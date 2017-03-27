Textbook of Critical Care: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Comprehensive, concise, and readable, Textbook of Critical Care, First South Asia Edition, brings you fully up to date with the effective management of critically ill patients, providing the evidence-based guidance you need to overcome a full range of practice challenges. Drs. Jean-Louis Vincent, Edward Abraham, Frederick A. Moore, Patrick Kochanek, and Mitchell P. Fink are joined by other international experts who offer a multidisciplinary approach to critical care, sharing expertise in anesthesia, surgery, pulmonary medicine, and pediatrics. This highly acclaimed text offers ICU clinicians a new understanding of the pathophysiology of critical illness and new therapeutic approaches to critical care.
Features a wealth of tables, boxes, algorithms, diagnostic images, and key points that clarify important concepts and streamline complex information for quick reference.
PART 1 Common Problems
1 Sudden Deterioration in Neurologic Status, 2
Joseph M. Darby and Anupam Anupam
2 Agitation and Delirium, 6
Kwame Frimpong, E. Wesley Ely, and Arna Banerjee
3 Management of Acute Pain in the Intensive Care Unit, 11
David Boldt
4 Fever, 16
Mitchell P. Fink†
5 Very High Systemic Arterial Blood Pressure, 19
Michael Donahoe
6 Low Systemic Arterial Blood Pressure, 24
Anna W. McLean, Kyle J. Gunnerson, and Lakhmir S. Chawla
7 Tachycardia and Bradycardia, 27
Bryan Romito and Joseph S. Meltzer
8 Arterial Hypoxemia, 30
Jimmy Johannes and Rajan Saggar
9 Acute Respiratory Failure, 33
Igor Barjaktarevic and Tisha Wang
10 Pulmonary Edema, 38
Beth Y. Besecker and Elliott D. Crouser
11 Polyuria, 42
Ramesh Venkataraman and John A. Kellum
12 Oliguria, 45
Ramesh Venkataraman and John A. Kellum
13 Hypernatremia and Hyponatremia, 49
Sumit P. Singh
14 Hyperkalemia and Hypokalemia, 52
Bryan Romito and Anahat Dhillon
15 Hyperphosphatemia and Hypophosphatemia, 56
Sepehr Rejai and Sumit P. Singh
16 Hypomagnesemia, 59
Vadim Gudzenko
17 Hypocalcemia and Hypercalcemia, 61
Moustafa Hassan and Robert N. Cooney
18 Hypoglycemia, 64
Roshni Sreedharan and Basem Abdelmalak
19 Hyperglycemia, 69
Roshni Sreedharan and Basem Abdelmalak
20 Anemia, 73
Fahim A. Habib, Carl Schulman, and Stephen M. Cohn
21 Th rombocytopenia, 79
Andreas Greinacher and Sixten Selleng
22 Coagulopathy in the ICU, 84
Anthony J. Lewis and Matthew R. Rosengart
23 Jaundice, 88
Mitchell P. Fink†
24 Gastrointestinal Bleeding, 90
Christopher Wybourn and Andre Campbell
25 Ascites, 94
Zarah D. Antongiorgi and Jennifer Nguyen-Lee
26 Acute Abdominal Pain, 97
Lucy Z. Kornblith and Rochelle A. Dicker
27 Ileus, 100
Catherine E. Lewis
28 Diarrhea, 103
Rajeev Dhupar and Juan B. Ochoa
29 Rash and Fever, 106
Cheston B. Cunha and Burke A. Cunha
30 Chest Pain, 123
Arnold S. Baas and David T. Huang
31 Biochemical or Electrocardiographic Evidence of Acute Myocardial Injury, 128
Rory Farnan and Steven M. Hollenberg
PART 2 Common Approaches for Organ Support, Diagnosis, and Monitoring
32 Point-of-Care Ultrasound, 132
Sumit P. Singh and Davinder Ramsingh
33 Echocardiography, 138
Wolf Benjamin Kratzert and Aman Mahajan
34 Cardiovascular Monitoring, 152
Joseph S. Meltzer and Aaron M. Mittel
35 Bedside Monitoring of Pulmonary Function, 158
Michael A. Gentile and John D. Davies
36 Arterial Blood Gas Interpretation, 167
A. Murat Kaynar
37 Tracheal Intubation, 175
Alexander S. Niven and John D. Davies
