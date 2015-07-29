Testicular Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 42-3
1st Edition
Authors: Daniel Lin
eBook ISBN: 9780323393614
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393607
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Description
This issue provides much needed updates since Dr. Sheinfeld’s issue published in 2007. Dr. Lin has assembled expert authors to provide clinicians with the full breadth of clinical updates on testicular cancer. New to this issue are articles on clinical outcomes, survivorship, and several articles on the management of Nonseminomatous Germ Cell Tumors.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 29th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393614
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393607
About the Authors
Daniel Lin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.