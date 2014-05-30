Textbook of Anatomy Upper Limb and Thorax; Volume 1 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131237298, 9788131236253

Textbook of Anatomy Upper Limb and Thorax; Volume 1

2nd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
eBook ISBN: 9788131236253
Paperback ISBN: 9788131237298
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th May 2014
Page Count: 344
Description

The Second Edition of this Volume is updated in accordance with the syllabus of Anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of upper limb and thorax. The anatomy of heart and lungs is co-related cllinically in depth. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological/histological basis of clinical conditions through its features — Clinical Correlation and Clinical Case Study. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details – ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students. It is highly recommended for those preparing for various entrance examinations, like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.

Key Features

　Salient Features

  Detailed exposition on joints and nerves of the upper limb

Surgical anatomy of heart and lungs

　 Chapters on Bones of the Upper Limb, Pectoral Region, Axilla (Armpit), Arm, Forearm, Elbow and Radio-ulnar Joints, Lungs (Pulmones), Trachea and Esophagus have been revised thoroughly

　 Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively

　 Addition of new line diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams

　 Addition of halftone figures to enrich the understanding of clinical correlations

　 Inclusion of new tables and flowcharts and revision in earlier tables

　 Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)

　 Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates

　 Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember

　 Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition ix

Acknowledgments xi

Chapter 1 Introduction to the Upper Limb 1

Chapter 2 Bones of the Upper Limb 10

Chapter 3 Pectoral Region 34

Chapter 4 Axilla (Armpit) 48

Chapter 5 Back of the Body and Scapular Region 58

Chapter 6 Shoulder Joint Complex (Joints of Shoulder Girdle) 72

Chapter 7 Cutaneous Innervation, Venous Drainage and Lymphatic Drainage of the Upper Limb 83

Chapter 8 Arm 92

Chapter 9 Forearm 105

Chapter 10 Elbow and Radio-ulnar Joints 126

Chapter 11 Hand 137

Chapter 12 Joints and Movements of the Hand 161

Chapter 13 Major Nerves of the Upper Limb 172

Chapter 14 Introduction to Th orax and Th oracic Cage 185

Chapter 15 Bones and Joints of the Th orax 196

Chapter 16 Th oracic Wall and Mechanism of Respiration 211

Chapter 17 Pleural Cavities 227

Chapter 18 Lungs (Pulmones) 234

Chapter 19 Mediastinum 249

Chapter 20 Pericardium and Heart 256

Chapter 21 Superior Vena Cava, Aorta, Pulmonary Trunk, and Th ymus 283

Chapter 22 Trachea and Esophagus 292

Chapter 23 Th oracic Duct, Azygos and Hemiazygos Veins, and Th oracic Sympathetic Trunks 302

Multiple Choice Questions 311

Index

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

