Textbook of Clinical Embryology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131248829, 9788131249376

Textbook of Clinical Embryology

2nd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
eBook ISBN: 9788131249376
Paperback ISBN: 9788131248829
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 18th July 2017
Page Count: 382
Description

The second edition of this book is thoroughly updated in accordance with the syllabus of Embryology recommended by the Medical Council of India. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides the essential knowledge of embryology without extraneous details. The specific learning objectives have been given in the beginning of each chapter to facilitate self-learning by the students.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Inclusion of new features such as learning objectives, timing of key developmental events facilitate to focus on important facts

  • Thorough revision of the chapters on cell division and gametogenesis, extraembryonic membranes, developments of face, nose and palate; cardiovascular system, urogenital system

  • Present applications of embryology in clinical practice

  • Inclusion of new diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams for easy understanding and reproducibility

  • Addition of an appendix on embryological structures and their derivatives help in quick recall

Online Features

Complimentary access to online animations, chapter-wise image bank along with complete e-book

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction to Human Embryology

2 Reproductive System

3 Cell Division and Gametogenesis

4 Fertilization and Formation of Germ Layers

5 Formation of Primitive Streak, Notochord, Neural Tube, Subdivisions of
Intraembryonic Mesoderm, and Folding of Embryo

6 Extraembryonic Membranes and Twinning

7 Integumentary System

8 Skeletal System

9 Muscular System

10 Pharyngeal Apparatus

11 Development of Tongue and Thyroid

12 Development of Face, Nose, and Palate

13 Digestive Tract

14 Major Digestive Glands and Spleen

15 Development of Oral Cavity (Mouth)

16 Respiratory System

17 Body Cavities and Diaphragm

18 Development of Heart

19 Development of Blood Vessels

20 Development of Urinary System

21 Genital System

22 Development of Nervous System

23 Pituitary, Pineal, and Adrenal Glands

24 Eye and Ear

25 Medical Genetics

26 Application of Embryology in Clinical Practice

Multiple Choice Questions

Figure Credits

Index

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131249376
Paperback ISBN:
9788131248829

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

