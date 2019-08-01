Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine
5th Edition
Description
Since the first edition of Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine was published twenty years ago, there has been enormous change in the way emergency care is delivered. This has occurred both in countries where emergency medicine was originally developed and in those where its application was limited because of cost. Emergency medicine is now perceived as the cornerstone of response to acute illness regardless of resources.
This fully revised Fifth Edition provides clear and consistent coverage of this constantly evolving specialty. Building on the success of previous editions it covers all the major topics relevant to the practice of emergency medicine. The book will prove invaluable to professionals working in this setting – including nurse specialists and paramedics – who require concise, highly practical guidance, incorporating the latest best practice and evidence-based guidelines.
This edition comes with an enhanced electronic version with video and self-assessment content, providing a richer learning experience and making rapid reference easier than ever before, anytime, anywhere.
Key Features
- A comprehensive textbook of adult emergency medicine for trainee doctors - covers all the problems likely to present to a trainee in the emergency department.
- Chapters are highly readable and concise – boxes summarise chapter key points and highlight controversial areas of treatment.
- The content is highly practical, clinically orientated and thoroughly updated in all the core subjects
Table of Contents
Section 1 Resuscitation
Section 2 Critical Care
Section 3 Trauma
Section 4 Orthopaedic Emergencies
Section 5 Cardiovascular Emergencies
Section 6 Respiratory Emergencies
Section 7 Digestive Emergencies
Section 8 Neurology Emergencies
Section 9 Infectious Disease Emergencies
Section 10 Genitourinary Emergencies
Section 11 Endocrine Emergencies
Section 12 Metabolic Emergencies
Section 13 Haematology Emergencies
Section 14 Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Emergencies
Section 15 Dermatology Emergencies
Section 16 Ocular Emergencies
Section 17 Dental Emergencies
Section 18 Ear, Nose and Throat Emergencies
Section 19 Obstetrics & Gynaecology Emergencies
Section 20 Psychiatric Emergencies
Section 21 Challenging situations
Section 22 Pain Relief
Section 23 Emergency Imaging
Section 24 Environmental Emergencies
Section 25 Toxicology Emergencies
Section 26 Toxinology Emergencies
Section 27 Academic Emergency Medicine
Section 28 Emergency Medicine and the Law
Section 29 Emergency and Medical systems
Section 30 Administration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702076251
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076244
About the Editor
Mark Little
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cairns Hospital, Cairns; Clinical Toxicologist, New South Wales Poisons Information Centre, Australia
Biswadev Mitra
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Physician, Alfred Hospital Emergency and Trauma Centre, Melbourne; Professor, Critical Care Research, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia
Conor Deasy
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Lead and Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Cork University Hospital,Cork; Senior Lecturer, Emergency Medicine, University College Cork, Cork; Deputy Medical Director, National Ambulance Service, Dublin, Ireland; Associate Adjunct Professor, School of Primary Care, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia
About the Author
Peter Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne; Emergency Physician, Emergency and Trauma Centre, The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia