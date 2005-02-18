Textbook of Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721603841, 9781437719895

Textbook of Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Sally Rudmann
eBook ISBN: 9781437719895
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721603841
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th February 2005
Page Count: 704
Description

This comprehensive book on transfusion practices and immunohematology offers concise, thorough guidelines on the best ways to screen donors, store blood components, ensure safety, anticipate the potentially adverse affects of blood transfusion, and more. It begins with the basics of genetics and immunology, and then progresses to the technical aspects of blood banking and transfusion. Chapters are divided into sections on: Basic Science Review; Blood Group Serology; Donation, Preparation, and Storage; Pretransfusion Testing; Transfusion Therapy; Clinical Considerations; and Safety, Quality Assurance, and Data Management. Developed specifically for medical technologists, blood bank specialists, and residents, the new edition conforms to the most current standards of the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB).

Key Features

  • Expert Opinion essays, written by well-known, frequently published experts, discuss interesting topics of research or new advances in the field.
  • Important terms are defined in the margins of the pages on which they appear, enabling readers to easily check the meaning of an unfamiliar term where it appears in context.
  • Margin notes highlight important concepts and points, remind readers of previously discussed topics, offer an alternative perspective, or refer readers to other sources for further information.
  • Material conforms to the most recent AABB standards for the most accurate, up-to-date information on immunohematology.
  • Advanced concepts, beyond what is required for entry-level practice, are set apart from the rest of the text so readers can easily differentiate between basic and advanced information.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Basic Science Review
1. Fundamentals of Genetics: Blood Bank Applications
2. Immunology: Review and Applications

Section 2. Blood Group Serology
3. The ABO and H Blood Group Systems
4. The Lewis, Secretor and Soluble ABH Antigens: The I and P Blood Group Systems
5. The Rh Blood Group System
6. Other Blood Group Systems
7. The HLA System

Section 3. Donation, Preparation, and Storage
8. Donor Screening and Phlebotomy
9. Component Preparation
10. Blood Component Preservation and Storage

Section 4. Pretransfusion Testing
11. Compatibility Testing
12. Antibody Identification
13. Resolving ABO Typing Discrepancies and Other Typing Problems

Section 5. Transfusion Therapy
14. Component Therapy
15. Adverse Effects of Blood Transfusion

Section 6. Clinical Considerations
16. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
17. Transfusion Issues in Selected Patient Populations
18. Autoimmune and Drug-Induced Immune Hemolytic Anemias
19. Hematopoietic Stem Cells and Cellular Therapy

Section 7. Safety, Quality Assurance, and Data Management
20. Safety
21. Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Quality Improvement, and Peer Review
22. Record Keeping and Computers

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719895
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721603841

About the Author

Sally Rudmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, The Ohio State University, Medical Technology Division, Columbus, OH, USA