38 Tracheostomy, 179
Pierpaolo Terragni, Chiara Faggiano, and Luca Brazzi
39 Mechanical Ventilation, 184
Neil R. MacIntyre
40 Renal Replacement Th erapy, 189
Eric Hoste and Floris Vanommeslaeghe
41 Targeted Temperature Management and Therapeutic Hypothermia, 194
Kees H. Polderman
42 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (Venovenous and Venoarterial ECMO), 200
Vadim Gudzenko, Peyman Benharash, and Heidi J. Dalton
43 Nutritional Support in Adults, 207
Arthur R.H. van Zanten
44 Nutritional Support in Children, 215
Staci Collins, Dianne Mills, and David M. Steinhorn
45 Early Ambulation in the ICU, 220
Angela K.M. Lipshutz and Michael A. Gropper
46 Role of Early Mobilization in the Prevention of ICU-Acquired Weakness, 225
Howard L. Saft and Sumit P. Singh
PART 3 Central Nervous System
47 Advanced Bedside Neuromonitoring, 230
Jovany Cruz Navarro and Claudia S. Robertson
48 Coma, 235
Joerg-Patrick Stubgen, Fred Plum†, and Patrick M. Kochanek
49 Use of Brain Injury Biomarkers in Critical Care Settings, 248
Dongnan Yu, Zhihui Yang, and Kevin K.W. Wang
50 Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation, 252
Clift on W. Callaway and Joshua C. Reynolds
51 Delirium, 267
Colleen M. Moran and David Crippen
52 Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke, 273
Ashutosh P. Jadhav and Lawrence R. Wechsler
53 Nontraumatic Intracerebral and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, 284
Allyson R. Zazulia and Michael N. Diringer
54 Seizures in the Critically Ill, 295
Sebastian Pollandt, Adriana Bermeo-Ovalle, and Th omas P. Bleck
55 Neuromuscular Disorders in the Critically Ill, 306
Diana J. Goodman and Th omas P. Bleck
56 Traumatic Brain Injury, 314
Kimberly S. Meyer and Donald W. Marion
57 Spinal Cord Injury, 322
Allan D. Levi
58 Neuroimaging, 327
David J. Michelson and Stephen Ashwal
59 Intensive Care Aft er Neurosurgery, 339
Andrew I.R. Maas, Philippe G. Jorens, and Nino Stocchetti
60 Key Issues in Pediatric Neurointensive Care, 351
Patrick M. Kochanek, Michael J. Bell, Robert W. Hickey, Hulya Bayır, Ericka L. Fink, Randall A. Ruppel, and Robert S.B. Clark
PART 4 Pulmonary
61 Patient-Ventilator Interaction, 366
V. Marco Ranieri, Vincenzo Squadrone, Lorenzo Appendini, and Cesare Gregoretti
62 Noninvasive Positive-Pressure Ventilation, 373
Felix Yu and Nicholas S. Hill
63 Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation, 380
Hernan Aguirre-Bermeo, Ferran Roche-Campo, and Jordi Mancebo
64 Adjunctive Respiratory Th erapy, 385
Sanjay Manocha and Keith R. Walley
65 Hyperbaric Oxygen in Critical Care, 389
Kinjal N. Sethuraman and Stephen R. Th om
66 Imaging of the Chest, 392
Caron L. Boyd Dover and Kerry Michael Link
67 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, 413
Lorraine B. Ware, Julie A. Bastarache, and Gordon R. Bernard
68 Aspiration Pneumonitis and Pneumonia, 425
Paul E. Marik
69 Severe Asthma Exacerbation, 429
Th omas C. Corbridge and Susan J. Corbridge
70 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, 435
Peter M.A. Calverley and Paul Phillip Walker
71 Pulmonary Embolism, 442
David Jimenez, Roger D. Yusen, and Russell D. Hull
72 Pulmonary Hypertension, 456
Lewis J. Rubin
73 Pneumothorax, 461
Hans J. Lee, Lonny Yarmus, and David Feller-Kopman
74 Community-Acquired Pneumonia, 464
Girish B. Nair and Michael S. Niederman
75 Nosocomial Pneumonia, 477
Gianluigi Li Bassi, Miguel Ferrer, and Antoni Torres
76 Drowning, 493
David Szpilman, James P. Orlowski, and Joost Bierens
77 Acute Parenchymal Disease in Pediatric Patients, 500
