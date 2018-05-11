Textbook of Anatomy Upper Limb and Thorax; Volume 1 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131252895, 9788131252901

Textbook of Anatomy Upper Limb and Thorax; Volume 1

3rd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131252895
eBook ISBN: 9788131252901
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Page Count: 350
Description

Third edition of this book is thoroughly revised and updated in accordance with the syllabus of anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of upper limb and thorax. The anatomy of heart and lungs is co-related clinically in depth. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological/histological/genetic basis of common clinical problems through its features — Clinical Correlation and Clinical Case Study. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides the knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details. The specific learning objectives have been given in the beginning of each chapter to facilitate self-learning by the students.

Ideal for UG medical and dental students, NEET PG entrance examinations, USMLE, PLAB, FMGE, etc.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to the Upper Limb

2 Bones of the Upper Limb

3 Pectoral Region

4 Axilla (Armpit)

5 Back of the Body and Scapular Region

6 Shoulder Joint Complex (Joints of Shoulder Girdle)

7 Cutaneous Innervation, Venous Drainage and Lymphatic Drainage of the Upper Limb

 8 Arm

9 Forearm

10 Elbow and Radio-ulnar Joints

11 Hand

 12 Joints and Movements of the Hand

 13 Major Nerves of the Upper Limb

 14 Surface Anatomy of the Upper Limb

15 Introduction to Thorax

16 Bones and joints of the thorax

17 Thoracic Wall and the Mechanism of Respiration

18 Pleural Cavities

19 Lungs (Pulmones)

20 Mediastinum

21 Pericardium and Heart

22 Superior Vena Cava, Aorta, Pulmonary Trunk, and Thymus

23 Trachea and Oesophagus

24 Thoracic Duct, Azygos and Hemiazygos Veins, and Thoracic Sympathetic Trunks

25 Surface Anatomy of the Thorax

Multiple Choice Questions

Index

 

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

