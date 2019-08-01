Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702076244, 9780702076251

Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine

5th Edition

Editors: Mark Little Biswadev Mitra Conor Deasy
Authors: Peter Cameron
eBook ISBN: 9780702076251
Paperback ISBN: 9780702076244
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 1008
Description

Since the first edition of Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine was published twenty years ago, there has been enormous change in the way emergency care is delivered. This has occurred both in countries where emergency medicine was originally developed and in those where its application was limited because of cost. Emergency medicine is now perceived as the cornerstone of response to acute illness regardless of resources.

This fully revised Fifth Edition provides clear and consistent coverage of this constantly evolving specialty. Building on the success of previous editions it covers all the major topics relevant to the practice of emergency medicine. The book will prove invaluable to professionals working in this setting – including nurse specialists and paramedics – who require concise, highly practical guidance, incorporating the latest best practice and evidence-based guidelines.

This edition comes with an enhanced electronic version with video and self-assessment content, providing a richer learning experience and making rapid reference easier than ever before, anytime, anywhere.

  • A comprehensive textbook of adult emergency medicine for trainee doctors - covers all the problems likely to present to a trainee in the emergency department.

  • Chapters are highly readable and concise – boxes summarise chapter key points and highlight controversial areas of treatment.

  • The content is highly practical, clinically orientated and thoroughly updated in all the core subjects

Section 1 Resuscitation

Section 2 Critical Care

Section 3 Trauma

Section 4 Orthopaedic Emergencies

Section 5 Cardiovascular Emergencies

Section 6 Respiratory Emergencies

Section 7 Digestive Emergencies

Section 8 Neurology Emergencies

Section 9 Infectious Disease Emergencies

Section 10 Genitourinary Emergencies

Section 11 Endocrine Emergencies

Section 12 Metabolic Emergencies

Section 13 Haematology Emergencies

Section 14 Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Emergencies

Section 15 Dermatology Emergencies

Section 16 Ocular Emergencies

Section 17 Dental Emergencies

Section 18 Ear, Nose and Throat Emergencies

Section 19 Obstetrics & Gynaecology Emergencies

Section 20 Psychiatric Emergencies

Section 21 Challenging situations

Section 22 Pain Relief

Section 23 Emergency Imaging

Section 24 Environmental Emergencies

Section 25 Toxicology Emergencies

Section 26 Toxinology Emergencies

Section 27 Academic Emergency Medicine

Section 28 Emergency Medicine and the Law

Section 29 Emergency and Medical systems

Section 30 Administration

Mark Little

Emergency Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cairns Hospital, Cairns; Clinical Toxicologist, New South Wales Poisons Information Centre, Australia

Biswadev Mitra

Emergency Physician, Alfred Hospital Emergency and Trauma Centre, Melbourne; Professor, Critical Care Research, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia

Conor Deasy

Consultant Lead and Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Cork University Hospital,Cork; Senior Lecturer, Emergency Medicine, University College Cork, Cork; Deputy Medical Director, National Ambulance Service, Dublin, Ireland; Associate Adjunct Professor, School of Primary Care, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia

Peter Cameron

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne; Emergency Physician, Emergency and Trauma Centre, The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia

