Textbook of Critical Care - 6th Edition

Textbook of Critical Care

6th Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition – Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Jean-Louis Vincent Edward Abraham Patrick Kochanek Frederick Moore Mitchell Fink
eBook ISBN: 9781437715682
eBook ISBN: 9780323249263
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th June 2011
Page Count: 1744
Textbook of Critical Care, by Drs. Jean-Louis Vincent, Edward Abraham, Frederick A. Moore, Patrick Kochanek, and Mitchell P. Fink, remains your best source on effective management of critically ill patients. This trusted reference - acclaimed for its success in bridging the gap between medical and surgical critical care - now features an even stronger focus on patient outcomes, equipping you with the proven, evidence-based guidance you need to successfully overcome a full range of practice challenges. Inside, you’ll find totally updated coverage of vital topics, such as coagulation and apoptosis in certain critical care illnesses, such as acute lung injury and adult respiratory distress syndrome; sepsis and other serious infectious diseases; specific organ dysfunction and failure; and many other vital topics. At www.expertconsult.com you can access the complete contents of the book online, rapidly searchable, with regular updates plus new videos that demonstrate how to perform key critical care procedures. The result is an even more indispensable reference for every ICU.

  • Access the complete contents of the book online at www.expertconsult.com, rapidly searchable, and stay current for years to come with regular online updates.

  • Practice with confidence by consulting with a "who’s who" of global experts on every facet of critical care medicine.

