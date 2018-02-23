Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323480482, 9780323611978

Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography

6th Edition

Authors: Catherine Otto
eBook ISBN: 9780323611978
eBook ISBN: 9780323611961
eBook ISBN: 9780323481830
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323480482
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2018
Page Count: 592
Description

Today’s echocardiography continues to be a low-cost, minimal-risk procedure with the potential to yield a vast amount of detailed, precise anatomic and physiologic information. Dr. Catherine Otto’s Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, 6th Edition, clearly outlines how to master the core principles of echocardiographic imaging in order to make an initial diagnosis and integrate this data in clinical decision making for patients with a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. Ideal for cardiology fellows, medicine residents, and cardiac sonography students, this bestselling text teaches all the essential elements of ultrasound physics, tomographic and 3D anatomy, image acquisition, advanced imaging modalities, and application in specific disease categories– all with a practical, problem-based approach.

Key Features

  • Concentrates on the foundational concepts you need to know to perform and interpret echocardiographic studies and to pass your board exams.

  • Covers all advanced echo techniques, including contrast echo, 3D echo, and myocardial mechanics, as well as intraoperative and intra-procedural transesophageal echocardiography (TEE).

  • Discusses what alternative diagnostic approaches to initiate when echocardiography does not provide a definitive answer.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

Glossary

Key Equations

Chapter 1. Principles of Echocardiographic Image Acquisition and Doppler Analysis

Chapter 2. Normal Anatomy and Flow Patterns on Transthoracic Echocardiography

Chapter 3. Transesophageal Echocardiography

Chapter 4. Specialized Echocardiography Applications

Chapter 5. Clinical Indications and Quality Assurance

Chapter 6. Left and Right Ventricular Systolic Function

Chapter 7. Ventricular Diastolic Filling and Function

Chapter 8. Coronary Artery Disease

Chapter 9. Cardiomyopathies, Hypertensive and Pulmonary Heart Disease

Chapter 10. Pericardial Disease

Chapter 11. Valvular Stenosis

Chapter 12. Valvular Regurgitation

Chapter 13. Prosthetic Valves

Chapter 14. Endocarditis

Chapter 15. Cardiac Masses and Potential Cardiac Source of Embolus

Chapter 16. Diseases of the Great Arteries

Chapter 17. The Adult with Congenital Heart Disease

Chapter 18. Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography

Appendix A: Normal Values for Echocardiographic Measurements

Appendix B: Evidence Tables

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323611978
eBook ISBN:
9780323611961
eBook ISBN:
9780323481830
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323480482

About the Author

Catherine Otto

Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

