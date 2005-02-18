Textbook of Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine

This comprehensive book on transfusion practices and immunohematology offers concise, thorough guidelines on the best ways to screen donors, store blood components, ensure safety, anticipate the potentially adverse affects of blood transfusion, and more. It begins with the basics of genetics and immunology, and then progresses to the technical aspects of blood banking and transfusion. Chapters are divided into sections on: Basic Science Review; Blood Group Serology; Donation, Preparation, and Storage; Pretransfusion Testing; Transfusion Therapy; Clinical Considerations; and Safety, Quality Assurance, and Data Management. Developed specifically for medical technologists, blood bank specialists, and residents, the new edition conforms to the most current standards of the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB).