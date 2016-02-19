Texas National Energy Modeling Project: An Experience in Large-Scale Model Transfer and Evaluation reports on the Texas National Energy Model Project (TNEMP) experience. The TNEP was tasked with providing an independent evaluation of the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Midterm Energy Forecasting System. It also provided recommendations to the Texas Energy Advisory Council concerning the maintenance of a national modeling system by the Council to evaluate Texas impacts within a consistent national modeling framework. The book provides all of the summary material documenting the entire experience, sequentially, from beginning to end. It first lays out the purposes of TNEMP, the organizational structure for the study, and an explanation of the evaluation criteria used to guide the model critiques. It summarizes in some detail the important findings of each of the 11 studies contained in Part II published under a separate cover. It presents the National Advisory Board’s assessment of the integrity of the evaluation project, their views of important outcomes of the TNEMP experience, and important recommendations to TNEMP and EIA. The final chapters contain an overview reply by EIA and a summary of a workshop held at the end of the project to discuss substantive issues raised by TNEMP.