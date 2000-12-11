Textbook of Bunion Surgery
3rd Edition
Description
This book presents an in-depth look at bunion deformity in a reference format accessible to all readers. It presents the most current knowledge on pathomechanics, conservative therapies, surgical therapies, and complications related to bunion management. Chapters follow a consistent format with many drawings and photographs illustrating the subject. This updated edition has been rewritten and revised, with additional topics and findings.
Table of Contents
PART 1: PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION
Chapter 1: Preoperative Evaluation of the Bunion Patient
Chapter 2: Specific Preoperative Considerations
PART 2: SURGICAL PROCEDURES
Chapter 3: Soft Tissue Bunion Procedures
Chapter 4: Phalangeal Osteotomy Procedures
Chapter 5: Austin-Type Bunionectomy
Chapter 6: Osteotomies of the First Metatarsal Head
Chapter 7: The SCARF Procedure
Chapter 8: Closing Abductory Wedge Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal and Its Modifications
Chapter 9: Crescentic Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal Base
Chapter 10: Opening Abductory Wedge Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal Base
Chapter 11: Double Osteotomy Procedure of the First Metatarsal
Chapter 12: Lapidus Procedure
Chapter 13: Keller Procedure
Chapter 14: Implant Procedures
Chapter 15: 1st Metatarsophalangeal Joint Arthrodesis
PART 3: COMPLICATIONS OF BUNION SURGERY
Chapter 16: Hallux Limitus / Hallux Rigidus
Chapter 17: Hallux Varus
Chapter 18: Intraoperative Complications
Chapter 19: Implant Complications
Chapter 20: Postoperative Complications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2001
- Published:
- 11th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721677842
About the Author
Joshua Gerbert
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Podiatric Surgery & Applied Biomechanics, California College of Podiatric Medicine, San Francisco, CA