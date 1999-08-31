Tetrahymena Thermophila - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125441643, 9780080524955

Tetrahymena Thermophila, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: David Asai James Forney
eBook ISBN: 9780080524955
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 1999
Page Count: 588
Table of Contents

Overview:

D.L. Nanney and E.M. Simon, Laboratory and Evolutionary History of Tetrahymena thermophila.

J. Frankel, Cell Biology of Tetrahymena thermophila.

K.M. Karrer,Tetrahymena Genetics: Two Nuclei are Better Than One.

Methods:

E. Orias, E.P. Hamilton, and J.D. Orias, Tetrahymena as a Laboratory Organism: Useful Strains, Cell Culture, and Cell Line Maintenance.

P.J. Bruns, H.R. Smith, and D. Cassidy-Hanley, Long-term Storage.

E.P. Hamilton and E. Orias, Genetic Crosses: Setting up Crosses, Testing Progeny, and Isolating Phenotypic Assortants.

P.J. Bruns and D. Cassidy-Hanley, Methods for Genetic Analysis.

S.L. Allen, Isolation of Micronuclear and Macronuclear DNA.

E. Orias and E.P. Hamilton, Genetically Sorting a Collection of Tetrahymena Mutants.

E.P. Hamilton and E. Orias, Genetically Mapping New Mutants and Cloned Genes.

D.G. Pennock, Selection of Motility Mutants.

K.R. Stuart and E.S. Cole, Nuclear and Cytoskeletal Fluorescence Microscopy Techniques.

E.S. Cole and K.R. Stuart, Nuclear and Cortical Histology for Brightfield Microscopy.

W. Dentler, Fixation of Tetrahymena Cells for Electron Microscopy.

R.H. Gavin, J.G. Hoey, and J.A. Garcés, Immunoelectron Microscopy of Tetrahymena.

Cell Biology:

A.P. Turkewitz, N.D. Chilcoat, A. Haddad, and J.W. Verbsky, Regulated Protein Secretion in Tetrahymena thermophila.

T.M. Hennessey and H.G. Kuruvilla, Electrophysiology of Tetrahymena.

E.A. Wiley, C.A. Mizzen, and C.D. Allis, Isolation and Characterization of in Vivo Modified Histones and an Activity Gel Assay for Identification of Histone Acetyltransferase.

C. Autexier, Tetrahymena Telomerase Activity, Purification, and Reconstruction.

E. Blackburn, D. Gilley, T. Ware, A. Bhattacharyya, K. Kirk, and H. Wang, Studying the Telomerase RNA in Tetrahymena.

T.M. Gibson and D.J. Asai, Isolation and Characterization of 22S Outer Arm Dynein from Tetrahymena Cilia.

N.E. Williams Preparation of Cytoskeletal Fractions from Tetrahymena thermophila.

N.E. Williams, Immunoprecipitation Procedures.

O. Numato, K. Hanyu, T. Takeda, and Y. Watanabe, Tetrahymena Calcium-Binding Proteins, TCBP-25 and TCBP-23.

Manipulating Genes:

D.L. Chalker, J.G. Ward, C. Randolph, and M.-C. Yao, Microinjection of Tetrahymena thermophila.

J. Gaertig and G. Kapler, Transient and Stable DNA Transformation of Tetrahymena thermophila by Electroporation.

P.J. Bruns and D. Cassidy-Hanley, Biolistic Transformation of Macro- and Micronuclei.

B. Hai, J. Gaertig, an M.A. Gorovsky, Knockout Heterokaryons Enable Facile Mutagenic Analysis of Essential Genes in Tetrahymena.

Q. Fan, R. Sweeney, and M.-C. Yao, Creation and Use of Antisense Ribosomes in Tetrahymena thermophila.

L. Yu and M.A. Gorovsky, Protein Tagging in Tetrahymena. Appendix I: Genetic Nomenclature Rules for Tetrahymena thermophila. Appendix II: Codon Usage in Tetrahymena thermophila. Chapter References. Index. Volumes in Series.

Description

Tetrahymena thermophila is emerging as a powerful experimental system for functional genetics. The ciliated protozoan offers numerous advantages, not the least of which is the ability to eliminate any specific gene of interest and then to evaluate the effect of that mutation on the living cell. Past investigations with T. thermophila have yielded several key discoveries, including dynein, catalytic RNA, and telomerase. This volume is a comprehensive resource for using Tetrahymena in the laboratory and is aimed at persons already experienced, as well as newcomers to the organism. It covers both the biological background and essential protocols for investigators rapidly turning to Tetrahymena as the experimental system of choice.

Key Features

  • Contains both theoretical and practical issues in 30 chapters contributed by the world authorities on Tetrahymena
  • Indispensible for both the novice and the experienced researcher
  • Overviews the history, cell biology, and genetics of the organism
  • Describes essential protocols on the growth of cells, genetic techniques, and how to look at the cells with the microscope
  • Illustrates how the methods can be applied to solve various cell biological problems
  • Reviews recently developed strategies for altering gene expression

Readership

Cell biologists, developmental biologists, geneticists, and molecular biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
588
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080524955

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Asai Serial Volume Editor

David Asai received his Ph.D. in biology from the California Institute of Technology in 1980. After postdoctoral research at Caltech and the University of California, Santa Barbara, he served for two years as a Research Biologist at UCSB. In 1985, he moved to Purdue University where he is now Professor of Biological Sciences. His teaching duties include the large introductory cell biology course for undergraduate majors and advanced laboratory courses in cell and molecular biology and fluorescence microscopy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, U.S.A.

James Forney Serial Volume Editor

James Forney received a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology at Indiana University. In 1988, after postdoctoral work at the University of California, Berkeley, he joined the faculty at Purdue University where he is now Professor of Biochemistry. Throughout his career, James Forney has maintained an interest in gene expression and DNA rearrangements in ciliated protozoa. His current teaching responsibilities include general biochemistry and a graduate course in nucleic acid biochemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, U.S.A.

