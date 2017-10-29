Tethered Space Robot - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123096, 9780128123102

Tethered Space Robot

1st Edition

Dynamics, Measurement, and Control

Authors: Panfeng Huang Zhongjie Meng Jian Guo Fan Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780128123102
Paperback ISBN: 9780128123096
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2017
Page Count: 316
Description

Tethered Space Robot: Dynamics, Measurement, and Control discusses a novel tethered space robot (TSR) system that contains the space platform, flexible tether and gripper. TSR can capture and remove non-cooperative targets such as space debris. It is the first time the concept has been described in a book, which describes the system and mission design of TSR and then introduces the latest research on pose measurement, dynamics and control. The book covers the TSR system, from principle to applications, including a complete implementing scheme. A useful reference for researchers, engineers and students interested in space robots, OOS and debris removal.

Key Features

  • Provides for the first time comprehensive coverage of various aspects of tethered space robots (TSR)
  • Presents both fundamental principles and application technologies including pose measurement, dynamics and control
  • Describes some new control techniques, including a coordinated control method for tracking optimal trajectory, coordinated coupling control and coordinated approaching control using mobile tether attachment points

Readership

Researchers and engineers in the fields of space robots, OOS and debris removal. Graduate or senior undergraduate students studying space engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Dynamics and Kinetics of Tethered Space Robot System
    3. Pose Measurement based on Vision Perception
    4. Coordinated Control Method for Tracking Optimal Trajectory
    5. Coordinated Control by Considering the Tether Distributed Mass
    6. Approach Control by Considering the Platform Movement
    7. Coordinated Coupling Control by considering releasing mechanism
    8. Coordinated Approaching Control Using Mobile Tether Attachment Points
    9. Impact Dynamic Modeling and Adaptive Target Capture Control
    10. Post-capture Attitude Control for a Tethered Space Robot-Target Combination System
    11. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128123102
Paperback ISBN:
9780128123096

About the Author

Panfeng Huang

Prof. Huang received B.S. and M.S. from Northwestern Polytechnical University in 1998, 2001, respectively, and PhD from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in the area of Automation and Robotics in 2005. He is currently a professor of the School of Astronautics and Vice Director of Research Center for Intelligent Robotics at the Northwestern Polytechnical University. His research interests include Space Robotics, Tethered Space Robotics, Intelligent Control, Machine Vision, Space Teleoperation.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University, China

Zhongjie Meng

Dr. Meng received his Ph.D. from Northwestern Polytechnical University, China, in 2010. He is currently an associate professor at the School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University. His research interests include dynamics and control of tethered space robots and intelligent spacecraft system.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University, China

Jian Guo

Dr. Guo received his PhD degree from University of Leeds in England and BSc/MSc degrees from Northwestern Polytechnical University in China. Before joined Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), he worked as Research Assistant in Tsinghua University from 2001 to 2004. He is currently a Theme Leader in TU Delft Space Institute (DSI) and an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, TU Delft. His research interests include small satellite, distributed space systems, and space systems engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands

Fan Zhang

Dr. Zhang received her MSc and PhD degree in Navigation, Guidance and Control in 2012 and 2017 form School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University respectively. Her research focuses on the dynamic and control of Tethered Space Robot and maneuverable Tethered Space Net.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University,China

