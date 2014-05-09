Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine
4th Edition
Description
2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgery Category!
Now fully revised and updated, Textbook of Adult Emergency Medicine provides clear and consistent coverage of this rapidly evolving specialty. Building on the success of previous editions, it covers all the major topics that present to the trainee doctor in the emergency department. It will also prove invaluable to the range of other professionals working in this setting - including nurse specialists and paramedics - who require concise, highly practical guidance, incorporating latest best practice and current guidelines.
For the first time this edition now comes with a complete and enhanced electronic version, providing a richer learning experience and making rapid reference easier than ever before, anytime, anywhere..
Key Features
- Updates throughout reflect latest practice developments, curricula requirements and essential guidelines
- Key point boxes highlight topic ‘essentials’ as well as controversial areas of treatment
- An expanded list of leading international contributors ensures comprehensive coverage and maximizes worldwide relevance
- New and enhanced coverage of important and topical areas - including latest imaging in emergency medicine; organ donation; massive transfusion protocols; medico legal issues; patient safety and quality measures
- All new accompanying electronic version, including procedure videos and self-assessment materials to check your understanding and aid exam preparation
Table of Contents
Section 1 Resuscitation
Section 2 Critical care
Section 3 Trauma
Section 4 Orthopaedic emergencies
Section 5 Cardiovascular emergencies
Section 6 Respiratory emergencies
Section 7 Digestive emergencies
Section 8 Neurology emergencies
Section 9 Infectious disease emergencies
Section 10 Genitourinary emergencies
Section 11 Endocrine emergencies
Section 12 Metabolic emergencies
Section 13 Haematology emergencies
Section 14 Rheumatology and musculoskeletal emergencies
Section 15 Dermatology emergencies
Section 16 Ocular emergencies
Section 17 Dental emergencies
Section 18 ENT emergencies
Section 19 Obstetrics & gynaecology emergencies
Section 20 Psychiatric emergencies
Section 21 Challenging situations
Section 22 Pain relief
Section 23 Emergency imaging
Section 24 Academic emergency medicine
Section 25 Emergency medicine and the law
Section 26 Emergency and medical systems
Section 27 Administration
Section 28 Environmental emergencies
Section 29 Toxicology emergencies
Section 30 Toxinology emergencies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 9th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057243
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702053351
About the Editor
Peter Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne; Emergency Physician, Emergency and Trauma Centre, The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia
Mark Little
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Physician and Clinical Toxicologist, Department of Emergency Medicine, Cairns Hospital, Cairns; Clinical Toxicologist, New South Wales Poisons Information Service, New South Wales, Australia
About the Author
Peter Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne; Emergency Physician, Emergency and Trauma Centre, The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia
George Jelinek
Affiliations and Expertise
UWA Departemnt of Emergency Medicine, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands, Western Australia
Anne-Maree Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Head of Emergency Medicine Joseph Epstein Centre for Emergency Medicine Research, Western Health, St Albans, Australia; Professorial Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
Anthony Brown
Professor Tony Brown has written extensively in the medical literature, including a bestselling handbook on emergency medicine now in its seventh edition. He holds a conjoint academic teaching appointment at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, works full-time in clinical emergency medicine and is immediate past Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine Australasia. He was awarded the inaugural Teaching Excellence Award 2001 at the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine; the Excellence in Clinical Teaching Award 2001 at the Royal Brisbane Hospital; and the Outstanding Teaching Award 2015 at the Royal Brisbane Clinical School, University of Queensland School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Discipline of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, School of Medicine MD Program, University of Queensland, Brisbane. Senior Staff Specialist (Pre-Eminent Status), Department of Emergency Medicine, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Brisbane.