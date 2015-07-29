Testicular Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393607, 9780323393614

Testicular Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 42-3

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Lin
eBook ISBN: 9780323393614
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393607
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue provides much needed updates since Dr. Sheinfeld’s issue published in 2007. Dr. Lin has assembled expert authors to provide clinicians with the full breadth of clinical updates on testicular cancer. New to this issue are articles on clinical outcomes, survivorship, and several articles on the management of Nonseminomatous Germ Cell Tumors.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323393614
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393607

About the Authors

Daniel Lin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.