Kathleen M. Ventre and John H. Arnold
PART 5 Cardiovascular
78 Acute Coronary Syndromes: Th erapy, 520
Joanne Mazzarelli and Steven M. Hollenberg
79 Supraventricular Arrhythmias, 532
John Camm and Irina Savelieva
80 Ventricular Arrhythmias, 541
Raul J. Gazmuri, Cristina Santonocito, and Yenal I.J. Harper
81 Conduction Disturbances and Cardiac Pacemakers, 550
Jason Knight and John Sarko
82 Myocarditis and Acute Myopathies, 557
Fredric Ginsberg and Joseph E. Parrillo
83 Acquired and Congenital Heart Disease in Children, 569
Duncan Macrae and Cecilia Korb
84 Pericardial Diseases, 585
Bernhard Maisch and Arsen D. Ristic
85 Emergency Heart Valve Disorders, 593
Jason P. Linefsky and Catherine M. Otto
86 Infectious Endocarditis, 602
Michel Wolff , Jean-Francois Timsit, and Bruno Mourvillier
87 Hypertensive Crisis: Emergency and Urgency, 609
Shweta Bansal and Stuart L. Linas
88 Pathophysiology and Classifi cation of Shock States, 617
Mark E. Astiz
89 Resuscitation from Circulatory Shock, 623
Benoit Vallet, Emmanuel Robin, and Gilles Lebuff e
90 Inotropic Th erapy, 628
Jean-Louis Teboul, Xavier Monnet, and Mathieu Jozwiak
91 Mechanical Support in Cardiogenic Shock, 637
Chris C. Cook and Th omas G. Gleason
PART 6 Gastrointestinal
92 Portal Hypertension: Critical Care Considerations, 650
Elizabeth Th omas and Jeff Fair
93 Hepatorenal Syndrome, 657
Anahat Dhillon and Brent Ershoff
94 Hepatopulmonary Syndrome, 662
Cody D. Turner and David C. Kaufman
95 Hepatic Encephalopathy, 665
Alvaro Martinez-Camacho, Brett E. Fortune, and Gregory T. Everson
96 Fulminant Hepatic Failure, 673
Jeff rey Dellavolpe, Roland Amathieu, and Ali Al-Khafaji
97 Calculous and Acalculous Cholecystitis, 680
Samuel A. Tisherman
98 Acute Pancreatitis, 685
Pamela Lipsett and Mario Rueda
99 Peritonitis and Intraabdominal Infection, 692
Justin P. Wagner, David C. Chen, Philip S. Barie, and Jonathan R. Hiatt
100 Ileus and Mechanical Bowel Obstruction, 703
Janeen Rene Jordan and Stephanie Markle
101 Toxic Megacolon and Ogilvie’s Syndrome, 705
Chasen Ashley Croft
PART 7 Renal
102 Clinical Assessment of Renal Function, 712
Todd W.B. Gehr and Anton C. Schoolwerth
103 Biomarkers of Acute Kidney Injury, 718
Charles L. Edelstein
104 Metabolic Acidosis and Alkalosis, 726
Ashita J. Tolwani, Manish K. Saha, and Keith M. Wille
105 Water Metabolism, 743
Elchanan Fried and Charles Weissman
106 Disorders of Calcium and Magnesium Metabolism, 751
Michelle K. McNutt and Rosemary A. Kozar
107 Fluid and Volume Th erapy in the ICU, 761
Todd W. Robinson and Barry I. Freedman
108 Fluids and Electrolytes in Pediatrics, 766
Desmond Bohn
109 Acute Kidney Injury, 773
Elwaleed A. Elhassan and Robert W. Schrier
110 Urinary Tract Obstruction, 784
John Montford, Isaac Teitelbaum, and Scott Liebman
111 Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury, 790
Ayub Akbari and Swapnil Hiremath
112 Glomerulonephritis, 794
Sara T. Burgardt, Vivek R. Sanghani, Ronald J. Falk, and Gerald A. Hladik
113 Interstitial Nephritis, 799
Sara T. Burgardt, Vivek R. Sanghani, Ronald J. Falk, and Gerald A. Hladik
PART 8 Infectious Diseases
114 Antimicrobial Stewardship, 802
Marin H. Kollef and Scott T. Micek
115 Prevention and Control of Nosocomial Pneumonia, 807
Richard G. Wunderink
116 Antimicrobial Agents with Primary Activity Against Gram-Negative Bacteria, 812
Rose Jung and Susan J. Lewis
117 Antimicrobial Agents with Primary Activity Against Gram-Positive Bacteria, 818
Kelli A. Cole and Diane M. Cappelletty
118 Antimicrobial Agents Active Against Anaerobic Bacteria, 827
