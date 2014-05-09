Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702053351, 9780702057243

Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine

4th Edition

Editors: Mark Little
Authors: Peter Cameron George Jelinek Anne-Maree Kelly Anthony Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780702057243
eBook ISBN: 9780702054389
Paperback ISBN: 9780702053351
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th May 2014
Page Count: 1104
Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgery Category!

Now fully revised and updated, Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine provides clear and consistent coverage of this rapidly evolving specialty. Building on the success of previous editions, it covers all the major topics that present to the trainee doctor in the emergency department. It will also prove invaluable to the range of other professionals working in this setting - including nurse specialists and paramedics - who require concise, highly practical guidance, incorporating latest best practice and current guidelines.

For the first time this edition now comes with a complete and enhanced electronic version, providing a richer learning experience and making rapid reference easier than ever before, anytime, anywhere.

Key Features

  • Updates throughout reflect latest practice developments, curricula requirements and essential guidelines

  • Key point boxes highlight topic ‘essentials’ as well as controversial areas of treatment

  • An expanded list of leading international contributors ensures comprehensive coverage and maximizes worldwide relevance

  • New and enhanced coverage of important and topical areas - including latest imaging in emergency medicine; organ donation; massive transfusion protocols; medico legal issues; patient safety and quality measures

  • All new accompanying electronic version, including procedure videos and self-assessment materials to check your understanding and aid exam preparation

Table of Contents

Section 1 Resuscitation

Section 2 Critical care

Section 3 Trauma

Section 4 Orthopaedic emergencies

Section 5 Cardiovascular emergencies

Section 6 Respiratory emergencies

Section 7 Digestive emergencies

Section 8 Neurology emergencies

Section 9 Infectious disease emergencies

Section 10 Genitourinary emergencies

Section 11 Endocrine emergencies

Section 12 Metabolic emergencies

Section 13 Haematology emergencies

Section 14 Rheumatology and musculoskeletal emergencies

Section 15 Dermatology emergencies

Section 16 Ocular emergencies

Section 17 Dental emergencies

Section 18 ENT emergencies

Section 19 Obstetrics & gynaecology emergencies

Section 20 Psychiatric emergencies

Section 21 Challenging situations

Section 22 Pain relief

Section 23 Emergency imaging

Section 24 Academic emergency medicine

Section 25 Emergency medicine and the law

Section 26 Emergency and medical systems

Section 27 Administration

Section 28 Environmental emergencies

Section 29 Toxicology emergencies

Section 30 Toxinology emergencies

Index

No. of pages:
1104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702057243
eBook ISBN:
9780702054389
Paperback ISBN:
9780702053351

About the Editor

Mark Little

Affiliations and Expertise

Emergency Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cairns Hospital, Cairns; Clinical Toxicologist, New South Wales Poisons Information Centre, Australia

About the Author

Peter Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne; Emergency Physician, Emergency and Trauma Centre, The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia

George Jelinek

Affiliations and Expertise

UWA Departemnt of Emergency Medicine, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands, Western Australia

Anne-Maree Kelly

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Head of Emergency Medicine Joseph Epstein Centre for Emergency Medicine Research, Western Health, St Albans, Australia; Professorial Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

Anthony Brown

Professor Tony Brown has written extensively in the medical literature, including a bestselling handbook on emergency medicine now in its seventh edition. He holds a conjoint academic teaching appointment at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, works full-time in clinical emergency medicine and is immediate past Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine Australasia. He was awarded the inaugural Teaching Excellence Award 2001 at the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine; the Excellence in Clinical Teaching Award 2001 at the Royal Brisbane Hospital; and the Outstanding Teaching Award 2015 at the Royal Brisbane Clinical School, University of Queensland School of Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Discipline of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, School of Medicine MD Program, University of Queensland, Brisbane. Senior Staff Specialist (Pre-Eminent Status), Department of Emergency Medicine, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Brisbane.

