Texas National Energy Modeling Project
1st Edition
An Experience in Large-Scale Model Transfer and Evaluation
Description
Texas National Energy Modeling Project: An Experience in Large-Scale Model Transfer and Evaluation reports on the Texas National Energy Model Project (TNEMP) experience. The TNEP was tasked with providing an independent evaluation of the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Midterm Energy Forecasting System. It also provided recommendations to the Texas Energy Advisory Council concerning the maintenance of a national modeling system by the Council to evaluate Texas impacts within a consistent national modeling framework. The book provides all of the summary material documenting the entire experience, sequentially, from beginning to end. It first lays out the purposes of TNEMP, the organizational structure for the study, and an explanation of the evaluation criteria used to guide the model critiques. It summarizes in some detail the important findings of each of the 11 studies contained in Part II published under a separate cover. It presents the National Advisory Board’s assessment of the integrity of the evaluation project, their views of important outcomes of the TNEMP experience, and important recommendations to TNEMP and EIA. The final chapters contain an overview reply by EIA and a summary of a workshop held at the end of the project to discuss substantive issues raised by TNEMP.
Table of Contents
Preface
Reader's Guide and Acknowledgments
List of Acronyms
Highlights
Overview
History
Major Findings
The Models
Model Assessment Criteria
Continued Texas Work
Chapter 1 Project Purpose and Structure
Introduction
Project Purpose
Organizational Structure for the Study
Evaluation Criteria
Chapter 2 Analysis Team Conclusions and Recommendations
Introduction
Major Conclusions Concerning MEFS
Appropriate Uses of MEFS
Recommendations for Model Improvements
Recommendations for Model Transfer
Chapter 3 Further Modeling Assessment and Development for Texas
Introduction
Texas Energy Policy Project Objectives
Major Considerations for Structuring TEPP
TEPP Structuring and Funding
Schedule of Work for TEPP: 1980-81 Biennium
Chapter 4 National Advisory Board Report
Introduction
An Assessment of TNEMP
Substantive Issues Relative to the Structure and Operation of MEFS
Recommendations to TEAC
General Comments and Recommendations
Chapter 5 Department of Energy Review Comments
Overview
Summary of Responses
Chapter 6 Workshop on Substantive Issues
Overview Statements
Workshop Summaries
Appendix A Documentation of Uses of MEFS
Appendix B Abstracts of the Eleven Studies of Part II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 21st July 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260907