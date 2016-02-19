Texas National Energy Modeling Project - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123529503, 9781483260907

Texas National Energy Modeling Project

1st Edition

An Experience in Large-Scale Model Transfer and Evaluation

Editors: Milton L. Holloway
eBook ISBN: 9781483260907
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 1970
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Texas National Energy Modeling Project: An Experience in Large-Scale Model Transfer and Evaluation reports on the Texas National Energy Model Project (TNEMP) experience. The TNEP was tasked with providing an independent evaluation of the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Midterm Energy Forecasting System. It also provided recommendations to the Texas Energy Advisory Council concerning the maintenance of a national modeling system by the Council to evaluate Texas impacts within a consistent national modeling framework. The book provides all of the summary material documenting the entire experience, sequentially, from beginning to end. It first lays out the purposes of TNEMP, the organizational structure for the study, and an explanation of the evaluation criteria used to guide the model critiques. It summarizes in some detail the important findings of each of the 11 studies contained in Part II published under a separate cover. It presents the National Advisory Board’s assessment of the integrity of the evaluation project, their views of important outcomes of the TNEMP experience, and important recommendations to TNEMP and EIA. The final chapters contain an overview reply by EIA and a summary of a workshop held at the end of the project to discuss substantive issues raised by TNEMP.

Table of Contents


Preface

Reader's Guide and Acknowledgments

List of Acronyms

Highlights

Overview

History

Major Findings

The Models

Model Assessment Criteria

Continued Texas Work

Chapter 1 Project Purpose and Structure

Introduction

Project Purpose

Organizational Structure for the Study

Evaluation Criteria

Chapter 2 Analysis Team Conclusions and Recommendations

Introduction

Major Conclusions Concerning MEFS

Appropriate Uses of MEFS

Recommendations for Model Improvements

Recommendations for Model Transfer

Chapter 3 Further Modeling Assessment and Development for Texas

Introduction

Texas Energy Policy Project Objectives

Major Considerations for Structuring TEPP

TEPP Structuring and Funding

Schedule of Work for TEPP: 1980-81 Biennium

Chapter 4 National Advisory Board Report

Introduction

An Assessment of TNEMP

Substantive Issues Relative to the Structure and Operation of MEFS

Recommendations to TEAC

General Comments and Recommendations

Chapter 5 Department of Energy Review Comments

Overview

Summary of Responses

Chapter 6 Workshop on Substantive Issues

Overview Statements

Workshop Summaries

Appendix A Documentation of Uses of MEFS

Appendix B Abstracts of the Eleven Studies of Part II

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260907

About the Editor

Milton L. Holloway

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.