Textbook of Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
This comprehensive book on transfusion practices and immunohematology offers concise, thorough guidelines on the best ways to screen donors, store blood components, ensure safety, anticipate the potentially adverse affects of blood transfusion, and more. It begins with the basics of genetics and immunology, and then progresses to the technical aspects of blood banking and transfusion. Chapters are divided into sections on: Basic Science Review; Blood Group Serology; Donation, Preparation, and Storage; Pretransfusion Testing; Transfusion Therapy; Clinical Considerations; and Safety, Quality Assurance, and Data Management. Developed specifically for medical technologists, blood bank specialists, and residents, the new edition conforms to the most current standards of the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB).
Key Features
- Expert Opinion essays, written by well-known, frequently published experts, discuss interesting topics of research or new advances in the field.
- Important terms are defined in the margins of the pages on which they appear, enabling readers to easily check the meaning of an unfamiliar term where it appears in context.
- Margin notes highlight important concepts and points, remind readers of previously discussed topics, offer an alternative perspective, or refer readers to other sources for further information.
- Material conforms to the most recent AABB standards for the most accurate, up-to-date information on immunohematology.
- Advanced concepts, beyond what is required for entry-level practice, are set apart from the rest of the text so readers can easily differentiate between basic and advanced information.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Basic Science Review
1. Fundamentals of Genetics: Blood Bank Applications
2. Immunology: Review and Applications
Section 2. Blood Group Serology
3. The ABO and H Blood Group Systems
4. The Lewis, Secretor and Soluble ABH Antigens: The I and P Blood Group Systems
5. The Rh Blood Group System
6. Other Blood Group Systems
7. The HLA System
Section 3. Donation, Preparation, and Storage
8. Donor Screening and Phlebotomy
9. Component Preparation
10. Blood Component Preservation and Storage
Section 4. Pretransfusion Testing
11. Compatibility Testing
12. Antibody Identification
13. Resolving ABO Typing Discrepancies and Other Typing Problems
Section 5. Transfusion Therapy
14. Component Therapy
15. Adverse Effects of Blood Transfusion
Section 6. Clinical Considerations
16. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
17. Transfusion Issues in Selected Patient Populations
18. Autoimmune and Drug-Induced Immune Hemolytic Anemias
19. Hematopoietic Stem Cells and Cellular Therapy
Section 7. Safety, Quality Assurance, and Data Management
20. Safety
21. Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Quality Improvement, and Peer Review
22. Record Keeping and Computers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 18th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719895
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721603841
About the Author
Sally Rudmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, The Ohio State University, Medical Technology Division, Columbus, OH, USA