1 Sudden Deterioration of Neurological Status

2 Agitation/Delirium

3 Management of Acute Pain

4 Fever and Hypothermia

5 Very High Systemic Arterial Blood Pressure

6 Low Systemic Arterial Blood Pressure

7 Tachycardia and Bradycardia

8 Arterial Hypoxemia

9 Acute Respiratory Failure

10 Polyuria

11 Oliguria

12 Disturbances of Acid-base Balance

13 Hypernatremia and Hyponatremia

14 Hyperkalemia and Hypokalemia

15 Hyperphosphatemia and Hypophosphatemia

16 Hypomagnesemia

17 Hypercalcemia and Hypocalcemia

18 Hypoglycemia

19 Anemia

20 Thrombocytopenia

21 Coagulopathy

22 Jaundice

23 The Management of Gastrointestinal Bleeding

24 Ileus

25 Diarrhea

26 Rashes

27 Chest Pain

28 Biochemical or Electrocardiographic Evidence of Acute Myocardial Injury

29 Biochemical, Cellular, and Molecular Mechanisms of Neuronal Death and Secondary Brain Injury in Critical Care

30 Critical Neuropathophysiology

31 Advanced Bedside Neuromonitoring

32 Coma

33 Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation

34 Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke

35 Nontraumatic Intracerebral and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

36 Seizures in the Critically Ill

37 Neuromuscular Disorders in the ICU

38 Traumatic Brain Injury

39 Spinal Cord Injury

40 Neuroimaging

41 Intensive Care after Neurosurgery

42 Key Issues in Pediatric Neurointensive Care

43 Bedside Monitoring of Pulmonary Function

44 Principles of Gas Exchange

45 Arterial Blood Gas Interpretation

46 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM MECHANICS AND RESPIRATORY MUSCLE FUNCTION

47 Heart-Lung Interaction

48 Assist - Control Mechanical Ventilation

49 Patient-Ventilator Interaction

50 Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation

51 Noninvasive Ventilation

52 High Frequency Ventilation

53 Extracorporeal Life Support

54 Adjunctive Respiratory Therapy

55 Indications for and Management of Tracheostomy

56 Hyperbaric Oxygen in Critical Care

57 Imaging of the Chest

58 Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

59 Aspiration Pneumonitis and Pneumonia

60 Severe Asthma Exacerbation

61 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

62 Pulmonary Embolism

63 Other Embolic Syndromes (Air, Fat, Amniotic Fluid)

64 Pulmonary Hypertension

65 Pleural Disease and Pneumothorax

66 Community Acquired Pneumonia

67 Nosocomial Pneumonia

68 Pulmonary Infections in the Immunocompromised Patient

69 Lung Transplantation

70 Burns and Inhalation Injury

71 Drowning

72 Acute Parenchymal Disease in Infants and Children

73 Pulmonary Edema

74 Hemodynamic Monitoring

75 Acute Coronary Syndromes: Pathophysiology and Diagnosis

76 Acute Coronary Syndromes: Management and Complications

77 Invasive Cardiac Procedures

78 Supraventricular Arrhythmias

79 Ventricular Arrhythmias

80 Conduction Disturbances and Cardiac Pacemakers

81 Sudden Cardiac Death ¿ Implantable Defibrillators

82 Severe Heart Failure

83 Myocarditis and Acute Myopathies

84 Acquired and Congenital Heart Disease in Children

85 Pericardial Diseases

86 Emergent Valvular Disorders

87 Infectious Endocarditis

88 Hypertensive Urgencies and Crisis

89 Cardiac Surgery: Indications and Complications

90 Pathophysiology and Classification of Shock States

91 Resuscitation from Circulatory Shock

92 Inotropic Therapy

93 Mechanical Support in Cardiogenic Shock

94 Critical Care Nutrition

95 Nutritional Issues in Children

96 Portal hypertension

97 Ascites

98 Gastrointestinal hemorrhage

99 Hepatorenal Syndrome

100 Hepatopulmonary Syndrome

101 Hepatic Encephalopathy

102 Fulminant Hepatic Failure

103 Calculous and Acalculous Cholecystitis

104 Acute Pancreatitis

105 Peritonitis and Intra-Abdominal Infection

106 Ileus and Mechanical Bowel Obstruction

107 Toxic Megacolon and Ogilvie's Syndrome

108 Clinical Assessment of Renal Function

109 Metabolic Acidosis and Alkalosis

110 Disorders of Water Balance

111 Disorders of Plasma Potassium Concentration

112 Disorders of Calcium and Magnesium Metabolism

113 Fluid and Electrolytes in Children

114 Acute Renal Failure

115 Renal Replacement Therapy In The ICU

116 Urinary Tract Obstruction

117 Contrast Dye-induced Nephropathy

118 Glomerulonephritis and Interstitial Nephritis

119 Antimicrobials in Chemotherapy Strategy

120 Beta-lactam Drugs

121 Aminoglycosides

122 Fluoroquinolones

123 Macrolides

124 Agents with Primary Activity Against Gram-positive Bacteria

125 Metronidazole and other Antibiotics for Anaerobic Infections

126 Prevention and Control of Nosocomial Infection

127 Selective Digestive Decontamination

128 Vascular Catheter Related Infections

129 Pathophysiology of Sepsis and Multiple Organ Dysfunction

130 Septic Shock

131 Sepsis and Multiple Organ System Failure in Children

132 Acute Bacteremias

133 Infections of the Urogenital Tract

134 Central Nervous System Infections

135 Infections of Skin, Muscle, and Soft Tissue

136 Head and Neck Infections

137 Infections in the Immunocompromised Patient

138 Infectious Endocarditis

139 Fungal Infections

140 Influenza

141 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

142 Tuberculosis

143 MALARIA AND OTHER TROPICAL INFECTIONS IN THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

144 Rickettsial Diseases

145 Acute Viral Syndromes

146 Clostridium difficile colitis: Prevention and management

147 Tetanus

148 Botulism

149 Dengue

150 Anemia and Red Blood Cell Transfusion in Critically Ill Patients

151 Blood Component Therapies

152 Management of Leucopenia

153 Venous Thromboembolism in Medical-Surgical Critically Ill Patients

154 Hematologic Malignancies in the Intensive Care Unit

155 The Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Patient

156 Organ Toxicity of Cancer Chemotherapy

157 Hematology and Oncology in Children

158 Cardiovascular and Endocrinological Changes Associated with the Pregnant State

159 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

160 Acute Pulmonary Complications of Pregnancy

161 Peripartum Hemorrhage

162 Trauma in the Gravid Patient

163 Hyperglycemic Comas

164 Hyperglycemia and Blood Glucose Control

165 Adrenal Insufficiency

166 Thyroid Gland Disorders

167 Diabetes Insipidus

168 Metabolic and Endocrine Crises in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

169 General principles of Pharmokinetics and Pharmacodynamics

170 Poisoning: Overview of Approaches for Evaluation and Treatment

171 Ethanol, Methanol, and Ethylene Glycol

172 Anticonvulsants

173 Calcium Channel Antagonists

174 Drug Therapy in Renal Failure

175 Tricyclic and SSRI Anti-depressants

176 Clinical Use of Immunosuppressants

177 Digitalis

178 Heavy Metals

179 Hydrocarbons

180 Lithium

181 Theophylline and other Methyl Xanthines

182 Antipsychotic Agents

183 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Agents

184 Opioids

185 Pesticides and Herbicides

186 Sedatives and Hypnotics

187 Toxic Inhalants

188 Cocaine

189 Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Other Street Drugs

190 Pharmacoeconomics

191 Resuscitation of Hypovolemic Shock

192 Mediastinitis

193 Epistaxis

194 Management of the Postoperative Cardiac Surgical Patient

195 Management of Patients after Heart, Heart-lung or Lung Transplantation

196 Management of Patients after Kidney, Kidney-pancreas, or Pancreas Transplantation

197 Liver Transplantation

198 Intestinal and Multiple Organ Transplantation

199 Aortic Dissection

200 Splanchnic Ischemia

201 Abdominal Compartment Syndrome

202 Thrombolytics

203 Atheroembolization

204 Pressure Sores

205 Management of Pain, Anxiety, and Delirium

206 Burns

207 Thoracic Trauma

208 Abdominal Trauma

209 Pelvic and Major Long Bone Fractures

210 Pediatric Trauma

211 Management of the Brain Dead Organ Donor

212 Non-Heartbeating Organ Donation

213 Beyond Technology: Caring for the Critically Ill Patient

214 Conversations with Families of Critically Ill Patients

215 Resource Allocation in the Intensive Care Unit

216 Basic Ethical Principles in Critical Care

217 Ethical Controversies in Pediatric Critical Care

218 End of Life in the ICU

219 Determination of Brain Death

220 Building Teamwork to Improve Outcomes

221 The Pursuit of Performance Excellence

222 Severity of Illness Indices and Outcome Prediction: Development and Evaluation

223 Evaluating Pediatric Critical Care

224 Key Issues in Critical Care Nursing

225 Transport Medicine

226 Mass Critical Care

227 Evidence-Based Critical Care

228 Teaching Critical Care

No. of pages:
1744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437715682
eBook ISBN:
9780323249263

Jean-Louis Vincent

Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, Universit é Libre de Bruxelles, Department of Intensive Care, Erasme University Hospital, Brussels, Belgium

Edward Abraham

Professor and Dean, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Patrick Kochanek

Ake N. Grenvik Professor in Critical Care Medicine, Professor and Vice Chairman, Department of Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Anesthesiology, Pediatrics, and Clinical and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Director, Safar, Center for Resuscitation Research, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Frederick Moore

Professor of Surgery, Head, Acute Care Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida

Mitchell Fink

Professor of Surgery and Anesthesiology, Vice Chair for Critical Care, Department of Surgery, David Geffen School of MedicineUniversity of California – Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

