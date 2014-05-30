Textbook of Anatomy Upper Limb and Thorax; Volume 1

Salient Features

 Detailed exposition on joints and nerves of the upper limb

Surgical anatomy of heart and lungs

 Chapters on Bones of the Upper Limb, Pectoral Region, Axilla (Armpit), Arm, Forearm, Elbow and Radio-ulnar Joints, Lungs (Pulmones), Trachea and Esophagus have been revised thoroughly

 Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively

 Addition of new line diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams

 Addition of halftone figures to enrich the understanding of clinical correlations

 Inclusion of new tables and flowcharts and revision in earlier tables

 Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)

 Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates

 Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember

 Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied