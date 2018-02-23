Today’s echocardiography continues to be a low-cost, minimal-risk procedure with the potential to yield a vast amount of detailed, precise anatomic and physiologic information. Dr. Catherine Otto’s Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, 6th Edition, clearly outlines how to master the core principles of echocardiographic imaging in order to make an initial diagnosis and integrate this data in clinical decision making for patients with a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. Ideal for cardiology fellows, medicine residents, and cardiac sonography students, this bestselling text teaches all the essential elements of ultrasound physics, tomographic and 3D anatomy, image acquisition, advanced imaging modalities, and application in specific disease categories– all with a practical, problem-based approach.