2013) and Professor-in-charge and Head, Faculty Publications since 2013, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, India, He obtained his postgraduate degree from PGIMER, Chandigarh, India. He had 3 years’ experience of teaching undergraduates and postgraduates at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. Currently, he is Founder Editor-in-Chief of two medical science journals namely, International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research, and Pigment International. Involved in curriculum designing and its implementation for undergraduates and postgraduates at JIPMER, he has to his credit over 550 scientific publications in International/National specialty journals, and authorship of two books besides this book. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology, and Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology. He has been awarded with prestigious “Ambady, Sardari Lal, and AK Dutta Memorial Orations” by Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists, and Dr. Sardari Lal Memorial Oration Award for best paper in Indian Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, along with WHO Fellowship on STD and AIDS under University of Washington, Seattle, USA. He is a Fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences, and International Medical Science Academy, New Delhi. He was declared ‘International Man of the Millennium’ by International Biographic Centre, London in 1999 and subsequently awarded with ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 20th Century Award’ in March 2000 and ‘2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century Award’ in 2001.