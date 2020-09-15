Textbook of Clinical Neuroanatomy

• Revised as per the Competency-Based Undergraduate Curriculum and ensured coverage of all the competencies.

• Extensive revision of chapters on Development of the Nervous System, Dermatomes and Muscular Activity, Central Nervous System, Spinal Cord, Brainstem, Cerebellum and Fourth Ventricle, Cerebrum, Basal Nuclei, White Matter of the Cerebrum and Lateral Ventricles, Blood Supply of the Brain, Somatic Motor and Sensory Pathways, Special Senses and Their Neural Pathways.

• Enriched text with newer developments, additional new diagrams, clinical photographs, flowcharts, tables to facilitate greater retention of knowledge.

• Clinical correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts have been modified extensively.

• Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers.

• Important facts to remember useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, etc.