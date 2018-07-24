Textbook of Anatomy Head, Neck, and Brain; Volume III - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131252918, 9788131252925

Textbook of Anatomy Head, Neck, and Brain; Volume III

3rd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131252918
eBook ISBN: 9788131252925
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 24th July 2018
Page Count: 460
Description

Third edition of this book is updated in accordance with the syllabus of anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of head and neck and deals with essential aspects of brain. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological/histological basis of clinical conditions through its features — Clinical Correlation and Clinical Case Study. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides the knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details. The specific learning objectives have been given in the beginning of each chapter to facilitate self-learning by the students.

Ideal for UG medical and dental students, PG entrance examinations, USMLE, PLAB, etc.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Thorough revision of all the chapters

  • Detailed exposition on oral cavity and cranial nerves

  • Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively

  • Improvement and revision in earlier diagrams and tables

  • Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)

  • Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates

  • Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember

  • Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

 1 Introduction and Overview of the Abdomen

 2 Osteology of the Abdomen

 3 Anterior Abdominal Wall

 4 Inguinal Region/Groin

 5 Male External Genital Organs

 6 Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum

 7 Abdominal Part of Esophagus, Stomach, and Spleen

 8 Liver and Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus

 9 Duodenum, Pancreas, and Portal Vein

10 Small and Large Intestines

11 Kidneys, Ureters, and Suprarenal Glands

12 Posterior Abdominal Wall and Associated Structures

13 Pelvis

14 Pelvic Walls and Associated Soft Tissue Structures

15 Perineum

16 Urinary Bladder and Urethra

17 Male Genital Organs

18 Female Genital Organs

19 Rectum and Anal Canal

20 Surface Anatomt of Abdomen

21 Introduction to the Lower Limb

22 Bones of the Lower Limb

23 Front of the Thigh

24 Medial Side of the Thigh

25 Gluteal Region

26 Back of the Thigh and Popliteal Fossa

27 Hip Joint

28 Front of the Leg and Dorsum of the Foot

29 Lateral and Medial Sides of the Leg

30 Back of the Leg

31 Sole of the Foot

32 Arches of the Foot

33 Joints of the Lower Limb

34 Venous and Lymphatic Drainage of the Lower Limb

35 Innervation of the Lower Limb

36 Surface Anatomy of the Lower Limb

Appendix: Multiple Choice Questions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131252918
eBook ISBN:
9788131252925

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

