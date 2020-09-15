Textbook of Clinical Neuroanatomy
4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of this book is thoroughly updated in accordance with the competency-based curriculum of neuroanatomy as per the revised guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country, and nearby countries. This profusely illustrated book has been designed in simple and easy to understand language provides essential knowledge of neuroanatomy without extraneous details. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information also provides the knowledge through its feature – Clinical correlations.
Key Features
• Revised as per the Competency-Based Undergraduate Curriculum and ensured coverage of all the competencies.
• Extensive revision of chapters on Development of the Nervous System, Dermatomes and Muscular Activity, Central Nervous System, Spinal Cord, Brainstem, Cerebellum and Fourth Ventricle, Cerebrum, Basal Nuclei, White Matter of the Cerebrum and Lateral Ventricles, Blood Supply of the Brain, Somatic Motor and Sensory Pathways, Special Senses and Their Neural Pathways.
• Enriched text with newer developments, additional new diagrams, clinical photographs, flowcharts, tables to facilitate greater retention of knowledge.
• Clinical correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts have been modified extensively.
• Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers.
• Important facts to remember useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, etc.
Table of Contents
1 Development of the Nervous System
2 Organization and Functions of the Nervous System
3 Peripheral Nerves and Ganglia
4 Receptors and Effectors
5 Dermatomes and Muscular Activity
6 Central Nervous System: An Overview
7 Spinal Cord
8 Brainstem
9 Nuclei, Functional Components and Distribution of Cranial Nerves
10 Cerebellum and Fourth Ventricle
11 Diencephalon and Third Ventricle
12 Cerebrum
13 Basal Nuclei (Basal Ganglia)
14 White Matter of the Cerebrum and Lateral Ventricles
15 Blood Supply of the Brain
16 Meninges and Cerebrospinal Fluid
17 Somatic Motor and Sensory Pathways
18 Special Senses and Their Neural Pathways
19 Reticular Formation and Limbic System
20 Autonomic Nervous System
Multiple Choice Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2021
- Published:
- 15th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131261354
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.