Textbook of Anatomy Upper Limb and Thorax; Volume 1
2nd Edition
Description
The Second Edition of this Volume is updated in accordance with the syllabus of Anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of upper limb and thorax. The anatomy of heart and lungs is co-related cllinically in depth. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological/histological basis of clinical conditions through its features — Clinical Correlation and Clinical Case Study. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details – ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students. It is highly recommended for those preparing for various entrance examinations, like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.
Key Features
Salient Features
Detailed exposition on joints and nerves of the upper limb
Surgical anatomy of heart and lungs
Chapters on Bones of the Upper Limb, Pectoral Region, Axilla (Armpit), Arm, Forearm, Elbow and Radio-ulnar Joints, Lungs (Pulmones), Trachea and Esophagus have been revised thoroughly
Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively
Addition of new line diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams
Addition of halftone figures to enrich the understanding of clinical correlations
Inclusion of new tables and flowcharts and revision in earlier tables
Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)
Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates
Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember
Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition vii
Preface to the First Edition ix
Acknowledgments xi
Chapter 1 Introduction to the Upper Limb 1
Chapter 2 Bones of the Upper Limb 10
Chapter 3 Pectoral Region 34
Chapter 4 Axilla (Armpit) 48
Chapter 5 Back of the Body and Scapular Region 58
Chapter 6 Shoulder Joint Complex (Joints of Shoulder Girdle) 72
Chapter 7 Cutaneous Innervation, Venous Drainage and Lymphatic Drainage of the Upper Limb 83
Chapter 8 Arm 92
Chapter 9 Forearm 105
Chapter 10 Elbow and Radio-ulnar Joints 126
Chapter 11 Hand 137
Chapter 12 Joints and Movements of the Hand 161
Chapter 13 Major Nerves of the Upper Limb 172
Chapter 14 Introduction to Th orax and Th oracic Cage 185
Chapter 15 Bones and Joints of the Th orax 196
Chapter 16 Th oracic Wall and Mechanism of Respiration 211
Chapter 17 Pleural Cavities 227
Chapter 18 Lungs (Pulmones) 234
Chapter 19 Mediastinum 249
Chapter 20 Pericardium and Heart 256
Chapter 21 Superior Vena Cava, Aorta, Pulmonary Trunk, and Th ymus 283
Chapter 22 Trachea and Esophagus 292
Chapter 23 Th oracic Duct, Azygos and Hemiazygos Veins, and Th oracic Sympathetic Trunks 302
Multiple Choice Questions 311
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 30th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131236253
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131237298
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.