Textbook of Clinical Embryology
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of this book is thoroughly updated in accordance with the syllabus of Embryology recommended by the Medical Council of India. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides the essential knowledge of embryology without extraneous details. The specific learning objectives have been given in the beginning of each chapter to facilitate self-learning by the students.
Key Features
Salient Features
- Inclusion of new features such as learning objectives, timing of key developmental events facilitate to focus on important facts
- Thorough revision of the chapters on cell division and gametogenesis, extraembryonic membranes, developments of face, nose and palate; cardiovascular system, urogenital system
- Present applications of embryology in clinical practice
- Inclusion of new diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams for easy understanding and reproducibility
- Addition of an appendix on embryological structures and their derivatives help in quick recall
Online Features
Complimentary access to online animations, chapter-wise image bank along with complete e-book
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction to Human Embryology
2 Reproductive System
3 Cell Division and Gametogenesis
4 Fertilization and Formation of Germ Layers
5 Formation of Primitive Streak, Notochord, Neural Tube, Subdivisions of
Intraembryonic Mesoderm, and Folding of Embryo
6 Extraembryonic Membranes and Twinning
7 Integumentary System
8 Skeletal System
9 Muscular System
10 Pharyngeal Apparatus
11 Development of Tongue and Thyroid
12 Development of Face, Nose, and Palate
13 Digestive Tract
14 Major Digestive Glands and Spleen
15 Development of Oral Cavity (Mouth)
16 Respiratory System
17 Body Cavities and Diaphragm
18 Development of Heart
19 Development of Blood Vessels
20 Development of Urinary System
21 Genital System
22 Development of Nervous System
23 Pituitary, Pineal, and Adrenal Glands
24 Eye and Ear
25 Medical Genetics
26 Application of Embryology in Clinical Practice
Multiple Choice Questions
Figure Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 18th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249376
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248829
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.