Itzhak Brook
119 Selective Decontamination of the Digestive Tract, 832
Anne Marie G.A. De Smet
120 Vascular Catheter-Related Infections, 837
Jean-Francois Timsit
121 Septic Shock, 843
Jean-Louis Vincent
122 Sepsis and Multiple Organ System Failure in Children, 849
Joseph A. Carcillo and Jan A. Hazelzet
123 Infections of the Urogenital Tract, 855
Florian M.E. Wagenlehner, Adrian Pilatz, Wolfgang Weidner, and Kurt G. Naber
124 Central Nervous System Infections, 862
Michael J. Bradshaw and Karen C. Bloch
125 Infections of Skin, Muscle, and Soft Tissue, 877
David C. Evans and Steven M. Steinberg
126 Head and Neck Infections, 884
Jeremy D. Gradon
127 Infections in the Immunocompromised Patient, 889
Steven A. McGloughlin and David L. Paterson
128 Infectious Endocarditis, 896
Anastasia Antoniadou and Helen Giamarellou
129 Fungal Infections, 900
Philipp Koehler, Paul O. Gubbins, and Oliver A. Cornely
130 Infl uenza, 912
Steven M. Opal and Anand Kumar
131 Human Immunodefi ciency Virus Infection, 919
M. Patricia George and Alison Morris
132 Tuberculosis, 924
Melissa L. New and Edward D. Chan
133 Malaria and Other Tropical Infections in the Intensive Care Unit, 932
Frederique A. Jacquerioz and Daniel G. Bausch
134 Acute Viral Syndromes, 947
John F. McNamara and David L. Paterson
135 Clostridium diffi cile Infection, 954
Mark H. Wilcox
PART 9 Hematology
136 Anemia and RBC Transfusion, 958
Shane W. English and Lauralyn McIntyre
137 Blood Component Th erapies, 964
James P. Isbister
138 Venous Th romboembolism in Medical-Surgical Critically Ill Patients, 971
Robert J. Walter and Lisa K. Moores
139 Monitoring of Coagulation Status, 976
John Leo Anderson-Dam
140 Anticoagulation in the Intensive Care Unit, 979
Jerrold H. Levy
141 Critical Care of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipient, 983
Robert M. Kotloff , Aanchal Kapoor, and Steve G. Peters
PART 10 Obstetrics
142 Cardiovascular and Endocrinologic Changes Associated with Pregnancy, 988
Marie R. Baldisseri
143 Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy, 994
Marie R. Baldisseri
144 Acute Pulmonary Complications During Pregnancy, 1000
Cornelia R. Graves
145 Postpartum Hemorrhage, 1006
Cornelia R. Graves
146 Neurologic Critical Illness in Pregnancy, 1012
Paul M. Vespa
PART 11 Endocrine
147 Hyperglycemia and Blood Glucose Control, 1018
Dieter Mesotten and Greet Van Den Berghe
148 Adrenal Insuffi ciency, 1024
Herwig Gerlach
149 Th yroid Disorders, 1034
Angela M. Leung and Alan P. Farwell
150 Diabetes Insipidus, 1043
Serge Brimioulle
151 Metabolic and Endocrine Crises in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, 1046
Andrew C. Argent
PART 12 Pharmacology and Toxicology
152 General Principles of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics, 1062
Richard C. Brundage and Henry J. Mann
153 Poisoning: Overview of Approaches for Evaluation and Treatment, 1070
Brenna Farmer and Donna L. Seger
PART 13 Surgery/Trauma
154 Resuscitation of Hypovolemic Shock, 1078
Juan Carlos Puyana
155 Mediastinitis, 1081
Giovanni Piovesana and Th omas M. Beaver
156 Epistaxis, 1085
Rohit Pravin Patel
157 Management of the Postoperative Cardiac Surgical Patient, 1088
Patrick J. O’Neill, Conrad F. Diven, and Daniel R. Meldrum
158 Intensive Care Unit Management of Lung Transplant Patients, 1099
Satish Chandrashekaran, Amir Emtiazjoo, and Juan C. Salgado
159 Management of the Postoperative Liver Transplant Patient, 1106
Gregory Beilman and Kaysie Banton
