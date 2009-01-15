Textbook of Clinical Neuroanatomy
2nd Edition
Description
This book is primarily designed for undergraduate medical and dental students. Also, it is an authoritative reference source for postgraduates and practicing neurologists and neurosurgeons.
Key Features
- All chapters revised and updated, including
- details on cranial nerves and their lesions, blood supply and cerebrovascular accidents, motor and sensory disorders.
- new line diagrams, and real life photographs and MRI scans.
- Simple, to-the-point, easy-to-understand exam-oriented text
- Numerous, four coloured, large sized, and easy-to-draw diagrams
- Text provides unique problem based clinical and functional perspective
Table of Contents
1 Development of the Nervous System
2 Organization and Functions of the Nervous System
3 Peripheral Nerves and Ganglia
4 Receptors and Effectors
5 Dermatomes and Muscular Activity
6 Central Nervous System: An Overview
7 Spinal Cord
8 Brainstem
9 Nuclei, Functional Components and Distribution of Cranial Nerves
10 Cerebellum and Fourth Ventricle
11 Diencephalon and Third Ventricle
12 Cerebrum
13 Basal Nuclei (Basal Ganglia)
14 White Matter of the Cerebrum and Lateral Ventricles
15 Blood Supply of the Brain
16 Meninges and Cerebrospinal Fluid
17 Somatic Motor and Sensory Pathways
18 Special Senses and Their Neural Pathways
19 Reticular Formation and Limbic System
20 Autonomic Nervous System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131229811
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.