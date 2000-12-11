Textbook of Bunion Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780721677842, 9781437713237

Textbook of Bunion Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Joshua Gerbert
eBook ISBN: 9781437713237
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721677842
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2000
Page Count: 512
Description

This book presents an in-depth look at bunion deformity in a reference format accessible to all readers. It presents the most current knowledge on pathomechanics, conservative therapies, surgical therapies, and complications related to bunion management. Chapters follow a consistent format with many drawings and photographs illustrating the subject. This updated edition has been rewritten and revised, with additional topics and findings.

Table of Contents

PART 1: PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION
Chapter 1: Preoperative Evaluation of the Bunion Patient
Chapter 2: Specific Preoperative Considerations

PART 2: SURGICAL PROCEDURES
Chapter 3: Soft Tissue Bunion Procedures
Chapter 4: Phalangeal Osteotomy Procedures
Chapter 5: Austin-Type Bunionectomy
Chapter 6: Osteotomies of the First Metatarsal Head
Chapter 7: The SCARF Procedure
Chapter 8: Closing Abductory Wedge Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal and Its Modifications
Chapter 9: Crescentic Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal Base
Chapter 10: Opening Abductory Wedge Osteotomy of the First Metatarsal Base
Chapter 11: Double Osteotomy Procedure of the First Metatarsal
Chapter 12: Lapidus Procedure
Chapter 13: Keller Procedure
Chapter 14: Implant Procedures
Chapter 15: 1st Metatarsophalangeal Joint Arthrodesis

PART 3: COMPLICATIONS OF BUNION SURGERY
Chapter 16: Hallux Limitus / Hallux Rigidus
Chapter 17: Hallux Varus
Chapter 18: Intraoperative Complications
Chapter 19: Implant Complications
Chapter 20: Postoperative Complications

About the Author

Joshua Gerbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Podiatric Surgery & Applied Biomechanics, California College of Podiatric Medicine, San Francisco, CA