160 Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplantation: The Ultimate Treatment for Intestinal Failure, 1115
Geoff rey J. Bond, Rajesh K. Aneja, Sarangarajan Ranganathan, Kathryn Felmet, Jeff rey A. Rudolph, Jorge Reyes, and George V. Mazariegos
161 Aortic Dissection, 1129
Neel R. Sodha and Frank W. Sellke
162 Splanchnic Ischemia, 1135
Jeroen J. Kolkman and Robert H. Geelkerken
163 Abdominal Compartment Syndrome, 1143
Zsolt J. Balogh and Frederick A. Moore
164 Extremity Compartment Syndromes, 1147
Roman Košir and Andrej Cˇretnik
165 Th romboembolization and Th rombolytic Th erapy, 1157
Michael C. Madigan and Edith Tzeng
166 Atheroembolization, 1164
Aravinda Page and Yasir Abu-Omar
167 Pressure Ulcers, 1169
Corbin E. Goerlich and Laura J. Moore
168 Burns, Including Inhalation Injury, 1172
Robert L. Sheridan
169 Th oracic Trauma, 1180
Walter L. Biffl
170 Abdominal Trauma, 1188
Angie Ingraham and Andrew B. Peitzman
171 Pelvic and Major Long Bone Fractures, 1191
Randolph Edwards and Orlando Kirton
172 Pediatric Trauma, 1195
Constance Lee and Shawn D. Larson
173 Management of the Brain-Dead Organ Donor, 1205
Krista Turner
174 Donation Aft er Cardiac Death (Non-Heart-Beating Donation), 1212
Stephanie Grace Yi and Sherilyn Gordon Burroughs
PART 14 Ethical and End-of-Life Issues
175 Conversations with Families of Critically Ill Patients, 1224
Margaret L. Isaac and J. Randall Curtis
176 Resource Allocation in the Intensive Care Unit, 1229
Gordon D. Rubenfeld
177 Basic Ethical Principles in Critical Care, 1234
Th omas A. Bledsoe, Nicholas S. Ward, and Mitchell M. Levy
178 Determination of Brain Death, 1238
Rajeev K. Garg and Th omas P. Bleck
PART 15 Organization and Management
179 Building Teamwork to Improve Outcomes, 1242
Daleen Aragon Penoyer, Carinda Feild, and Joseph Abdellatif Ibrahim
180 Th e Pursuit of Performance Excellence, 1247
Josh Ettinger, Joel H. Ettinger, Peter J. Pronovost, and Th omas G. Rainey
181 Severity of Illness Indices and Outcome Prediction: Adults, 1256
Th omas L. Higgins
182 Severity of Illness Indices and Outcome Prediction: Children, 1270
Anthony D. Slonim and Murray M. Pollack
183 Long-Term Outcomes of Critical Illness, 1277
Florian B. Mayr and Sachin Yende
184 Mass Critical Care, 1280
Ariel L. Shiloh, Richard H. Savel, and Vladimir Kvetan
185 Telemedicine in Intensive Care, 1293
Alejandro J. Lopez-Magallon, Joan Sanchez-de-Toledo, and Ricardo Munoz
186 Teaching Critical Care, 1297
Christopher K. Schott
- No. of pages:
- 1406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 27th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131248935
Jean-Louis Vincent
Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, Universit é Libre de Bruxelles, Department of Intensive Care, Erasme University Hospital, Brussels, Belgium
Edward Abraham
Professor and Dean, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Frederick Moore
Professor of Surgery, Head, Acute Care Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida
Patrick Kochanek
Ake N. Grenvik Professor in Critical Care Medicine, Professor and Vice Chairman, Department of Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Anesthesiology, Pediatrics, and Clinical and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Director, Safar, Center for Resuscitation Research, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Mitchell Fink
Professor of Surgery and Anesthesiology, Vice Chair for Critical Care, Department of Surgery, David Geffen School of MedicineUniversity of California – Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California