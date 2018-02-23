Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography
6th Edition
Today’s echocardiography continues to be a low-cost, minimal-risk procedure with the potential to yield a vast amount of detailed, precise anatomic and physiologic information. Dr. Catherine Otto’s Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, 6th Edition, clearly outlines how to master the core principles of echocardiographic imaging in order to make an initial diagnosis and integrate this data in clinical decision making for patients with a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. Ideal for cardiology fellows, medicine residents, and cardiac sonography students, this bestselling text teaches all the essential elements of ultrasound physics, tomographic and 3D anatomy, image acquisition, advanced imaging modalities, and application in specific disease categories– all with a practical, problem-based approach.
- Concentrates on the foundational concepts you need to know to perform and interpret echocardiographic studies and to pass your board exams.
- Covers all advanced echo techniques, including contrast echo, 3D echo, and myocardial mechanics, as well as intraoperative and intra-procedural transesophageal echocardiography (TEE).
- Discusses what alternative diagnostic approaches to initiate when echocardiography does not provide a definitive answer.
Chapter 1. Principles of Echocardiographic Image Acquisition and Doppler Analysis
Chapter 2. Normal Anatomy and Flow Patterns on Transthoracic Echocardiography
Chapter 3. Transesophageal Echocardiography
Chapter 4. Specialized Echocardiography Applications
Chapter 5. Clinical Indications and Quality Assurance
Chapter 6. Left and Right Ventricular Systolic Function
Chapter 7. Ventricular Diastolic Filling and Function
Chapter 8. Coronary Artery Disease
Chapter 9. Cardiomyopathies, Hypertensive and Pulmonary Heart Disease
Chapter 10. Pericardial Disease
Chapter 11. Valvular Stenosis
Chapter 12. Valvular Regurgitation
Chapter 13. Prosthetic Valves
Chapter 14. Endocarditis
Chapter 15. Cardiac Masses and Potential Cardiac Source of Embolus
Chapter 16. Diseases of the Great Arteries
Chapter 17. The Adult with Congenital Heart Disease
Chapter 18. Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography
Appendix A: Normal Values for Echocardiographic Measurements
Appendix B: Evidence Tables
Catherine Otto
Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.
Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA