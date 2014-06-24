Textbook of Anatomy Abdomen and Lower Limb; Volume II - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131237281, 9788131236260

Textbook of Anatomy Abdomen and Lower Limb; Volume II

2nd Edition

Authors: Vishram Singh
eBook ISBN: 9788131236260
Paperback ISBN: 9788131237281
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 24th June 2014
Page Count: 520
Description

The Second Edition of this Volume is updated in accordance with the syllabus of Anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of abdomen and lower limb. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical, embryological, and histological basis of clinical conditions through its features — Clinical Correlation and Clinical Case Study. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details – ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students. It is highly recommended for those preparing for various entrance examinations, like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Detailed exposition on abdominal hernias, joints, and nerve injuries

  • Chapters on anterior abdominal wall; inguinal region/groin; male external genital organs; liver and extrahepatic biliary apparatus; kidneys, ureters and suprarenal glands; urinary bladder and urethra; bones of the lower limb; medial side of the thigh; back of the leg; joints of the lower limb; innervation of the lower limb have been revised thoroughly

  • Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively

  • Addition of new line diagrams and improvement in earlier diagrams

  • Addition of halftone figures to enrich the understanding of clinical correlations

  • Inclusion of new tables and flowcharts and revision in earlier tables

  • Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)

  • Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially aspiring postgraduates

  • Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember

  • Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition ix

Acknowledgments xi

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview of the Abdomen 1

Chapter 2 Osteology of the Abdomen 10

Chapter 3 Anterior Abdominal Wall 24

Chapter 4 Inguinal Region/Groin 46

Chapter 5 Male External Genital Organs 59

Chapter 6 Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum 74

Chapter 7 Abdominal Part of Esophagus, Stomach, and Spleen 93

Chapter 8 Liver and Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus 109

Chapter 9 Duodenum, Pancreas, and Portal Vein 126

Chapter 10 Small and Large Intestines 144

Chapter 11 Kidneys, Ureters, and Suprarenal Glands 165

Chapter 12 Posterior Abdominal Wall and Associated Structures 185

Chapter 13 Pelvis 202

Chapter 14 Pelvic Walls and Associated Soft Tissue Structures 212

Chapter 15 Perineum 225

Chapter 16 Urinary Bladder and Urethra 238

Chapter 17 Male Genital Organs 251

Chapter 18 Female Genital Organs 260

Chapter 19 Rectum and Anal Canal 279

Chapter 20 Introduction to the Lower Limb 291

Chapter 21 Bones of the Lower Limb 299

Chapter 22 Front of the Th igh 328

Chapter 23 Medial Side of the Th igh 344

Chapter 24 Gluteal Region 353

Chapter 25 Back of the Th igh and Popliteal Fossa 364

Chapter 26 Hip Joint 377

Chapter 27 Front of the Leg and Dorsum of the Foot 386

Chapter 28 Lateral and Medial Sides of the Leg 400

Chapter 29 Back of the Leg 407

Chapter 30 Sole of the Foot 420

Chapter 31 Arches of the Foot 432

Chapter 32 Joints of the Lower Limb 439

Chapter 33 Venous and Lymphatic Drainage of the Lower Limb 458

Chapter 34 Innervation of the Lower Limb 467

Multiple Choice Questions 479

Index

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

